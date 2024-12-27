NFL injury tracker Week 17: Jalen Hurts still in concussion protocol, Josh Allen not affected by broken hand, Christian Watson not practicing

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 17.

Jalen Hurts did not take part in Thursday's practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, further casting doubt on his availability for their Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hurts has been in concussion protocol since his head hit the turf during Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders. Head coach Nick Sirianni did not clear anything up with his comments Thursday morning.

“We got a plan of what we want to do,” Sirianni said, “and we’ll see how today goes and how warmups go and how individual goes and then into 7-on-7 and team.”

Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett, who came in for Hurts for the rest of the Commanders game, was a full participant at practice after dealing with a rib injury.

Sunday's game is an important one for the 12-3 Eagles as they could clinch the NFC East with a win or a tie. The ball looks like it will be in Pickett's hands and his teammates are confident he can help them deliver.

"You just never know—that’s the nature of the game," said running back Saquon Barkley. "When your opportunity comes, you have to be ready for it. If that is this week, he has a great opportunity and 10 guys around him who believe in him and know he can help win this football game.”

The last time a quarterback other than Hurts started for the Eagles? Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season when Hurts was ruled out with a shoulder injury and Gardner Minshew took his place against the Cowboys.

Broken left hand not bothering Bills QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills quarterback confirmed on Thursday that he's been dealing with an injury on his non-throwing hand all season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported this week that Allen suffered a fractured left hand in the fourth quarter of the Bills' Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Allen broke the bone after diving into the end zone for a six-yard touchdown run.

“Yeah. Yeah, it's the left one, so it doesn't really matter all that much," Allen said during Thursday's media availability before quickly moving on to other questions.

While he's been dealing with an injury to his left hand, Allen told CBS Sports after last week's win over the New England Patriots that he had "no feeling" in his right hand after getting hit in his right elbow by a helmet.

"Got a helmet to the funny bone," Allen told Evan Washburn. "I went to throw the next one, and I had no feeling in the hand. Came out a little wobbly."

Allen has been a full participant at practice this week.

Through 16 weeks, Allen is a strong contender for NFL MVP and has thrown for 3,549 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, he has picked up 514 yards with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Packers WR Christian Watson remains out of practice

After suffering a bone bruise during Monday night's win over the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has yet to practice this week.

After a Saints player fell on him, there was concern for Watson's knee, but Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed earlier this week that there was no structural damage and it was only a bone bruise.

On Thursday, LaFleur told reporters that even if Watson doesn't practice this week, that doesn't necessarily means he won't play Sunday against the Vikings.

“If he’s feeling up to it on Sunday, then I’m going to let him go. If he’s not, then we won’t let him go,” LaFleur said.

Here's the rest of the Week 17 injury report. (Players will be added when teams release their reports.)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Gus Edwards (ankle): out

T Trey Pipkins III (hip): out

LB Denzel Perryman (groin): out

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee): questionable

TE Will Dissly (shoulder): questionable

TE Hayden Hurst (illness): questionable

CB Elijah Molden (knee): questionable

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

CB Marcus Jones (hip): out

C Ben Brown (concussion): questionable

S Kyle Duggar (ankle/quadricep): questionable

LB Curtis Jacobs (concussion): questionable

LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable

LB Titus Leo (ankle): questionable

S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): questionable

OL Cole Strange (knee): questionable

LB Sione Takitaki (knee): questionable

LB Jahlani Tavai (groin): questionable

OT Caedan Wallace (ankle): questionable

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Tyler Badie (back): questionable

CINCINNATI BENGALS

DE Sam Hubbard (knee): out

DT Sheldon Rankins (illness): out

TE Tanner Hudson (knee): doubtful

WR Tee Higgins (ankle, knee): questionable

WR Charlie Jones (groin): questionable

T Amarius Mims (ankle, hand): questionable

DE Joseph Ossai (illness): questionable

S Geno Stone (illness): questionable

ARIZONA CARDINALS

S Joey Blount (ribs): out

CB Elijah Jones (ankle): out

K Matt Prater (left knee): out

RB Trey Benson (ankle): questionable

G Evan Brown (neck): questionable

LB Baron Browning (neck): questionable

RB James Conner (knee): questionable

LOS ANGELES RAMS

T Rob Havenstein (shoulder): questionable

TENNESSEE TITANS

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

CAROLINA PANTHERS

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

DALLAS COWBOYS

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

NEW YORK GIANTS

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

NEW YORK JETS

BUFFALO BILLS

MIAMI DOLPHINS

CLEVELAND BROWNS

GREEN BAY PACKERS

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

ATLANTA FALCONS

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

DETROIT LIONS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS