NFL injury tracker Week 16: Seahawks' Geno Smith expects to play, Christian Barmore back on NFI list, optimism for David Montgomery

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 16

While there was legitimate concern for Geno Smith's status for Week 16, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback said he feels good and expects to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I'm getting better every day," Smith said Thursday. "Looking forward to Sunday."

Smith suffered a knee injury during Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers as he went down after throwing a pass while under pressure in the third quarter. Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper hit Smith in the lower leg while Smith was still in the air. Smith landed awkwardly and was in pain on the ground after the hit.

Smith limped to the sideline and was replaced by backup quarterback Sam Howell for the remainder of the game.

"I really wanted to get back out there on Sunday, but these things happen, everybody's going to fight through something and I want to be the guy who's known for pushing through," Smith said. "So I want to finish the season on the right note. I want to make sure that we get every opportunity we can to close it out the right way."

The veteran quarterback was not given an injury designation on the Seahawks' Friday injury report.

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is out indefinitely after suffering "recurring symptoms" following his blood clot diagnosis in July.

"The New England Patriots are placing defensive lineman Christian Barmore on the reserve non-football illness list after he experienced some recurring symptoms that required further evaluation," the Patriots said in a statement. "We appreciate everything Christian did to return to the team this season, but our top priority is Christian's health and wellbeing. We know that he will continue to receive tremendous care and we want to ensure that he gets the time he needs to come back stronger than ever."

The 25-year-old Barmore missed the first 10 games of the season, returning in Week 11 and playing the Patriots' past four games.

With the Patriots at 3-11 and not playoff bound, Barmore's season is likely over so that he can focus on his health and a return in 2025.

Optimism for playoff return for Lions' David Montgomery

An injured MCL appeared to end David Montgomery's season, but the Detroit Lions' running back could be on the field again sometime next month if all goes well.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Montgomery sought out other opinions and will not undergo surgery to repair his MCL. He will rehab the knee and hold out hope that he can return during the playoffs should the Lions make a deep run.

“Optimistic with a couple of doctors that he saw, the last two," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday. "I think we may see where this thing goes. It certainly sounds more optimistic.”

Montgomery was evaluated by trainers during the second quarter of Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills. After testing out his knee on the sideline, Montgomery decided to go back into the game. He finished the game with five carries for four yards.

Montgomery also suffered a knee injury earlier this season, in the first quarter of the Lions' Week 6 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Although he was initially listed as questionable after being helped off the field, Montgomery returned to the game in the second quarter.

Inactives for Saturday

HOUSTON TEXANS

DT Foley Fatukasi

WR John Metchie III

C Juice Scruggs

TE Cade Stover

LB Devin White

DE Jerry Hughes

G Nick Broeker

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

T D.J. Humphries

CB Chamarri Conner

DE Joshua Uche

OL C.J. Hanson

T Ethan Driskell

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

DE Malik Herring

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR George Pickens (hamstring): out

QB Justin Fields (abdomen): out

S DeShon Elliott (hamstring): out

CB Donte Jackson (back): questionable

DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin): questionable

Here's the rest of the Week 16 injury report.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring): out

WR Diontae Johnson (personal): out

WR Nelson Agholor (concussion): out

WR Rashod Bateman (foot): questionable

G Daniel Faalele (knee): questionable

LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): questionable

NEW YORK GIANTS

G Aaron Stinnie (concussion): out

LB Bobby Okereke (back): out

LB Patrick Johnson (knee): out

CB Greg Stroman (shoulder, shin): out

CB Deonte Banks (rib): questionable

LB Brian Burnes (ankle, necl): questionable

LB Dyontae Johnson (ankle): questionable

C Austin Schlottmann (fibula): questionable

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (ankle): questionable

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Casey Washington (concussion): out

