NFL injury tracker Week 18: Jalen Hurts out vs. Giants, Tua doubtful for Dolphins, Brock Purdy to miss 49ers' finale
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 18.
Even if healthy, Jalen Hurts was likely not going to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' regular-season finale on Sunday against the New York Giants. Head coach Nick Sirianni indicted this week he would be resting a number of players, including running back Saquon Barkley, as the team is locked into the NFC's No. 2 seed.
But with the Eagles quarterback ruled out again for Week 18 after suffering a concussion in Week 16, there is concern about his availability for next week's wild card playoff game. While there is still time for Hurts to recover and suit up, Sirianni isn't looking that far ahead.
“I’m not sure,” Sirianni said of Hurts' status for the playoffs. “I don’t think I [can] talk about the protocol. Protocol is what it is. Again, we listen to the doctors, we follow the doctors’ advice in this. They do this by design, so the people that are involved in the concussion protocol are the ones that are handling those things.
“We just take it day by day and see where they are each and every day.”
For the Giants game, Tanner McKee looks likely to get the start as Kenny Pickett is questionable with a rib injury.
Hurts is still progressing through concussion protocol, Sirianni said Friday.
Dolphins preparing for Tua Tagovailoa to miss Jets game
Tyler Huntley looks to be the starter for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday against the New York Jets. The hip injury that kept quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of Week 17 will cause him to miss Sunday's game with playoff hopes on the line.
"I see it as unlikely that Tua will see any action," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.
The Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Jets and the Denver Broncos lose to the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I think Tua wishes it was just a pain issue," McDaniel said. "It's quite literally being able to have the strength to do what we ask him to do, as well as protecting himself from very serious injury if we don't treat it appropriately. I wouldn't say it's a bruise, but it's kind of a unique muscle issue as a result of the hip.
"It's been more of consistent check-ins to see how far it's gone, and whether or not it's quite literally safe to play football in a responsible fashion."
Should the Dolphins find a way into the wild-card round, Tagovailoa said he will play.
“I’ll be available next week — no ifs, ands or buts," he said.
Brock Purdy out for 49ers' finale
A right elbow contusion with nerve inflammation will keep Brock Purdy out of the 49ers' game against the Arizona Cardinals. Joshua Dobbs will start in his place.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said there should be no long-term issues with Purdy's elbow, but now that his season is over the big question left to be answered is whether the team will offer him a massive extension or move on.
The 2022 NFL draft's "Mr. Irrelevant" will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2025 and earn a salary raise from $985,000 to $1.1 million. Principal owner Jed York said in March that starting quarterbacks "should be paid a lot of money." Does he believe that should go for Purdy?
"The nice thing about contracts is when you play at a high level, you can compare yourself to other people in the league," tight end George Kittle said via ESPN. "And when other guys are getting paid $50 [million to] $60 million and you're a better quarterback than they are, [it's] hard not to get that same amount of money.
"The Niners are going to figure something out to be as team-friendly as you possibly can but still reward him for the things that he has done and the things that he's going to continue to do for this organization."
