NFL injury tracker Week 17: Jalen Hurts out vs. Cowboys, Josh Allen not affected by broken hand, Christian Watson questionable

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 17.

sean leahy
Contributing writer
·7 min read

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion.

Hurts has been in concussion protocol since his head hit the turf during Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders. Head coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday that it was "going to be tough for him to make it" after the quarterback did not practice this week.

Backup Kenny Pickett, who came in for Hurts for the rest of the Commanders game, will start in Hurts' place.

Sunday's game is an important one for the 12-3 Eagles as they could clinch the NFC East with a win or a tie. Pickett's teammates are confident he can help them deliver.

"You just never know — that’s the nature of the game," said running back Saquon Barkley. "When your opportunity comes, you have to be ready for it. If that is this week, he has a great opportunity and 10 guys around him who believe in him and know he can help win this football game.”

The last time a quarterback other than Hurts started for the Eagles? Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season when Hurts was ruled out with a shoulder injury and Gardner Minshew took his place against the Cowboys.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback confirmed Thursday that he's been dealing with an injury on his non-throwing hand all season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported this week that Allen suffered a fractured left hand in the fourth quarter of the Bills' Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Allen broke the bone after diving into the end zone for a six-yard touchdown run.

“Yeah. Yeah, it's the left one, so it doesn't really matter all that much," Allen said during Thursday's media availability before quickly moving on to other questions.

While he's been dealing with an injury to his left hand, Allen told CBS Sports after last week's win over the New England Patriots that he had "no feeling" in his right hand after getting hit in his right elbow by a helmet.

"Got a helmet to the funny bone," Allen told Evan Washburn. "I went to throw the next one, and I had no feeling in the hand. Came out a little wobbly."

Allen has been a full participant at practice this week.

Through 16 weeks, Allen is a strong contender for NFL MVP and has thrown for 3,549 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, he has picked up 514 yards with 11 rushing touchdowns.

After suffering a bone bruise during Monday night's win over the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has yet to practice this week.

After a Saints player fell on him, there was concern for Watson's knee, but Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed earlier this week that there was no structural damage and it was only a bone bruise.

On Thursday, LaFleur told reporters that even if Watson doesn't practice this week, that doesn't necessarily mean he won't play Sunday against the Vikings.

“If he’s feeling up to it on Sunday, then I’m going to let him go. If he’s not, then we won’t let him go,” LaFleur said.

Watson is currently listed as questionable.

Here's the rest of the Week 17 injury report. (Players will be added when teams release their reports.)

