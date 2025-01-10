NFL injury tracker, wild-card weekend: 'Business as usual' for Jordan Love, Ravens' Zay Flowers out, Cade Otton back for Bucs

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for wild-card weekend

While Christian Watson's ACL injury will keep him out for the rest of the season, quarterback Jordan Love will be available for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Love left their Week 18 game against the Chicago Bears in the first half after taking a hit to his right elbow and did not return. The Packers had already clinched a playoff spot, and Malik Willis finished the game at quarterback.

On Wednesday, Love told reporters the numbness in his right hand was gone, but his right elbow still felt sore. After being limited early in the week, he was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

“Business as usual. He looks good," said offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.

No wild-card worries for Eagles' Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown

Two concerns heading into this week for the Eagles were quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown. Hurts had been in concussion protocol and Brown has been dealing with a knee injury for the past few weeks.

Both practiced this week, and while Brown was limited on Wednesday and sat out on Thursday, he is expected to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Hurts was a full participant and does not carry an injury designation.

No Zay Flowers for Ravens

Zay Flowers will not play in this weekend's wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after sustaining a knee injury in Week 18.

"He'll get started again next week and we'll move forward with the guys we have," said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Thursday. "We're excited about the guys we have, which is everybody else."

Flowers exited Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns after going down hard on a catch-and-run. The 24-year-old receiver immediately grabbed at his right knee and was in visible pain.

He was escorted to the medical tent with a pronounced limp, then went to the locker room.

On Monday, Harbaugh said the knee injury Flowers suffered was not season ending and the receiver was considered "day-to-day."

TE Cade Otton returns for Buccaneers

After "trending the right way," according to head coach Todd Bowles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have tight end Cade Otton back for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Otton has not played since Dec. 15 due to a knee injury. On Thursday, he was upgraded to a full participant in practice. The 25-year-old Otton had his best season in 2024, catching 59 balls for 600 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.

Here's the rest of the wild-card weekend injury report. (Players will be added as teams release their reports.)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WR Josh Palmer (foot): out

DE Ja'Sir Taylor (oblique): doubtful

RB J.K. Dobbins (ankle): questionable

WR SImi Fehoko (elbow): questionable

WR Quentin Johnston (thigh): questionable

OT Trey Pipkins (oblique): questionable

LB Denzel Perryman (groin): questionable

CB Eli Apple (hamstring): questionable

HOUSTON TEXANS

OL Shaq Mason (knee): out

WR John Metchie III (shoulder): questionable

TE Teagan Quitoriano (calf): questionable

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR Roman Wilson (hamstring): out

DT Logan Lee (calf): out

LB Cole Holcomb (knee): out

G Mason McCormick (hand): questionable

OL Calvin Anderson (groin): questionable

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Zay Flowers (knee): out

WR/RS Deonte Harty (personal): questionable

