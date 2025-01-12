NFL injury tracker, wild-card weekend: 'Business as usual' for Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts 'ready to go,' Cade Otton back for Bucs
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for wild-card weekend
While Christian Watson's ACL injury will keep him out for the rest of the season, quarterback Jordan Love will be available for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"He did well," said Packers coach Matt LaFleur after Friday's practice. "Today was a good day."
Love left the Packers' Week 18 game against the Chicago Bears in the first half after taking a hit to his right elbow and did not return. The Packers had already clinched a playoff spot, and Malik Willis finished the game at quarterback.
On Wednesday, Love told reporters the numbness in his right hand was gone, but his right elbow still felt sore. After being limited early in the week, he was a full participant in practice on Thursday.
“Business as usual. He looks good," said offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.
No wild-card worries for Eagles' Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown
Two concerns heading into this week for the Eagles were quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown. Hurts had been in concussion protocol, and Brown has been dealing with a knee injury for the past few weeks.
Both practiced this week, and while Brown was limited on Wednesday and sat out on Thursday, he is expected to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
Hurts was a full participant in practice and was officially cleared from concussion protocol on Friday.
"You go through a routine every day, and being out of that is challenging," said Hurts. "And obviously dealing with different symptoms ain't fun, either. "I'm thankful the refs and everyone did what they were supposed to do [in the Commanders game]. They made the right decision in that moment [to have me tested]. I'm thankful and blessed for that and now I'm ready to go."
TE Cade Otton returns for Buccaneers
After "trending the right way," according to head coach Todd Bowles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have tight end Cade Otton back for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.
Otton has not played since Dec. 15 due to a knee injury. On Thursday, he was upgraded to a full participant in practice. The 25-year-old Otton had his best season in 2024, catching 59 balls for 600 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.
Saturday's inactives
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
QB Easton Stick (emergency 3rd QB)
WR Joshua Palmer
RB Kimani Vidal
RB Jaret Patterson
T Trey Pipkins III
TE Hayden Hurst
DL Justin Eboigbe
HOUSTON TEXANS
LB Devin White
DE Jerry Hughes
G Nick Broeker
G Shaq Mason
DT Kurt Hinish
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
QB Kyle Allen
WR Scot Miller
WR Jamal Agnew
CB Cory Trice Jr.
G Mason McCormick
DE Preston Smith
DE Dean Lowry
BALTIMORE RAVENS
WR Zay Flowers
FS Beau Brade
RB Rasheen Ali
FS Marcus Williams
OLB Adisa Isaac
C Nick Samac
WR Keith Kirkwood
Here's the rest of the wild-card weekend injury report:
DENVER BRONCOS
OL Frank Crum (illness): out
RB Tyler Badie (back): questionable
BUFFALO BILLS
CB Brandon Codington (hamstring): questionable
GREEN BAY PACKERS
WR Christian Watson (knee): out
S Zayne Anderson (concussion): out
S Evan Williams ((quadricep): questionable
LB Quay Walker (knee): questionable
DL T.J. Slaton (ankle): questionable
OL Andrew Dillard (concussion): questionable
DL Brenton Cox Jr. (foot): questionable
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
OL Jack Driscoll (ankle): out
DT Byron Young (hamstring): out
G Trevor Keegan (illness): out
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
TE Colson Yankoff (hamstring): out
WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring): questionable
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
CB Troy Hill (knee/foot): out
S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee): questionable
TE Cade Otton (knee): questionable
DL Logan Hall (groin): questionable
S Mike Edwards (quadriceps): questionable
CB Jamel Dean (knee): questionable
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
OLB Patrick Jones II (knee): out
DL Taki Taimani (ankle): questionable
RB Cam Akers (illness): questionable
LOS ANGELES RAMS
no injury designations