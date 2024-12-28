NFL injury tracker Week 17: Jalen Hurts out vs. Cowboys, Josh Allen not affected by broken hand, Christian Watson questionable
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 17.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion.
Hurts has been in concussion protocol since his head hit the turf during Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders. Head coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday that it was "going to be tough for him to make it" after the quarterback did not practice this week.
Backup Kenny Pickett, who came in for Hurts for the rest of the Commanders game, will start in Hurts' place.
Sunday's game is an important one for the 12-3 Eagles as they could clinch the NFC East with a win or a tie. Pickett's teammates are confident he can help them deliver.
"You just never know — that’s the nature of the game," said running back Saquon Barkley. "When your opportunity comes, you have to be ready for it. If that is this week, he has a great opportunity and 10 guys around him who believe in him and know he can help win this football game.”
The last time a quarterback other than Hurts started for the Eagles? Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season when Hurts was ruled out with a shoulder injury and Gardner Minshew took his place against the Cowboys.
Broken left hand not bothering Bills QB Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills quarterback confirmed Thursday that he's been dealing with an injury on his non-throwing hand all season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported this week that Allen suffered a fractured left hand in the fourth quarter of the Bills' Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Allen broke the bone after diving into the end zone for a six-yard touchdown run.
JOSH ALLEN YOU DOG.
📺: #AZvsBUF on CBS/Paramount+
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/GP6h0Kzre3
— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2024
“Yeah. Yeah, it's the left one, so it doesn't really matter all that much," Allen said during Thursday's media availability before quickly moving on to other questions.
While he's been dealing with an injury to his left hand, Allen told CBS Sports after last week's win over the New England Patriots that he had "no feeling" in his right hand after getting hit in his right elbow by a helmet.
"Got a helmet to the funny bone," Allen told Evan Washburn. "I went to throw the next one, and I had no feeling in the hand. Came out a little wobbly."
Allen has been a full participant at practice this week.
Through 16 weeks, Allen is a strong contender for NFL MVP and has thrown for 3,549 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, he has picked up 514 yards with 11 rushing touchdowns.
Packers WR Christian Watson questionable vs. Vikings
After suffering a bone bruise during Monday night's win over the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has yet to practice this week.
After a Saints player fell on him, there was concern for Watson's knee, but Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed earlier this week that there was no structural damage and it was only a bone bruise.
On Thursday, LaFleur told reporters that even if Watson doesn't practice this week, that doesn't necessarily mean he won't play Sunday against the Vikings.
“If he’s feeling up to it on Sunday, then I’m going to let him go. If he’s not, then we won’t let him go,” LaFleur said.
Watson is currently listed as questionable.
Here's the rest of the Week 17 injury report. (Players will be added when teams release their reports.)
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
RB Gus Edwards (ankle): out
T Trey Pipkins III (hip): out
LB Denzel Perryman (groin): out
RB J.K. Dobbins (knee): questionable
TE Will Dissly (shoulder): questionable
TE Hayden Hurst (illness): questionable
CB Elijah Molden (knee): questionable
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
CB Marcus Jones (hip): out
C Ben Brown (concussion): questionable
S Kyle Duggar (ankle/quadricep): questionable
LB Curtis Jacobs (concussion): questionable
LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable
LB Titus Leo (ankle): questionable
S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): questionable
OL Cole Strange (knee): questionable
LB Sione Takitaki (knee): questionable
LB Jahlani Tavai (groin): questionable
OT Caedan Wallace (ankle): questionable
DENVER BRONCOS
RB Tyler Badie (back): questionable
CINCINNATI BENGALS
DE Sam Hubbard (knee): out
DT Sheldon Rankins (illness): out
TE Tanner Hudson (knee): doubtful
WR Tee Higgins (ankle, knee): questionable
WR Charlie Jones (groin): questionable
T Amarius Mims (ankle, hand): questionable
DE Joseph Ossai (illness): questionable
S Geno Stone (illness): questionable
ARIZONA CARDINALS
S Joey Blount (ribs): out
CB Elijah Jones (ankle): out
K Matt Prater (left knee): out
RB Trey Benson (ankle): questionable
G Evan Brown (neck): questionable
LB Baron Browning (neck): questionable
RB James Conner (knee): questionable
LOS ANGELES RAMS
T Rob Havenstein (shoulder): questionable
TENNESSEE TITANS
WR Colton Dowell (knee): out
K Nick Folk (abdomen): out
T Dillon Radunz (shoulder): out
LB Otis Reese (ankle): out
WR Tyler Boyd (foot): questionable
S Amani Hooker (shoulder): questionable
WR Bryce Oliver (knee): questionable
RB Tony Pollard (ankle): questionable
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
S Darnell Savage (concussion): out
T Walker Little (ankle): out
LB Ventrell Miller (ankle): out
LB Yasir Abdullah (illness): questionable
CAROLINA PANTHERS
LB Josey Jewell (concussion, quadriceps): out
CB Chau Smith-Wade (illness, chest): out
T Taylor Moton (knee): doubtful
CB Jaycee Horn (hip): doubtful
RB Chuba Hubbard (knee): questionable
OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee, elbow): questionable
WR Xavier Legette (hip, wrist): questionable
DE A'Shawn Robinson (knee, illness): questionable
OLB D.J. Wonnum (shoulder, knee): questionable
G Damien Lewis (illness, ankle): questionable
OLB Cam Gill (illness): questionable
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring, foot): out
TE Cade Otton (knee): out
S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee): out
LB K.J. Britt (ankle): questionable
S Jordan Whitehead (pectoral): questionable
WR Kameron Johnson (ankle): questionable
DALLAS COWBOYS
CB Kemon Hall (hamstring): out
WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder): out
CB Amani Oruwariye (foot): out
G TJ Bass (thigh): doubtful
WR Jalen Brooks (knee): questionable
T Chuma Edoga (toe): questionable
LB Eric Kendricks (calf): questionable
T Asim Richards (ankle): questionable
WR Jalen Tolbert (finger): questionable
LB Nick Vigil (foot): questionable
S Donovan Wilson (knee): questionable
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
WR Britain Covey (neck): out
QB Jalen Hurts (concussion, left finger): out
RB Will Shipley (concussion): out
LB Nakobe Dean (abdomen): doubtful
DE Bryce Huff (wrist): questionable
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
LB E.J. Speed (knee): questionable
TE Mo Alie-Cox (toe): questionable
CB Julius Brents (knee): questionable
LB Jaylon Carlies (shoulder): questionable
G Quenton Nelson (ankle): questionable
QB Anthony Richardson (back, foot): questionable
NEW YORK GIANTS
OL John Michael Schmitz (ankle): out
S Raheem Layne (knee): out
LB Micah McFadden (neck): out
CB Greg Stroman (shoulder, shin): out
WR Malik Nabers (toe): questionable
C Austin Schlottmann (fibula): questionable
DT Armon Watts (shoulder): questionable
WR Dee Williams (toe): questionable
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
G Jordan Meredith (ankle): out
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
QB Derek Carr (left hand): out
RB Alvin Kamara (groin): out
C Erik McCoy (elbow): out
G Lucas Patrick (knee): out
WR Chris Olave (head): questionable
CB Rico Payton (illness): questionable
DT Nathan Shephard (eye): questionable
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest): questionable
NEW YORK JETS
DT Leki Fotu (knee): out
CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring): questionable
WR Davante Adams (hip): questionable
S Tony Adams (ankle): questionable
CB Michael Carter II (back): questionable
DE Braiden McGregor (ankle): questionable
DT Haason Reddick (neck): questionable
DT Quinnen Williams (hamstring): questionable
T Morgan Moses (knee): questionable
K Greg Zuerlein (left knee): questionable
BUFFALO BILLS
S Damar Hamlin (ribs): questionable
DB Cam Lewis (shoulder): questionable
WR Curtis Samuel (ribs): questionable
S Taylor Rapp (neck): questionable
MIAMI DOLPHINS
LB Anthony Walker (knee): out
CB Kendall Fuller (knee): out
WR Jaylen Waddle (knee): questionable
T Terron Armstead (knee): questionable
WR Dee Eskridge (knee): questionable
WR Tyreek Hill (wrist): questionable
S Jordan Poyer (knee, finger): questionable
QB Tua Tagovailoa (hip): questionable
CLEVELAND BROWNS
TE David Njoku (knee): out
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee): out
WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): out
QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder): questionable
GREEN BAY PACKERS
CB Jaire Alexander (knee): out
LB Quay Walker (ankle): out
S Evan Williams (quadricep): out
T Andre Dillard (concussion): out
S Javon Bullard (ankle): questionable
LB Ty'Ron Hopper (ankle): questionable
WR Christian Watson (knee): questionable
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
CB Fabian Moreau (hip): out
LB Ivan Pace Jr. (hamstring): questionable
ATLANTA FALCONS
CB Antonio Hamilton (quadricep): out
CB Kevin King (concussion): out
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
WR Dyami Brown (hamstring): out
CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring): out
LB Jordan Magee (hamstring): out
S Tyler Owens (ankle): out
T Andrew Wylie (groin): out
DT Jonathan Allen (pectoral): questionable
QB Marcus Mariota (personal): questionable