Here's the rest of the Week 18 injury report (players will be added when teams release their reports)
CLEVELAND BROWNS
WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): out
RB Jerome Ford (ankle): out
RB Pierre Strong (concussion): out
TE David Njoku (knee): out
LB Jordan Hicks (concussion): out
CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): out
DT Dalvin Tomlinson (knee): questionable
TE Blake Whiteheart (knee): questionable
WR Mike Woods (knee): questionable
QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder): questionable
CB Cameron Mitchell (knee): questionable
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee): questionable
BALTIMORE RAVENS
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring): out
RB Justice Hill (concussion, illness): out
TE Charlie Kolar (forearm): questionable
G Patrick Mekari (illness): questionable
CINCINNATI BENGALS
DE Sam Hubbard (knee): out
WR Jermaine Burton (coach's decision): out
RB Chase Brown (ankle): questionable
WR Tee Higgins (ankle, knee): questionable
WR Charlie Jones (groin): questionable
T Amarius Mims (ankle, hand): questionable
TE Drew Sample (groin): questionable
CB Cam Taylor-Britt (ankle): questionable
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
LB Cole Holcomb (knee): out
DE Logan Lee (calf): out
WR Roman Wilson (hamstring): out
CB Donte Jackson (back): questionable
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
QB Derek Carr (left hand): out
RB Alvin Kamara (groin): out
RB Kendre Miller (concussion): out
LB Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder): questionable
WR Chris Olave (head): questionable
DE Payton Turner (ankle): questionable
LB Pete Werner (concussion): questionable
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
CB Jamel Dean (knee): out
TE Cade Otton (knee): out
S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee): out
DE William Gholston (knee): questionable
WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring): questionable
NEW YORK GIANTS
LB Micah McFadden (neck): out
T Evan Neal (rib, hip): out
C John Michael Schmitz (ankle): out
CB Greg Stroman (shin): out
DT Armon Watts (knee): out
PHILADEPHIA EAGLES
TE C.J. Uzomah (abdominal): out
QB Jalen Hurts (concussion, left finger): out
RB Saquon Barkley (coach's decision): doubtful
LB Zack Baun (coach's decision): doubtful
WR A.J. Brown (coach's decision): doubtful
DT Jalen Carter (coach's decision): doubtful
LB Nakobe Dean (coach's decision): doubtful
G Landon Dickerson (coach's decision): doubtful
T Lane Johnson (coach's decision): doubtful
T Jordan Mailata (coach's decision): doubtful
CB Darius Slay (coach's decision): doubtful
WR DeVonta Smith (coach's decision): doubtful
QB Kenny Pickett (ribs): questionable
RB Will Shipley (concussion): questionable
BUFFALO BILLS
LB Terrel Bernard (quad): out
WR Amari Cooper (personal): out
WR Curtis Samuel (rib): questionable
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
C Ben Brown (concussion): out
CB Christian Gonzalez (concussion): out
S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): out
WR Ja'Lynn Polk (shoulder): out
S Kyle Dugger (ankle, quadricep): questionable
TE Hunter Henry (foot): questionable
LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable
DE Titus Leo (ankle): questionable
QB Drake Maye (right hand): questionable
LB Sione Takitaki (knee): questionable
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
LT Walker Little (ankle): out
LB Ventrell Miller (ankle): questionable
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
QB Anthony Richardson (back): out
CB Julius Brents (knee): questionable
HOUSTON TEXANS
DE Denico Autry (knee): out
DT Foley Fatukasi (ankle): out
G Shaq Mason (knee): out
CB Jeff Okudah (concussion): out
LB Christian Harris (ankle): questionable
LB Jamal Hill (hamstring): questionable
TENNESSEE TITANS
WR Tyler Boyd (foot): out
WR Colton Dowell (knee): out
T Jaelyn Duncan (shoulder): out
K Nick Folk (abdomen): out
S Amani Hooker (shoulder): out
LB Arden Key (hand): out
LB Otis Reese (ankle): out
RB Tyjae Spears (concussion): out
TE Chig Okonkwo (abdomen): questionable
RB Tony Pollard (ankle): questionable
CHICAGO BEARS
S Elijah Hicks (ankle, foot): questionable
RB Travis Homer (hamstring): questionable
G Teven Jenkins (calf): questionable
GREEN BAY PACKERS
CB Jaire Alexander (knee): out
S Zayne Anderson (concussion): out
T Andre Dillard (concussion): out
LB Quay Walker (ankle): out
S Evan Williams (quadricep): out
DL Brenton Cox Jr. (foot): questionable
