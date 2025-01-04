NFL injury tracker Week 18: Jalen Hurts out vs. Giants, Tua doubtful for Dolphins, Brock Purdy to miss 49ers' finale

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 18.

Even if healthy, Jalen Hurts was likely not going to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' regular-season finale on Sunday against the New York Giants. Head coach Nick Sirianni indicted this week he would be resting a number of players, including running back Saquon Barkley, as the team is locked into the NFC's No. 2 seed.

But with the Eagles quarterback ruled out again for Week 18 after suffering a concussion in Week 16, there is concern about his availability for next week's wild card playoff game. While there is still time for Hurts to recover and suit up, Sirianni isn't looking that far ahead.

“I’m not sure,” Sirianni said of Hurts' status for the playoffs. “I don’t think I [can] talk about the protocol. Protocol is what it is. Again, we listen to the doctors, we follow the doctors’ advice in this. They do this by design, so the people that are involved in the concussion protocol are the ones that are handling those things.

“We just take it day by day and see where they are each and every day.”

For the Giants game, Tanner McKee looks likely to get the start as Kenny Pickett is questionable with a rib injury.

Hurts is still progressing through concussion protocol, Sirianni said Friday.

Dolphins preparing for Tua Tagovailoa to miss Jets game

Tyler Huntley looks to be the starter for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday against the New York Jets. The hip injury that kept quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of Week 17 will cause him to miss Sunday's game with playoff hopes on the line.

"I see it as unlikely that Tua will see any action," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.

The Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Jets and the Denver Broncos lose to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I think Tua wishes it was just a pain issue," McDaniel said. "It's quite literally being able to have the strength to do what we ask him to do, as well as protecting himself from very serious injury if we don't treat it appropriately. I wouldn't say it's a bruise, but it's kind of a unique muscle issue as a result of the hip.

"It's been more of consistent check-ins to see how far it's gone, and whether or not it's quite literally safe to play football in a responsible fashion."

Should the Dolphins find a way into the wild-card round, Tagovailoa said he will play.

“I’ll be available next week — no ifs, ands or buts," he said.

Brock Purdy out for 49ers' finale

A right elbow contusion with nerve inflammation will keep Brock Purdy out of the 49ers' game against the Arizona Cardinals. Joshua Dobbs will start in his place.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said there should be no long-term issues with Purdy's elbow, but now that his season is over the big question left to be answered is whether the team will offer him a massive extension or move on.

The 2022 NFL draft's "Mr. Irrelevant" will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2025 and earn a salary raise from $985,000 to $1.1 million. Principal owner Jed York said in March that starting quarterbacks "should be paid a lot of money." Does he believe that should go for Purdy?

"The nice thing about contracts is when you play at a high level, you can compare yourself to other people in the league," tight end George Kittle said via ESPN. "And when other guys are getting paid $50 [million to] $60 million and you're a better quarterback than they are, [it's] hard not to get that same amount of money.

"The Niners are going to figure something out to be as team-friendly as you possibly can but still reward him for the things that he has done and the things that he's going to continue to do for this organization."

Here's the rest of the Week 18 injury report (players will be added when teams release their reports)

CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): out

RB Jerome Ford (ankle): out

RB Pierre Strong (concussion): out

TE David Njoku (knee): out

LB Jordan Hicks (concussion): out

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): out

DT Dalvin Tomlinson (knee): questionable

TE Blake Whiteheart (knee): questionable

WR Mike Woods (knee): questionable

QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder): questionable

CB Cameron Mitchell (knee): questionable

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee): questionable

BALTIMORE RAVENS

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring): out

RB Justice Hill (concussion, illness): out

TE Charlie Kolar (forearm): questionable

G Patrick Mekari (illness): questionable

CINCINNATI BENGALS

DE Sam Hubbard (knee): out

WR Jermaine Burton (coach's decision): out

RB Chase Brown (ankle): questionable

WR Tee Higgins (ankle, knee): questionable

WR Charlie Jones (groin): questionable

T Amarius Mims (ankle, hand): questionable

TE Drew Sample (groin): questionable

CB Cam Taylor-Britt (ankle): questionable

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

LB Cole Holcomb (knee): out

DE Logan Lee (calf): out

WR Roman Wilson (hamstring): out

CB Donte Jackson (back): questionable

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

QB Derek Carr (left hand): out

RB Alvin Kamara (groin): out

RB Kendre Miller (concussion): out

LB Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder): questionable

WR Chris Olave (head): questionable

DE Payton Turner (ankle): questionable

LB Pete Werner (concussion): questionable

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

CB Jamel Dean (knee): out

TE Cade Otton (knee): out

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee): out

DE William Gholston (knee): questionable

WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring): questionable

NEW YORK GIANTS

LB Micah McFadden (neck): out

T Evan Neal (rib, hip): out

C John Michael Schmitz (ankle): out

CB Greg Stroman (shin): out

DT Armon Watts (knee): out

PHILADEPHIA EAGLES

TE C.J. Uzomah (abdominal): out

QB Jalen Hurts (concussion, left finger): out

RB Saquon Barkley (coach's decision): doubtful

LB Zack Baun (coach's decision): doubtful

WR A.J. Brown (coach's decision): doubtful

DT Jalen Carter (coach's decision): doubtful

LB Nakobe Dean (coach's decision): doubtful

G Landon Dickerson (coach's decision): doubtful

T Lane Johnson (coach's decision): doubtful

T Jordan Mailata (coach's decision): doubtful

CB Darius Slay (coach's decision): doubtful

WR DeVonta Smith (coach's decision): doubtful

QB Kenny Pickett (ribs): questionable

RB Will Shipley (concussion): questionable

BUFFALO BILLS

LB Terrel Bernard (quad): out

WR Amari Cooper (personal): out

WR Curtis Samuel (rib): questionable

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

C Ben Brown (concussion): out

CB Christian Gonzalez (concussion): out

S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): out

WR Ja'Lynn Polk (shoulder): out

S Kyle Dugger (ankle, quadricep): questionable

TE Hunter Henry (foot): questionable

LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable

DE Titus Leo (ankle): questionable

QB Drake Maye (right hand): questionable

LB Sione Takitaki (knee): questionable

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

LT Walker Little (ankle): out

LB Ventrell Miller (ankle): questionable

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

QB Anthony Richardson (back): out

CB Julius Brents (knee): questionable

HOUSTON TEXANS

DE Denico Autry (knee): out

DT Foley Fatukasi (ankle): out

G Shaq Mason (knee): out

CB Jeff Okudah (concussion): out

LB Christian Harris (ankle): questionable

LB Jamal Hill (hamstring): questionable

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Tyler Boyd (foot): out

WR Colton Dowell (knee): out

T Jaelyn Duncan (shoulder): out

K Nick Folk (abdomen): out

S Amani Hooker (shoulder): out

LB Arden Key (hand): out

LB Otis Reese (ankle): out

RB Tyjae Spears (concussion): out

TE Chig Okonkwo (abdomen): questionable

RB Tony Pollard (ankle): questionable

CHICAGO BEARS

S Elijah Hicks (ankle, foot): questionable

RB Travis Homer (hamstring): questionable

G Teven Jenkins (calf): questionable

GREEN BAY PACKERS

CB Jaire Alexander (knee): out

S Zayne Anderson (concussion): out

T Andre Dillard (concussion): out

LB Quay Walker (ankle): out

S Evan Williams (quadricep): out

