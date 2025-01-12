Advertisement

NFL injury tracker, wild-card weekend: 'Business as usual' for Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts 'ready to go,' Cade Otton back for Bucs

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for wild-card weekend

sean leahy
Contributing writer
·3 min read

While Christian Watson's ACL injury will keep him out for the rest of the season, quarterback Jordan Love will be available for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"He did well," said Packers coach Matt LaFleur after Friday's practice. "Today was a good day."

Love left the Packers' Week 18 game against the Chicago Bears in the first half after taking a hit to his right elbow and did not return. The Packers had already clinched a playoff spot, and Malik Willis finished the game at quarterback.

On Wednesday, Love told reporters the numbness in his right hand was gone, but his right elbow still felt sore. After being limited early in the week, he was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

“Business as usual. He looks good," said offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.

Two concerns heading into this week for the Eagles were quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown. Hurts had been in concussion protocol, and Brown has been dealing with a knee injury for the past few weeks.

Both practiced this week, and while Brown was limited on Wednesday and sat out on Thursday, he is expected to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Hurts was a full participant in practice and was officially cleared from concussion protocol on Friday.

"You go through a routine every day, and being out of that is challenging," said Hurts. "And obviously dealing with different symptoms ain't fun, either. "I'm thankful the refs and everyone did what they were supposed to do [in the Commanders game]. They made the right decision in that moment [to have me tested]. I'm thankful and blessed for that and now I'm ready to go."

After "trending the right way," according to head coach Todd Bowles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have tight end Cade Otton back for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Otton has not played since Dec. 15 due to a knee injury. On Thursday, he was upgraded to a full participant in practice. The 25-year-old Otton had his best season in 2024, catching 59 balls for 600 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.

Saturday's inactives

  • QB Easton Stick (emergency 3rd QB)

  • WR Joshua Palmer

  • RB Kimani Vidal

  • RB Jaret Patterson

  • T Trey Pipkins III

  • TE Hayden Hurst

  • DL Justin Eboigbe

  • LB Devin White

  • DE Jerry Hughes

  • G Nick Broeker

  • G Shaq Mason

  • DT Kurt Hinish

  • QB Kyle Allen

  • WR Scot Miller

  • WR Jamal Agnew

  • CB Cory Trice Jr.

  • G Mason McCormick

  • DE Preston Smith

  • DE Dean Lowry

  • WR Zay Flowers

  • FS Beau Brade

  • RB Rasheen Ali

  • FS Marcus Williams

  • OLB Adisa Isaac

  • C Nick Samac

  • WR Keith Kirkwood

Here's the rest of the wild-card weekend injury report:

  • OL Frank Crum (illness): out

  • RB Tyler Badie (back): questionable

  • CB Brandon Codington (hamstring): questionable

  • WR Christian Watson (knee): out

  • S Zayne Anderson (concussion): out

  • S Evan Williams ((quadricep): questionable

  • LB Quay Walker (knee): questionable

  • DL T.J. Slaton (ankle): questionable

  • OL Andrew Dillard (concussion): questionable

  • DL Brenton Cox Jr. (foot): questionable

  • OL Jack Driscoll (ankle): out

  • DT Byron Young (hamstring): out

  • G Trevor Keegan (illness): out

  • TE Colson Yankoff (hamstring): out

  • WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring): questionable

  • CB Troy Hill (knee/foot): out

  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee): questionable

  • TE Cade Otton (knee): questionable

  • DL Logan Hall (groin): questionable

  • S Mike Edwards (quadriceps): questionable

  • CB Jamel Dean (knee): questionable

  • OLB Patrick Jones II (knee): out

  • DL Taki Taimani (ankle): questionable

  • RB Cam Akers (illness): questionable

  • no injury designations