NFL injury tracker Week 16: Seahawks' Geno Smith expects to play, Christian Barmore back on NFI list, optimism for David Montgomery
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 16
While there was legitimate concern for Geno Smith's status for Week 16, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback said he feels good and expects to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
"I'm getting better every day," Smith said Thursday. "Looking forward to Sunday."
Smith suffered a knee injury during Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers as he went down after throwing a pass while under pressure in the third quarter. Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper hit Smith in the lower leg while Smith was still in the air. Smith landed awkwardly and was in pain on the ground after the hit.
Smith limped to the sideline and was replaced by backup quarterback Sam Howell for the remainder of the game.
"I really wanted to get back out there on Sunday, but these things happen, everybody's going to fight through something and I want to be the guy who's known for pushing through," Smith said. "So I want to finish the season on the right note. I want to make sure that we get every opportunity we can to close it out the right way."
The veteran quarterback was not given an injury designation on the Seahawks' Friday injury report.
Christian Barmore back on non-football illness list
New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is out indefinitely after suffering "recurring symptoms" following his blood clot diagnosis in July.
"The New England Patriots are placing defensive lineman Christian Barmore on the reserve non-football illness list after he experienced some recurring symptoms that required further evaluation," the Patriots said in a statement. "We appreciate everything Christian did to return to the team this season, but our top priority is Christian's health and wellbeing. We know that he will continue to receive tremendous care and we want to ensure that he gets the time he needs to come back stronger than ever."
The 25-year-old Barmore missed the first 10 games of the season, returning in Week 11 and playing the Patriots' past four games.
With the Patriots at 3-11 and not playoff bound, Barmore's season is likely over so that he can focus on his health and a return in 2025.
Optimism for playoff return for Lions' David Montgomery
An injured MCL appeared to end David Montgomery's season, but the Detroit Lions' running back could be on the field again sometime next month if all goes well.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Montgomery sought out other opinions and will not undergo surgery to repair his MCL. He will rehab the knee and hold out hope that he can return during the playoffs should the Lions make a deep run.
“Optimistic with a couple of doctors that he saw, the last two," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday. "I think we may see where this thing goes. It certainly sounds more optimistic.”
Montgomery was evaluated by trainers during the second quarter of Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills. After testing out his knee on the sideline, Montgomery decided to go back into the game. He finished the game with five carries for four yards.
Montgomery also suffered a knee injury earlier this season, in the first quarter of the Lions' Week 6 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Although he was initially listed as questionable after being helped off the field, Montgomery returned to the game in the second quarter.
Inactives for Saturday
HOUSTON TEXANS
DT Foley Fatukasi
WR John Metchie III
C Juice Scruggs
TE Cade Stover
LB Devin White
DE Jerry Hughes
G Nick Broeker
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
T D.J. Humphries
CB Chamarri Conner
DE Joshua Uche
OL C.J. Hanson
T Ethan Driskell
DT Marlon Tuipulotu
DE Malik Herring
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
WR George Pickens (hamstring): out
QB Justin Fields (abdomen): out
S DeShon Elliott (hamstring): out
CB Donte Jackson (back): questionable
DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin): questionable
Here's the rest of the Week 16 injury report.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring): out
WR Diontae Johnson (personal): out
WR Nelson Agholor (concussion): out
WR Rashod Bateman (foot): questionable
G Daniel Faalele (knee): questionable
LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): questionable
NEW YORK GIANTS
G Aaron Stinnie (concussion): out
LB Bobby Okereke (back): out
LB Patrick Johnson (knee): out
CB Greg Stroman (shoulder, shin): out
CB Deonte Banks (rib): questionable
LB Brian Burnes (ankle, necl): questionable
LB Dyontae Johnson (ankle): questionable
C Austin Schlottmann (fibula): questionable
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (ankle): questionable
ATLANTA FALCONS
WR Casey Washington (concussion): out
LB Lorenzo Carter (groin): questionable
WR KhaDarel Hodge (ribs): questionable
DETROIT LIONS
RB David Montgomery (knee): out
LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck): out
S Brian Branch (calf): questionable
G Graham Glasnow (knee): questionable
S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand): questionable
CHICAGO BEARS
G Ryan Bates (concussion): out
RB Travis Homer (hamstring): doubtful
DB Jaylon Johnson (illness): questionable
OL Teven Jenkins (calf): questionable
OK Braxton Jones (concussion): questionable
DL Gervon Dexter (knee): questionable
CLEVELAND BROWNS
DT Shelby Harris (elbow): out
WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): out
CB Martin Emerson (concussion, back): questionable
TE David Njoku (hamstring): questionable
QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder): questionable
CINCINNATI BENGALS
DE Sam Hubbard (knee): out
TE Tanner Hudson (knee): out
DT Sheldon Rankins (illness): out
T Orlando Brown (fibula): questionable
G Alex Cappa (concussion): questionable
WR Charlie Jones (groin): questionable
TENNESSEE TITANS
WR Colton Dowell (knee): out
LB Luke Gifford (concussion): out
T Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring): questionable
K Nick Folk (abdomen): questionable
LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (hamstring): questionable
RB Tony Pollard (ankle): questionable
LB Otis Reese (ankle): questionable
QB Will Levis (right shoulder): questionable
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
WR Alec Pierce (concussion): out
LB E.J. Speed (knee): out
CB Julius Brents (knee): out
TE Mo Alie-Cox (hip): questionable
WR Ashton Dulin (ankle): questionable
K Matt Gay (neck): questionable
LOS ANGELES RAMS
No players reported with game designations.