DL Brenton Cox Jr. (foot): questionable

WR Christian Watson (knee): questionable

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring): out

LB Jordan Magee (hamstring): out

S Tyler Owens (ankle): out

C Tyler Biadasz (ankle): doubtful

T Cornelius Lucas (groin): doubtful

RB Austin Ekeler (concussion): questionable

WR K.J. Osborn (illness): questionable

LS Tyler Ott (personal): questionable

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder): out

CB Kemon Hall (hamstring): out

T Chuma Edoga (toe): questionable

DT Mazi Smith (pelvis): questionable

LB Nick Vigil (foot): questionable

S Donovan Wilson (knee): questionable

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Chuba Hubbard (calf): out

OLB Amaré Barno (shoulder): out

LB Josey Jewell (concussion): out

CB Jaycee Horn (hip): out

S Lonnie Johnson (shoulder, neck): out

WR Xavier Legette (hip, wrist): questionable

RT Taylor Moton (knee): questionable

RG Robert Hunt (knee): questionable

DE A'Shawn Robinson (neck): questionable

RB Miles Sanders (ankle): questionable

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder): questionable

DL Brandon Dorlus (abdomen): questionable

LB JD Bertrand (eye): questionable

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QB Brock Purdy (elbow): out

WR Deebo Samuel (rib, wrist): out

DL Robert Beal Jr. (ankle): out

OL Spencer Burford (calf): out

DB Deommodore Lenior (shoulder): out

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf): doubtful

TE George Kittle (ankle, hamstring): questionable

OL Colton McKivitz (knee): questionable

CB Isaac Yiadom (pelvis): questionable

S Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle): questionable

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB James Conner (knee): out

RB Trey Benson (ankle): out

K Matt Prater (left knee): out

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (toe): questionable

LB Mack Wilson (ankle, quadricep): questionable

T Jackson Barton (ankle): questionable

WR Michael Wilson (hamstring): questionable

MIAMI DOLPHINS

LB Anthony Walker (knee): out

QB Tua Tagovailoa (hip): doubtful

T Terron Armstead (knee): questionable

DT Calais Campbell (rest/neck): questionable

S Jevon Holland (wrist): questionable

WR Tyreek Hill (wrist/illness): questionable

WR Jaylen Waddle (knee): questionable

WR Dee Eskridge (finger): questionable

NEW YORK JETS

K Greg Zuerlein (knee): out

S Chuck Clark (pectoral): out

CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring): out

DT Leki Fotu (knee): doubtful

TE Tyler Conklin (calf): questionable

T Morgan Moses (knee): questionable

G Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle): questionable

DT Quinnen Williams (hamstring): questionable

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle): out

T Abraham Lucas (abdomen/knee): out

CB Josh Jobe (knee): out

DT Byron Murphy II (back): questionable

LOS ANGELES RAMS

T Rob Havenstein (shoulder): out

QB Matthew Stafford (coach's decision): doubtful

WR Puka Nacua (coach's decision): doubtful

WR Cooper Kupp (coach's decision): doubtful

RB Kyren Williams (coach's decision): doubtful

OT Alaric Jackson (coach's decision): doubtful

G Kevin Dotson (coach's decision): doubtful

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

DB Elijah Molden (leg): out

RB Gus Edwards (ankle): out

WR Josh Palmer (foot): out

LB Denzel Perryman (groin): doubtful

S Alohi Gilman (hamstring): questionable

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Ameer Abdullah (foot): out

G Jordan Meredith (ankle): questionable

CB Nate Hobbs (illness): questionable

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Isiah Pacheco (rib): out

T Jawaan Taylor (knee): out

WR Mecole Hardman (knee): out

CB Jaylen Watson (ankle): out

DL Chris Jones (calf): doubtful

QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle): doubtful

CB Trent McDuffie (knee): doubtful

LB Nick Bolton (coach's decision): doubtful

RB Kareem Hunt (coach's decision): doubtful

DE George Karlaftis (coach's decision): doubtful

TE Travis Kelce (coach's decision): doubtful

S Justin Reid (coach's decision): doubtful

LB Drue Tranquill (coach's decision): doubtful

DENVER BRONCOS

T Frank Crum (illness): out

RB Tyler Badie (back): questionable

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

DE Patrick Jones II (knee): out

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness): questionable

CB Fabian Moreau (hip): questionable

DETROIT LIONS