WR Christian Watson (knee): questionable
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring): out
LB Jordan Magee (hamstring): out
S Tyler Owens (ankle): out
C Tyler Biadasz (ankle): doubtful
T Cornelius Lucas (groin): doubtful
RB Austin Ekeler (concussion): questionable
WR K.J. Osborn (illness): questionable
LS Tyler Ott (personal): questionable
DALLAS COWBOYS
WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder): out
CB Kemon Hall (hamstring): out
T Chuma Edoga (toe): questionable
DT Mazi Smith (pelvis): questionable
LB Nick Vigil (foot): questionable
S Donovan Wilson (knee): questionable
CAROLINA PANTHERS
RB Chuba Hubbard (calf): out
OLB Amaré Barno (shoulder): out
LB Josey Jewell (concussion): out
CB Jaycee Horn (hip): out
S Lonnie Johnson (shoulder, neck): out
WR Xavier Legette (hip, wrist): questionable
RT Taylor Moton (knee): questionable
RG Robert Hunt (knee): questionable
DE A'Shawn Robinson (neck): questionable
RB Miles Sanders (ankle): questionable
ATLANTA FALCONS
WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder): questionable
DL Brandon Dorlus (abdomen): questionable
LB JD Bertrand (eye): questionable
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
QB Brock Purdy (elbow): out
WR Deebo Samuel (rib, wrist): out
DL Robert Beal Jr. (ankle): out
OL Spencer Burford (calf): out
DB Deommodore Lenior (shoulder): out
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf): doubtful
TE George Kittle (ankle, hamstring): questionable
OL Colton McKivitz (knee): questionable
CB Isaac Yiadom (pelvis): questionable
S Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle): questionable
ARIZONA CARDINALS
RB James Conner (knee): out
RB Trey Benson (ankle): out
K Matt Prater (left knee): out
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (toe): questionable
LB Mack Wilson (ankle, quadricep): questionable
T Jackson Barton (ankle): questionable
WR Michael Wilson (hamstring): questionable
MIAMI DOLPHINS
LB Anthony Walker (knee): out
QB Tua Tagovailoa (hip): doubtful
T Terron Armstead (knee): questionable
DT Calais Campbell (rest/neck): questionable
S Jevon Holland (wrist): questionable
WR Tyreek Hill (wrist/illness): questionable
WR Jaylen Waddle (knee): questionable
WR Dee Eskridge (finger): questionable
NEW YORK JETS
K Greg Zuerlein (knee): out
S Chuck Clark (pectoral): out
CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring): out
DT Leki Fotu (knee): doubtful
TE Tyler Conklin (calf): questionable
T Morgan Moses (knee): questionable
G Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle): questionable
DT Quinnen Williams (hamstring): questionable
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle): out
T Abraham Lucas (abdomen/knee): out
CB Josh Jobe (knee): out
DT Byron Murphy II (back): questionable
LOS ANGELES RAMS
T Rob Havenstein (shoulder): out
QB Matthew Stafford (coach's decision): doubtful
WR Puka Nacua (coach's decision): doubtful
WR Cooper Kupp (coach's decision): doubtful
RB Kyren Williams (coach's decision): doubtful
OT Alaric Jackson (coach's decision): doubtful
G Kevin Dotson (coach's decision): doubtful
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
DB Elijah Molden (leg): out
RB Gus Edwards (ankle): out
WR Josh Palmer (foot): out
LB Denzel Perryman (groin): doubtful
S Alohi Gilman (hamstring): questionable
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
RB Ameer Abdullah (foot): out
G Jordan Meredith (ankle): questionable
CB Nate Hobbs (illness): questionable
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
RB Isiah Pacheco (rib): out
T Jawaan Taylor (knee): out
WR Mecole Hardman (knee): out
CB Jaylen Watson (ankle): out
DL Chris Jones (calf): doubtful
QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle): doubtful
CB Trent McDuffie (knee): doubtful
LB Nick Bolton (coach's decision): doubtful
RB Kareem Hunt (coach's decision): doubtful
DE George Karlaftis (coach's decision): doubtful
TE Travis Kelce (coach's decision): doubtful
S Justin Reid (coach's decision): doubtful
LB Drue Tranquill (coach's decision): doubtful
DENVER BRONCOS
T Frank Crum (illness): out
RB Tyler Badie (back): questionable
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
DE Patrick Jones II (knee): out
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness): questionable
CB Fabian Moreau (hip): questionable
DETROIT LIONS
RB David Montgomery (knee): out
CB Emmanuel Moseley (illness): out
LB Alex Anzalone (forearm): questionable
WR Kalif Raymond (foot): questionable
RB Craig Reynolds (back): questionable