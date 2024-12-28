NFL injury tracker Week 17: Jalen Hurts out vs. Cowboys, Josh Allen not affected by broken hand, Christian Watson questionable

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 17.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion.

Hurts has been in concussion protocol since his head hit the turf during Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders. Head coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday that it was "going to be tough for him to make it" after the quarterback did not practice this week.

Backup Kenny Pickett, who came in for Hurts for the rest of the Commanders game, will start in Hurts' place.

Sunday's game is an important one for the 12-3 Eagles as they could clinch the NFC East with a win or a tie. Pickett's teammates are confident he can help them deliver.

"You just never know — that’s the nature of the game," said running back Saquon Barkley. "When your opportunity comes, you have to be ready for it. If that is this week, he has a great opportunity and 10 guys around him who believe in him and know he can help win this football game.”

The last time a quarterback other than Hurts started for the Eagles? Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season when Hurts was ruled out with a shoulder injury and Gardner Minshew took his place against the Cowboys.

Broken left hand not bothering Bills QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills quarterback confirmed Thursday that he's been dealing with an injury on his non-throwing hand all season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported this week that Allen suffered a fractured left hand in the fourth quarter of the Bills' Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Allen broke the bone after diving into the end zone for a six-yard touchdown run.

“Yeah. Yeah, it's the left one, so it doesn't really matter all that much," Allen said during Thursday's media availability before quickly moving on to other questions.

While he's been dealing with an injury to his left hand, Allen told CBS Sports after last week's win over the New England Patriots that he had "no feeling" in his right hand after getting hit in his right elbow by a helmet.

"Got a helmet to the funny bone," Allen told Evan Washburn. "I went to throw the next one, and I had no feeling in the hand. Came out a little wobbly."

Allen has been a full participant at practice this week.

Through 16 weeks, Allen is a strong contender for NFL MVP and has thrown for 3,549 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, he has picked up 514 yards with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Packers WR Christian Watson questionable vs. Vikings

After suffering a bone bruise during Monday night's win over the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has yet to practice this week.

After a Saints player fell on him, there was concern for Watson's knee, but Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed earlier this week that there was no structural damage and it was only a bone bruise.

On Thursday, LaFleur told reporters that even if Watson doesn't practice this week, that doesn't necessarily mean he won't play Sunday against the Vikings.

“If he’s feeling up to it on Sunday, then I’m going to let him go. If he’s not, then we won’t let him go,” LaFleur said.

Watson is currently listed as questionable.

Here's the rest of the Week 17 injury report. (Players will be added when teams release their reports.)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Gus Edwards (ankle): out

T Trey Pipkins III (hip): out

LB Denzel Perryman (groin): out

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee): questionable

TE Will Dissly (shoulder): questionable

TE Hayden Hurst (illness): questionable

CB Elijah Molden (knee): questionable

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

CB Marcus Jones (hip): out

C Ben Brown (concussion): questionable

S Kyle Duggar (ankle/quadricep): questionable

LB Curtis Jacobs (concussion): questionable

LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable

LB Titus Leo (ankle): questionable

S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): questionable

OL Cole Strange (knee): questionable

LB Sione Takitaki (knee): questionable

LB Jahlani Tavai (groin): questionable

OT Caedan Wallace (ankle): questionable

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Tyler Badie (back): questionable