NEW YORK JETS
CB Michael Carter II (back): out
RB Braelon Allen (back): questionable
DT Leki Fotu (knee): questionable
G Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle): questionable
DT Quinnen Williams (hamstring): questionable
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
DE Bryce Huff (wrist): out
WR Britain Covey (neck): out
S Sydney Brown (concussion): questionable
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
DT Jonathan Allen (pectoral): out
S Jeremy Chinn (concussion): questionable
TE Zach Ertz (concussion, shoulder): questionable
ARIZONA CARDINALS
RB Trey Benson (ankle): out
LT Paris Johnson Jr. (knee): out
OLB Jesse Luketa (thigh): out
LB Mack Wilson (concussion): out
CB Elijah Jones (ankle): out
K Matt Prater (left knee): out
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hand): questionable
DT Roy Lopez (ankle): questionable
RB DeeJay Dallas (illness): questionable
G Evan Brown (neck): questionable
CAROLINA PANTHERS
WR Xavier Legette (hip): out
OLB Jadeveon Clowney (illness, knee): questionable
DE A'Shawn Robinson (knee): questionable
WR David Moore (concussion): questionable
G Robert Hunt (illness): questionable
WR Jalen Coker (quadriceps): questionable
T Ikem Ekwonu (illness): questionable
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
DT Jalen Redmon (concussion): out
CB Fabian Moreau (hip): out
FB C.J. Ham (ankle): questionable
S Harrison Smith (foot): questionable
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
LB Trevis Gipson (ankle): out
TE Brady Russell (foot): out
S K'Von Wallace (ankle): out
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle): out
CB Marcus Jones (hip): out
S Kyle Dugger (ankle, illness): questionable
G Cole Strange (knee): questionable
T Caedan Wallace (ankle): questionable
S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): questionable
DE Keion White (groin): questionable
BUFFALO BILLS
WR Curtis Samuel (rib): questionable
LB Matt Milano (groin): questionable
LB Baylon Spector (calf): questionable
LB Dorian Williams (elbow): questionable
CB Rasul Douglas (knee): questionable
S Damar Hamlin (rib): questionable
S Taylor Rapp (neck): questionable
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
No players reported with game designations.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
G Jordan Meredith (ankle): doubtful
CB Sam Webb (back): questionable
LB Kana'i Mauga (illness): questionable
CB Nate Hobbs (illness): questionable
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
LT Trent Williams (ankle): out
RB Isaac Guerendo (foot): out
DL Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): questionable
LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles): questionable
DL Robert Beal Jr. (ankle): questionable
MIAMI DOLPHINS
LS Blake Ferguson (illness): out
WR Jaylen Waddle (knee): doubtful
WR Dee Eskridge (knee): doubtful
LB Quinton Bell (illness): questionable
LT Terron Armstead (knee): questionable
RT Kendall Lamm (back): questionable
LB Bradley Chubb (knee): questionable
LB Cameron Goode (knee): questionable
WR Tyreek Hill (wrist): questionable
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
WR Kameron Johnson (ankle): out
S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee): out
LB K.J. Britt (ankle): doubtful
TE Cade Otton (knee): doubtful
S Mike Edwards (hamstring): questionable
DALLAS COWBOYS
WR Jalen Brooks (knee): out
CB Trevon Diggs (knee): out
G TJ Bass (thigh): questionable
LB Eric Kendricks (calf): questionable
CB Jourdan Lewis (elbow): questionable
S Juanyeh Thomas (knee): questionable
LB Nick Vigil (foot): questionable
DE Micah Parsons (illness): questionable