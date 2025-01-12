NFL injury tracker, wild-card weekend: 'Business as usual' for Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts 'ready to go,' Cade Otton back for Bucs

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for wild-card weekend

While Christian Watson's ACL injury will keep him out for the rest of the season, quarterback Jordan Love will be available for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"He did well," said Packers coach Matt LaFleur after Friday's practice. "Today was a good day."

Love left the Packers' Week 18 game against the Chicago Bears in the first half after taking a hit to his right elbow and did not return. The Packers had already clinched a playoff spot, and Malik Willis finished the game at quarterback.

On Wednesday, Love told reporters the numbness in his right hand was gone, but his right elbow still felt sore. After being limited early in the week, he was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

“Business as usual. He looks good," said offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.

No wild-card worries for Eagles' Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown

Two concerns heading into this week for the Eagles were quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown. Hurts had been in concussion protocol, and Brown has been dealing with a knee injury for the past few weeks.

Both practiced this week, and while Brown was limited on Wednesday and sat out on Thursday, he is expected to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Hurts was a full participant in practice and was officially cleared from concussion protocol on Friday.

"You go through a routine every day, and being out of that is challenging," said Hurts. "And obviously dealing with different symptoms ain't fun, either. "I'm thankful the refs and everyone did what they were supposed to do [in the Commanders game]. They made the right decision in that moment [to have me tested]. I'm thankful and blessed for that and now I'm ready to go."

TE Cade Otton returns for Buccaneers

After "trending the right way," according to head coach Todd Bowles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have tight end Cade Otton back for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Otton has not played since Dec. 15 due to a knee injury. On Thursday, he was upgraded to a full participant in practice. The 25-year-old Otton had his best season in 2024, catching 59 balls for 600 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games.

Saturday's inactives

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

QB Easton Stick (emergency 3rd QB)

WR Joshua Palmer

RB Kimani Vidal

RB Jaret Patterson

T Trey Pipkins III

TE Hayden Hurst

DL Justin Eboigbe

HOUSTON TEXANS

LB Devin White

DE Jerry Hughes

G Nick Broeker

G Shaq Mason

DT Kurt Hinish

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

QB Kyle Allen

WR Scot Miller

WR Jamal Agnew

CB Cory Trice Jr.

G Mason McCormick

DE Preston Smith

DE Dean Lowry

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Zay Flowers

FS Beau Brade

RB Rasheen Ali

FS Marcus Williams

OLB Adisa Isaac

C Nick Samac

WR Keith Kirkwood

Here's the rest of the wild-card weekend injury report:

DENVER BRONCOS

OL Frank Crum (illness): out

RB Tyler Badie (back): questionable

BUFFALO BILLS

CB Brandon Codington (hamstring): questionable

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Christian Watson (knee): out

S Zayne Anderson (concussion): out

S Evan Williams ((quadricep): questionable

LB Quay Walker (knee): questionable

DL T.J. Slaton (ankle): questionable

OL Andrew Dillard (concussion): questionable

DL Brenton Cox Jr. (foot): questionable

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

OL Jack Driscoll (ankle): out

DT Byron Young (hamstring): out

G Trevor Keegan (illness): out

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

TE Colson Yankoff (hamstring): out

WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring): questionable

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

CB Troy Hill (knee/foot): out

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee): questionable

TE Cade Otton (knee): questionable

DL Logan Hall (groin): questionable

S Mike Edwards (quadriceps): questionable

CB Jamel Dean (knee): questionable

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

OLB Patrick Jones II (knee): out

DL Taki Taimani (ankle): questionable

RB Cam Akers (illness): questionable

LOS ANGELES RAMS