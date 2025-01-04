Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 18: Jalen Hurts out vs. Giants, Tua doubtful for Dolphins, Brock Purdy to miss 49ers' finale

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 18.

sean leahy
Contributing writer
·9 min read

Even if healthy, Jalen Hurts was likely not going to play in the Philadelphia Eagles' regular-season finale on Sunday against the New York Giants. Head coach Nick Sirianni indicted this week he would be resting a number of players, including running back Saquon Barkley, as the team is locked into the NFC's No. 2 seed.

But with the Eagles quarterback ruled out again for Week 18 after suffering a concussion in Week 16, there is concern about his availability for next week's wild card playoff game. While there is still time for Hurts to recover and suit up, Sirianni isn't looking that far ahead.

“I’m not sure,” Sirianni said of Hurts' status for the playoffs. “I don’t think I [can] talk about the protocol. Protocol is what it is. Again, we listen to the doctors, we follow the doctors’ advice in this. They do this by design, so the people that are involved in the concussion protocol are the ones that are handling those things.

“We just take it day by day and see where they are each and every day.”

For the Giants game, Tanner McKee looks likely to get the start as Kenny Pickett is questionable with a rib injury.

Hurts is still progressing through concussion protocol, Sirianni said Friday.

Tyler Huntley looks to be the starter for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday against the New York Jets. The hip injury that kept quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of Week 17 will cause him to miss Sunday's game with playoff hopes on the line.

"I see it as unlikely that Tua will see any action," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.

The Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Jets and the Denver Broncos lose to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I think Tua wishes it was just a pain issue," McDaniel said. "It's quite literally being able to have the strength to do what we ask him to do, as well as protecting himself from very serious injury if we don't treat it appropriately. I wouldn't say it's a bruise, but it's kind of a unique muscle issue as a result of the hip.

"It's been more of consistent check-ins to see how far it's gone, and whether or not it's quite literally safe to play football in a responsible fashion."

Should the Dolphins find a way into the wild-card round, Tagovailoa said he will play.

“I’ll be available next week — no ifs, ands or buts," he said.

A right elbow contusion with nerve inflammation will keep Brock Purdy out of the 49ers' game against the Arizona Cardinals. Joshua Dobbs will start in his place.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said there should be no long-term issues with Purdy's elbow, but now that his season is over the big question left to be answered is whether the team will offer him a massive extension or move on.

The 2022 NFL draft's "Mr. Irrelevant" will enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2025 and earn a salary raise from $985,000 to $1.1 million. Principal owner Jed York said in March that starting quarterbacks "should be paid a lot of money." Does he believe that should go for Purdy?

"The nice thing about contracts is when you play at a high level, you can compare yourself to other people in the league," tight end George Kittle said via ESPN. "And when other guys are getting paid $50 [million to] $60 million and you're a better quarterback than they are, [it's] hard not to get that same amount of money.

"The Niners are going to figure something out to be as team-friendly as you possibly can but still reward him for the things that he has done and the things that he's going to continue to do for this organization."

Here's the rest of the Week 18 injury report (players will be added when teams release their reports)

  • WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): out

  • RB Jerome Ford (ankle): out

  • RB Pierre Strong (concussion): out

  • TE David Njoku (knee): out

  • LB Jordan Hicks (concussion): out

  • CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): out

  • DT Dalvin Tomlinson (knee): questionable

  • TE Blake Whiteheart (knee): questionable

  • WR Mike Woods (knee): questionable

  • QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder): questionable

  • CB Cameron Mitchell (knee): questionable

  • DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee): questionable

  • CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring): out

  • RB Justice Hill (concussion, illness): out

  • TE Charlie Kolar (forearm): questionable

  • G Patrick Mekari (illness): questionable

  • DE Sam Hubbard (knee): out

  • WR Jermaine Burton (coach's decision): out

  • RB Chase Brown (ankle): questionable

  • WR Tee Higgins (ankle, knee): questionable

  • WR Charlie Jones (groin): questionable

  • T Amarius Mims (ankle, hand): questionable

  • TE Drew Sample (groin): questionable

  • CB Cam Taylor-Britt (ankle): questionable

  • LB Cole Holcomb (knee): out

  • DE Logan Lee (calf): out

  • WR Roman Wilson (hamstring): out

  • CB Donte Jackson (back): questionable

  • QB Derek Carr (left hand): out

  • RB Alvin Kamara (groin): out

  • RB Kendre Miller (concussion): out

  • LB Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder): questionable

  • WR Chris Olave (head): questionable

  • DE Payton Turner (ankle): questionable

  • LB Pete Werner (concussion): questionable

  • CB Jamel Dean (knee): out

  • TE Cade Otton (knee): out

  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee): out

  • DE William Gholston (knee): questionable

  • WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring): questionable

  • LB Micah McFadden (neck): out

  • T Evan Neal (rib, hip): out

  • C John Michael Schmitz (ankle): out

  • CB Greg Stroman (shin): out

  • DT Armon Watts (knee): out

  • TE C.J. Uzomah (abdominal): out

  • QB Jalen Hurts (concussion, left finger): out

  • RB Saquon Barkley (coach's decision): doubtful

  • LB Zack Baun (coach's decision): doubtful

  • WR A.J. Brown (coach's decision): doubtful

  • DT Jalen Carter (coach's decision): doubtful

  • LB Nakobe Dean (coach's decision): doubtful

  • G Landon Dickerson (coach's decision): doubtful

  • T Lane Johnson (coach's decision): doubtful

  • T Jordan Mailata (coach's decision): doubtful

  • CB Darius Slay (coach's decision): doubtful

  • WR DeVonta Smith (coach's decision): doubtful

  • QB Kenny Pickett (ribs): questionable

  • RB Will Shipley (concussion): questionable

  • LB Terrel Bernard (quad): out

  • WR Amari Cooper (personal): out

  • WR Curtis Samuel (rib): questionable

  • C Ben Brown (concussion): out

  • CB Christian Gonzalez (concussion): out

  • S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): out

  • WR Ja'Lynn Polk (shoulder): out

  • S Kyle Dugger (ankle, quadricep): questionable

  • TE Hunter Henry (foot): questionable

  • LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable

  • DE Titus Leo (ankle): questionable

  • QB Drake Maye (right hand): questionable

  • LB Sione Takitaki (knee): questionable

  • LT Walker Little (ankle): out

  • LB Ventrell Miller (ankle): questionable

  • QB Anthony Richardson (back): out

  • CB Julius Brents (knee): questionable

  • DE Denico Autry (knee): out

  • DT Foley Fatukasi (ankle): out

  • G Shaq Mason (knee): out

  • CB Jeff Okudah (concussion): out

  • LB Christian Harris (ankle): questionable

  • LB Jamal Hill (hamstring): questionable

  • WR Tyler Boyd (foot): out

  • WR Colton Dowell (knee): out

  • T Jaelyn Duncan (shoulder): out

  • K Nick Folk (abdomen): out

  • S Amani Hooker (shoulder): out

  • LB Arden Key (hand): out

  • LB Otis Reese (ankle): out

  • RB Tyjae Spears (concussion): out

  • TE Chig Okonkwo (abdomen): questionable

  • RB Tony Pollard (ankle): questionable

  • S Elijah Hicks (ankle, foot): questionable

  • RB Travis Homer (hamstring): questionable

  • G Teven Jenkins (calf): questionable

  • CB Jaire Alexander (knee): out

  • S Zayne Anderson (concussion): out

  • T Andre Dillard (concussion): out

  • LB Quay Walker (ankle): out

  • S Evan Williams (quadricep): out

  • DL Brenton Cox Jr. (foot): questionable

  • WR Christian Watson (knee): questionable

  • CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring): out

