NFL injury tracker Week 16: Seahawks' Geno Smith expects to play, Christian Barmore back on NFI list, optimism for David Montgomery

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 16

While there was legitimate concern for Geno Smith's status for Week 16, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback said he feels good and expects to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I'm getting better every day," Smith said Thursday. "Looking forward to Sunday."

Smith suffered a knee injury during Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers as he went down after throwing a pass while under pressure in the third quarter. Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper hit Smith in the lower leg while Smith was still in the air. Smith landed awkwardly and was in pain on the ground after the hit.

Smith limped to the sideline and was replaced by backup quarterback Sam Howell for the remainder of the game.

"I really wanted to get back out there on Sunday, but these things happen, everybody's going to fight through something and I want to be the guy who's known for pushing through," Smith said. "So I want to finish the season on the right note. I want to make sure that we get every opportunity we can to close it out the right way."

The veteran quarterback was not given an injury designation on the Seahawks' Friday injury report.

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is out indefinitely after suffering "recurring symptoms" following his blood clot diagnosis in July.

"The New England Patriots are placing defensive lineman Christian Barmore on the reserve non-football illness list after he experienced some recurring symptoms that required further evaluation," the Patriots said in a statement. "We appreciate everything Christian did to return to the team this season, but our top priority is Christian's health and wellbeing. We know that he will continue to receive tremendous care and we want to ensure that he gets the time he needs to come back stronger than ever."

The 25-year-old Barmore missed the first 10 games of the season, returning in Week 11 and playing the Patriots' past four games.

With the Patriots at 3-11 and not playoff bound, Barmore's season is likely over so that he can focus on his health and a return in 2025.

An injured MCL appeared to end David Montgomery's season, but the Detroit Lions' running back could be on the field again sometime next month if all goes well.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Montgomery sought out other opinions and will not undergo surgery to repair his MCL. He will rehab the knee and hold out hope that he can return during the playoffs should the Lions make a deep run.

“Optimistic with a couple of doctors that he saw, the last two," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday. "I think we may see where this thing goes. It certainly sounds more optimistic.”

Montgomery was evaluated by trainers during the second quarter of Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills. After testing out his knee on the sideline, Montgomery decided to go back into the game. He finished the game with five carries for four yards.

Montgomery also suffered a knee injury earlier this season, in the first quarter of the Lions' Week 6 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Although he was initially listed as questionable after being helped off the field, Montgomery returned to the game in the second quarter.

Here's the rest of the Week 16 injury report.

  • CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring): out

  • WR Diontae Johnson (personal): out

  • WR Nelson Agholor (concussion): out

  • WR Rashod Bateman (foot): questionable

  • G Daniel Faalele (knee): questionable

  • LB Odafe Oweh (ankle): questionable

  • G Aaron Stinnie (concussion): out

  • LB Bobby Okereke (back): out

  • LB Patrick Johnson (knee): out

  • CB Greg Stroman (shoulder, shin): out

  • CB Deonte Banks (rib): questionable

  • LB Brian Burnes (ankle, necl): questionable

  • LB Dyontae Johnson (ankle): questionable

  • C Austin Schlottmann (fibula): questionable

  • RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (ankle): questionable

  • WR Casey Washington (concussion): out

  • LB Lorenzo Carter (groin): questionable

  • WR KhaDarel Hodge (ribs): questionable

  • RB David Montgomery (knee): out

  • LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck): out

  • S Brian Branch (calf): questionable

  • G Graham Glasnow (knee): questionable

  • S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hand): questionable

  • G Ryan Bates (concussion): out

  • RB Travis Homer (hamstring): doubtful

  • DB Jaylon Johnson (illness): questionable

  • OL Teven Jenkins (calf): questionable

  • OK Braxton Jones (concussion): questionable

  • DL Gervon Dexter (knee): questionable

  • DT Shelby Harris (elbow): out

  • WR Cedric Tillman (concussion): out

  • CB Martin Emerson (concussion, back): questionable

  • TE David Njoku (hamstring): questionable

  • QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder): questionable

  • DE Sam Hubbard (knee): out

  • TE Tanner Hudson (knee): out

  • DT Sheldon Rankins (illness): out

  • T Orlando Brown (fibula): questionable

  • G Alex Cappa (concussion): questionable

  • WR Charlie Jones (groin): questionable

  • WR Colton Dowell (knee): out

  • LB Luke Gifford (concussion): out

  • T Jaelyn Duncan (hamstring): questionable

  • K Nick Folk (abdomen): questionable

  • LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (hamstring): questionable

  • RB Tony Pollard (ankle): questionable

  • LB Otis Reese (ankle): questionable

  • QB Will Levis (right shoulder): questionable

  • WR Alec Pierce (concussion): out

  • LB E.J. Speed (knee): out

  • CB Julius Brents (knee): out

  • TE Mo Alie-Cox (hip): questionable

  • WR Ashton Dulin (ankle): questionable

  • K Matt Gay (neck): questionable

  • No players reported with game designations.

  • CB Michael Carter II (back): out

  • RB Braelon Allen (back): questionable

  • DT Leki Fotu (knee): questionable

  • G Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle): questionable

  • DT Quinnen Williams (hamstring): questionable

  • DE Bryce Huff (wrist): out

  • WR Britain Covey (neck): out

  • S Sydney Brown (concussion): questionable

  • DT Jonathan Allen (pectoral): out

  • S Jeremy Chinn (concussion): questionable

  • TE Zach Ertz (concussion, shoulder): questionable

  • RB Trey Benson (ankle): out

  • LT Paris Johnson Jr. (knee): out

  • OLB Jesse Luketa (thigh): out

  • LB Mack Wilson (concussion): out

  • CB Elijah Jones (ankle): out

  • K Matt Prater (left knee): out

  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hand): questionable

  • DT Roy Lopez (ankle): questionable

  • RB DeeJay Dallas (illness): questionable

  • G Evan Brown (neck): questionable

  • WR Xavier Legette (hip): out

  • OLB Jadeveon Clowney (illness, knee): questionable

  • DE A'Shawn Robinson (knee): questionable

  • WR David Moore (concussion): questionable

  • G Robert Hunt (illness): questionable

  • WR Jalen Coker (quadriceps): questionable

  • T Ikem Ekwonu (illness): questionable

  • DT Jalen Redmon (concussion): out

  • CB Fabian Moreau (hip): out

  • FB C.J. Ham (ankle): questionable

  • S Harrison Smith (foot): questionable

  • LB Trevis Gipson (ankle): out

  • TE Brady Russell (foot): out

  • S K'Von Wallace (ankle): out

  • RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle): out

  • CB Marcus Jones (hip): out

  • S Kyle Dugger (ankle, illness): questionable

  • G Cole Strange (knee): questionable

  • T Caedan Wallace (ankle): questionable

  • S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): questionable

  • DE Keion White (groin): questionable

  • WR Curtis Samuel (rib): questionable

  • LB Matt Milano (groin): questionable

  • LB Baylon Spector (calf): questionable

  • LB Dorian Williams (elbow): questionable

  • CB Rasul Douglas (knee): questionable

  • S Damar Hamlin (rib): questionable

  • S Taylor Rapp (neck): questionable

  • No players reported with game designations.

  • G Jordan Meredith (ankle): doubtful

  • CB Sam Webb (back): questionable

  • LB Kana'i Mauga (illness): questionable

  • CB Nate Hobbs (illness): questionable

  • LT Trent Williams (ankle): out

  • RB Isaac Guerendo (foot): out

  • DL Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): questionable

  • LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles): questionable

  • DL Robert Beal Jr. (ankle): questionable

  • LS Blake Ferguson (illness): out

  • WR Jaylen Waddle (knee): doubtful

  • WR Dee Eskridge (knee): doubtful

  • LB Quinton Bell (illness): questionable

  • LT Terron Armstead (knee): questionable

  • RT Kendall Lamm (back): questionable

  • LB Bradley Chubb (knee): questionable

  • LB Cameron Goode (knee): questionable

  • WR Tyreek Hill (wrist): questionable

  • WR Kameron Johnson (ankle): out

  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee): out

  • LB K.J. Britt (ankle): doubtful

  • TE Cade Otton (knee): doubtful

  • S Mike Edwards (hamstring): questionable

  • WR Jalen Brooks (knee): out

  • CB Trevon Diggs (knee): out

  • G TJ Bass (thigh): questionable

  • LB Eric Kendricks (calf): questionable

  • CB Jourdan Lewis (elbow): questionable

  • S Juanyeh Thomas (knee): questionable

  • LB Nick Vigil (foot): questionable

  • DE Micah Parsons (illness): questionable