LB Lorenzo Carter (groin): questionable

WR KhaDarel Hodge (ribs): questionable

DETROIT LIONS

RB David Montgomery (knee): out

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck): out

S Brian Branch (calf): questionable

G Graham Glasnow (knee): questionable

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand): questionable

CHICAGO BEARS

G Ryan Bates (concussion): out

RB Travis Homer (hamstring): doubtful

DB Jaylon Johnson (illness): questionable

OL Teven Jenkins (calf): questionable

OK Braxton Jones (concussion): questionable

DL Gervon Dexter (knee): questionable

CLEVELAND BROWNS

DT Shelby Harris (elbow): out

WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): out

CB Martin Emerson (concussion, back): questionable

TE David Njoku (hamstring): questionable

QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder): questionable

CINCINNATI BENGALS

DE Sam Hubbard (knee): out

TE Tanner Hudson (knee): out

DT Sheldon Rankins (illness): out

T Orlando Brown (fibula): questionable

G Alex Cappa (concussion): questionable

WR Charlie Jones (groin): questionable

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Colton Dowell (knee): out

LB Luke Gifford (concussion): out

T Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring): questionable

K Nick Folk (abdomen): questionable

LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (hamstring): questionable

RB Tony Pollard (ankle): questionable

LB Otis Reese (ankle): questionable

QB Will Levis (right shoulder): questionable

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WR Alec Pierce (concussion): out

LB E.J. Speed (knee): out

CB Julius Brents (knee): out

TE Mo Alie-Cox (hip): questionable

WR Ashton Dulin (ankle): questionable

K Matt Gay (neck): questionable

LOS ANGELES RAMS

No players reported with game designations.

NEW YORK JETS

CB Michael Carter II (back): out

RB Braelon Allen (back): questionable

DT Leki Fotu (knee): questionable

G Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle): questionable

DT Quinnen Williams (hamstring): questionable

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

DE Bryce Huff (wrist): out

WR Britain Covey (neck): out

S Sydney Brown (concussion): questionable

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

DT Jonathan Allen (pectoral): out

S Jeremy Chinn (concussion): questionable

TE Zach Ertz (concussion, shoulder): questionable

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB Trey Benson (ankle): out

LT Paris Johnson Jr. (knee): out

OLB Jesse Luketa (thigh): out

LB Mack Wilson (concussion): out

CB Elijah Jones (ankle): out

K Matt Prater (left knee): out

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hand): questionable

DT Roy Lopez (ankle): questionable

RB DeeJay Dallas (illness): questionable

G Evan Brown (neck): questionable

CAROLINA PANTHERS

WR Xavier Legette (hip): out

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (illness, knee): questionable

DE A'Shawn Robinson (knee): questionable

WR David Moore (concussion): questionable

G Robert Hunt (illness): questionable

WR Jalen Coker (quadriceps): questionable

T Ikem Ekwonu (illness): questionable

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

DT Jalen Redmon (concussion): out

CB Fabian Moreau (hip): out

FB C.J. Ham (ankle): questionable

S Harrison Smith (foot): questionable

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

LB Trevis Gipson (ankle): out

TE Brady Russell (foot): out

S K'Von Wallace (ankle): out

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle): out

CB Marcus Jones (hip): out

S Kyle Dugger (ankle, illness): questionable

G Cole Strange (knee): questionable

T Caedan Wallace (ankle): questionable

S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): questionable

DE Keion White (groin): questionable

BUFFALO BILLS

WR Curtis Samuel (rib): questionable

LB Matt Milano (groin): questionable

LB Baylon Spector (calf): questionable

LB Dorian Williams (elbow): questionable

CB Rasul Douglas (knee): questionable

S Damar Hamlin (rib): questionable

S Taylor Rapp (neck): questionable

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

No players reported with game designations.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

G Jordan Meredith (ankle): doubtful

CB Sam Webb (back): questionable

LB Kana'i Mauga (illness): questionable

CB Nate Hobbs (illness): questionable

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

LT Trent Williams (ankle): out

RB Isaac Guerendo (foot): out

DL Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): questionable

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles): questionable

DL Robert Beal Jr. (ankle): questionable

MIAMI DOLPHINS

LS Blake Ferguson (illness): out

WR Jaylen Waddle (knee): doubtful

WR Dee Eskridge (knee): doubtful

LB Quinton Bell (illness): questionable

LT Terron Armstead (knee): questionable

RT Kendall Lamm (back): questionable

LB Bradley Chubb (knee): questionable

LB Cameron Goode (knee): questionable

WR Tyreek Hill (wrist): questionable

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Kameron Johnson (ankle): out

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee): out

LB K.J. Britt (ankle): doubtful

TE Cade Otton (knee): doubtful

S Mike Edwards (hamstring): questionable

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR Jalen Brooks (knee): out

CB Trevon Diggs (knee): out

G TJ Bass (thigh): questionable

LB Eric Kendricks (calf): questionable

CB Jourdan Lewis (elbow): questionable

S Juanyeh Thomas (knee): questionable

LB Nick Vigil (foot): questionable

DE Micah Parsons (illness): questionable