  • LB Jordan Magee (hamstring): out

  • S Tyler Owens (ankle): out

  • C Tyler Biadasz (ankle): doubtful

  • T Cornelius Lucas (groin): doubtful

  • RB Austin Ekeler (concussion): questionable

  • WR K.J. Osborn (illness): questionable

  • LS Tyler Ott (personal): questionable

  • WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder): out

  • CB Kemon Hall (hamstring): out

  • T Chuma Edoga (toe): questionable

  • DT Mazi Smith (pelvis): questionable

  • LB Nick Vigil (foot): questionable

  • S Donovan Wilson (knee): questionable

  • RB Chuba Hubbard (calf): out

  • OLB Amaré Barno (shoulder): out

  • LB Josey Jewell (concussion): out

  • CB Jaycee Horn (hip): out

  • S Lonnie Johnson (shoulder, neck): out

  • WR Xavier Legette (hip, wrist): questionable

  • RT Taylor Moton (knee): questionable

  • RG Robert Hunt (knee): questionable

  • DE A'Shawn Robinson (neck): questionable

  • RB Miles Sanders (ankle): questionable

  • WR Darnell Mooney (shoulder): questionable

  • DL Brandon Dorlus (abdomen): questionable

  • LB JD Bertrand (eye): questionable

  • QB Brock Purdy (elbow): out

  • WR Deebo Samuel (rib, wrist): out

  • DL Robert Beal Jr. (ankle): out

  • OL Spencer Burford (calf): out

  • DB Deommodore Lenior (shoulder): out

  • LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf): doubtful

  • TE George Kittle (ankle, hamstring): questionable

  • OL Colton McKivitz (knee): questionable

  • CB Isaac Yiadom (pelvis): questionable

  • S Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle): questionable

  • RB James Conner (knee): out

  • RB Trey Benson (ankle): out

  • K Matt Prater (left knee): out

  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (toe): questionable

  • LB Mack Wilson (ankle, quadricep): questionable

  • T Jackson Barton (ankle): questionable

  • WR Michael Wilson (hamstring): questionable

  • LB Anthony Walker (knee): out

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa (hip): doubtful

  • T Terron Armstead (knee): questionable

  • DT Calais Campbell (rest/neck): questionable

  • S Jevon Holland (wrist): questionable

  • WR Tyreek Hill (wrist/illness): questionable

  • WR Jaylen Waddle (knee): questionable

  • WR Dee Eskridge (finger): questionable

  • K Greg Zuerlein (knee): out

  • S Chuck Clark (pectoral): out

  • CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring): out

  • DT Leki Fotu (knee): doubtful

  • TE Tyler Conklin (calf): questionable

  • T Morgan Moses (knee): questionable

  • G Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle): questionable

  • DT Quinnen Williams (hamstring): questionable

  • RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle): out

  • T Abraham Lucas (abdomen/knee): out

  • CB Josh Jobe (knee): out

  • DT Byron Murphy II (back): questionable

  • T Rob Havenstein (shoulder): out

  • QB Matthew Stafford (coach's decision): doubtful

  • WR Puka Nacua (coach's decision): doubtful

  • WR Cooper Kupp (coach's decision): doubtful

  • RB Kyren Williams (coach's decision): doubtful

  • OT Alaric Jackson (coach's decision): doubtful

  • G Kevin Dotson (coach's decision): doubtful

  • DB Elijah Molden (leg): out

  • RB Gus Edwards (ankle): out

  • WR Josh Palmer (foot): out

  • LB Denzel Perryman (groin): doubtful

  • S Alohi Gilman (hamstring): questionable

  • RB Ameer Abdullah (foot): out

  • G Jordan Meredith (ankle): questionable

  • CB Nate Hobbs (illness): questionable

  • RB Isiah Pacheco (rib): out

  • T Jawaan Taylor (knee): out

  • WR Mecole Hardman (knee): out

  • CB Jaylen Watson (ankle): out

  • DL Chris Jones (calf): doubtful

  • QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle): doubtful

  • CB Trent McDuffie (knee): doubtful

  • LB Nick Bolton (coach's decision): doubtful

  • RB Kareem Hunt (coach's decision): doubtful

  • DE George Karlaftis (coach's decision): doubtful

  • TE Travis Kelce (coach's decision): doubtful

  • S Justin Reid (coach's decision): doubtful

  • LB Drue Tranquill (coach's decision): doubtful

  • T Frank Crum (illness): out

  • RB Tyler Badie (back): questionable

  • DE Patrick Jones II (knee): out

  • LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (illness): questionable

  • CB Fabian Moreau (hip): questionable

  • RB David Montgomery (knee): out

  • CB Emmanuel Moseley (illness): out

  • LB Alex Anzalone (forearm): questionable

  • WR Kalif Raymond (foot): questionable

  • RB Craig Reynolds (back): questionable