  • RB Gus Edwards (ankle): out

  • T Trey Pipkins III (hip): out

  • LB Denzel Perryman (groin): out

  • RB J.K. Dobbins (knee): questionable

  • TE Will Dissly (shoulder): questionable

  • TE Hayden Hurst (illness): questionable

  • CB Elijah Molden (knee): questionable

  • CB Marcus Jones (hip): out

  • C Ben Brown (concussion): questionable

  • S Kyle Duggar (ankle/quadricep): questionable

  • LB Curtis Jacobs (concussion): questionable

  • LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable

  • LB Titus Leo (ankle): questionable

  • S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): questionable

  • OL Cole Strange (knee): questionable

  • LB Sione Takitaki (knee): questionable

  • LB Jahlani Tavai (groin): questionable

  • OT Caedan Wallace (ankle): questionable

  • RB Tyler Badie (back): questionable

  • DE Sam Hubbard (knee): out

  • DT Sheldon Rankins (illness): out

  • TE Tanner Hudson (knee): doubtful

  • WR Tee Higgins (ankle, knee): questionable

  • WR Charlie Jones (groin): questionable

  • T Amarius Mims (ankle, hand): questionable

  • DE Joseph Ossai (illness): questionable

  • S Geno Stone (illness): questionable

  • S Joey Blount (ribs): out

  • CB Elijah Jones (ankle): out

  • K Matt Prater (left knee): out

  • RB Trey Benson (ankle): questionable

  • G Evan Brown (neck): questionable

  • LB Baron Browning (neck): questionable

  • RB James Conner (knee): questionable

  • T Rob Havenstein (shoulder): questionable

  • WR Colton Dowell (knee): out

  • K Nick Folk (abdomen): out

  • T Dillon Radunz (shoulder): out

  • LB Otis Reese (ankle): out

  • WR Tyler Boyd (foot): questionable

  • S Amani Hooker (shoulder): questionable

  • WR Bryce Oliver (knee): questionable

  • RB Tony Pollard (ankle): questionable

  • S Darnell Savage (concussion): out

  • T Walker Little (ankle): out

  • LB Ventrell Miller (ankle): out

  • LB Yasir Abdullah (illness): questionable

  • LB Josey Jewell (concussion, quadriceps): out

  • CB Chau Smith-Wade (illness, chest): out

  • T Taylor Moton (knee): doubtful

  • CB Jaycee Horn (hip): doubtful

  • RB Chuba Hubbard (knee): questionable

  • OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee, elbow): questionable

  • WR Xavier Legette (hip, wrist): questionable

  • DE A'Shawn Robinson (knee, illness): questionable

  • OLB D.J. Wonnum (shoulder, knee): questionable

  • G Damien Lewis (illness, ankle): questionable

  • OLB Cam Gill (illness): questionable

  • WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring, foot): out

  • TE Cade Otton (knee): out

  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee): out

  • LB K.J. Britt (ankle): questionable

  • S Jordan Whitehead (pectoral): questionable

  • WR Kameron Johnson (ankle): questionable

  • CB Kemon Hall (hamstring): out

  • WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder): out

  • CB Amani Oruwariye (foot): out

  • G TJ Bass (thigh): doubtful

  • WR Jalen Brooks (knee): questionable

  • T Chuma Edoga (toe): questionable

  • LB Eric Kendricks (calf): questionable

  • T Asim Richards (ankle): questionable

  • WR Jalen Tolbert (finger): questionable

  • LB Nick Vigil (foot): questionable

  • S Donovan Wilson (knee): questionable

  • WR Britain Covey (neck): out

  • QB Jalen Hurts (concussion, left finger): out

  • RB Will Shipley (concussion): out

  • LB Nakobe Dean (abdomen): doubtful

  • DE Bryce Huff (wrist): questionable

  • LB E.J. Speed (knee): questionable

  • TE Mo Alie-Cox (toe): questionable

  • CB Julius Brents (knee): questionable

  • LB Jaylon Carlies (shoulder): questionable

  • G Quenton Nelson (ankle): questionable

  • QB Anthony Richardson (back, foot): questionable

  • OL John Michael Schmitz (ankle): out

  • S Raheem Layne (knee): out

  • LB Micah McFadden (neck): out

  • CB Greg Stroman (shoulder, shin): out

  • WR Malik Nabers (toe): questionable

  • C Austin Schlottmann (fibula): questionable

  • DT Armon Watts (shoulder): questionable

  • WR Dee Williams (toe): questionable

  • G Jordan Meredith (ankle): out

  • QB Derek Carr (left hand): out

  • RB Alvin Kamara (groin): out

  • C Erik McCoy (elbow): out

  • G Lucas Patrick (knee): out

  • WR Chris Olave (head): questionable

  • CB Rico Payton (illness): questionable

  • DT Nathan Shephard (eye): questionable

  • WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest): questionable

  • DT Leki Fotu (knee): out

  • CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring): questionable

  • WR Davante Adams (hip): questionable

  • S Tony Adams (ankle): questionable

  • CB Michael Carter II (back): questionable

  • DE Braiden McGregor (ankle): questionable

  • DT Haason Reddick (neck): questionable

  • DT Quinnen Williams (hamstring): questionable

  • T Morgan Moses (knee): questionable

  • K Greg Zuerlein (left knee): questionable

  • S Damar Hamlin (ribs): questionable

  • DB Cam Lewis (shoulder): questionable

  • WR Curtis Samuel (ribs): questionable

  • S Taylor Rapp (neck): questionable

  • LB Anthony Walker (knee): out

  • CB Kendall Fuller (knee): out

  • WR Jaylen Waddle (knee): questionable

  • T Terron Armstead (knee): questionable

  • WR Dee Eskridge (knee): questionable

  • WR Tyreek Hill (wrist): questionable

  • S Jordan Poyer (knee, finger): questionable

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa (hip): questionable

  • TE David Njoku (knee): out

  • DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee): out

  • WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): out

  • QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder): questionable

  • CB Jaire Alexander (knee): out

  • LB Quay Walker (ankle): out

  • S Evan Williams (quadricep): out

  • T Andre Dillard (concussion): out

  • S Javon Bullard (ankle): questionable

  • LB Ty'Ron Hopper (ankle): questionable

  • WR Christian Watson (knee): questionable

  • CB Fabian Moreau (hip): out

  • LB Ivan Pace Jr. (hamstring): questionable

  • CB Antonio Hamilton (quadricep): out

  • CB Kevin King (concussion): out

  • WR Dyami Brown (hamstring): out

  • CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring): out

  • LB Jordan Magee (hamstring): out

  • S Tyler Owens (ankle): out

  • T Andrew Wylie (groin): out

  • DT Jonathan Allen (pectoral): questionable

  • QB Marcus Mariota (personal): questionable