CINCINNATI BENGALS

DE Sam Hubbard (knee): out

DT Sheldon Rankins (illness): out

TE Tanner Hudson (knee): doubtful

WR Tee Higgins (ankle, knee): questionable

WR Charlie Jones (groin): questionable

T Amarius Mims (ankle, hand): questionable

DE Joseph Ossai (illness): questionable

S Geno Stone (illness): questionable

ARIZONA CARDINALS

S Joey Blount (ribs): out

CB Elijah Jones (ankle): out

K Matt Prater (left knee): out

RB Trey Benson (ankle): questionable

G Evan Brown (neck): questionable

LB Baron Browning (neck): questionable

RB James Conner (knee): questionable

LOS ANGELES RAMS

T Rob Havenstein (shoulder): questionable

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Colton Dowell (knee): out

K Nick Folk (abdomen): out

T Dillon Radunz (shoulder): out

LB Otis Reese (ankle): out

WR Tyler Boyd (foot): questionable

S Amani Hooker (shoulder): questionable

WR Bryce Oliver (knee): questionable

RB Tony Pollard (ankle): questionable

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

S Darnell Savage (concussion): out

T Walker Little (ankle): out

LB Ventrell Miller (ankle): out

LB Yasir Abdullah (illness): questionable

CAROLINA PANTHERS

LB Josey Jewell (concussion, quadriceps): out

CB Chau Smith-Wade (illness, chest): out

T Taylor Moton (knee): doubtful

CB Jaycee Horn (hip): doubtful

RB Chuba Hubbard (knee): questionable

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee, elbow): questionable

WR Xavier Legette (hip, wrist): questionable

DE A'Shawn Robinson (knee, illness): questionable

OLB D.J. Wonnum (shoulder, knee): questionable

G Damien Lewis (illness, ankle): questionable

OLB Cam Gill (illness): questionable

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring, foot): out

TE Cade Otton (knee): out

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee): out

LB K.J. Britt (ankle): questionable

S Jordan Whitehead (pectoral): questionable

WR Kameron Johnson (ankle): questionable

DALLAS COWBOYS

CB Kemon Hall (hamstring): out

WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder): out

CB Amani Oruwariye (foot): out

G TJ Bass (thigh): doubtful

WR Jalen Brooks (knee): questionable

T Chuma Edoga (toe): questionable

LB Eric Kendricks (calf): questionable

T Asim Richards (ankle): questionable

WR Jalen Tolbert (finger): questionable

LB Nick Vigil (foot): questionable

S Donovan Wilson (knee): questionable

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WR Britain Covey (neck): out

QB Jalen Hurts (concussion, left finger): out

RB Will Shipley (concussion): out

LB Nakobe Dean (abdomen): doubtful

DE Bryce Huff (wrist): questionable

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

LB E.J. Speed (knee): questionable

TE Mo Alie-Cox (toe): questionable

CB Julius Brents (knee): questionable

LB Jaylon Carlies (shoulder): questionable

G Quenton Nelson (ankle): questionable

QB Anthony Richardson (back, foot): questionable

NEW YORK GIANTS

OL John Michael Schmitz (ankle): out

S Raheem Layne (knee): out

LB Micah McFadden (neck): out

CB Greg Stroman (shoulder, shin): out

WR Malik Nabers (toe): questionable

C Austin Schlottmann (fibula): questionable

DT Armon Watts (shoulder): questionable

WR Dee Williams (toe): questionable

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

G Jordan Meredith (ankle): out

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

QB Derek Carr (left hand): out

RB Alvin Kamara (groin): out

C Erik McCoy (elbow): out

G Lucas Patrick (knee): out

WR Chris Olave (head): questionable

CB Rico Payton (illness): questionable

DT Nathan Shephard (eye): questionable

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest): questionable

NEW YORK JETS

DT Leki Fotu (knee): out

CB Sauce Gardner (hamstring): questionable

WR Davante Adams (hip): questionable

S Tony Adams (ankle): questionable

CB Michael Carter II (back): questionable

DE Braiden McGregor (ankle): questionable

DT Haason Reddick (neck): questionable

DT Quinnen Williams (hamstring): questionable

T Morgan Moses (knee): questionable

K Greg Zuerlein (left knee): questionable

BUFFALO BILLS

S Damar Hamlin (ribs): questionable

DB Cam Lewis (shoulder): questionable

WR Curtis Samuel (ribs): questionable

S Taylor Rapp (neck): questionable

MIAMI DOLPHINS

LB Anthony Walker (knee): out

CB Kendall Fuller (knee): out

WR Jaylen Waddle (knee): questionable

T Terron Armstead (knee): questionable

WR Dee Eskridge (knee): questionable

WR Tyreek Hill (wrist): questionable

S Jordan Poyer (knee, finger): questionable

QB Tua Tagovailoa (hip): questionable

CLEVELAND BROWNS

TE David Njoku (knee): out

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee): out

WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): out

QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder): questionable

GREEN BAY PACKERS

CB Jaire Alexander (knee): out

LB Quay Walker (ankle): out

S Evan Williams (quadricep): out

T Andre Dillard (concussion): out

S Javon Bullard (ankle): questionable

LB Ty'Ron Hopper (ankle): questionable

WR Christian Watson (knee): questionable

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

CB Fabian Moreau (hip): out

LB Ivan Pace Jr. (hamstring): questionable

ATLANTA FALCONS

CB Antonio Hamilton (quadricep): out

CB Kevin King (concussion): out

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

WR Dyami Brown (hamstring): out

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring): out

LB Jordan Magee (hamstring): out

S Tyler Owens (ankle): out

T Andrew Wylie (groin): out

DT Jonathan Allen (pectoral): questionable

QB Marcus Mariota (personal): questionable

DETROIT LIONS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS