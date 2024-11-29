NFL injury tracker Week 13: Trevor Lawrence expected to return, Brock Purdy questionable, J.K. Dobbins out

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 13

Surgery could be on the horizon for Trevor Lawrence, but the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is expected to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans, head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

Lawrence, who is listed as questionable, has missed the past two Jaguars games due to a sprained left shoulder suffered on Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles. But after returning to practice this week there was hope he would be able to get back on the field this week.

"I think [the sprained AC joint] has been a pretty difficult thing to gauge, honestly, of what's the best path forward," Lawrence said Wednesday. "[Surgery is] definitely something that I'm considering and not off the table at all. It's something that we're going to have to just [approach] truly day-by-day, week-by-week.

Said Pederson, "He's had a good week. I would say as of right now yes he will play."

Brock Purdy questionable vs. Bills

After missing the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Green Bay Packers and being limited in practice this week, quarterback Brock Purdy was was listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Purdy is dealing with a right shoulder injury and has yet to practice since getting hurt on Nov. 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), who also did not play in Week 12, have been ruled out for the Bills game..

J.K. Dobbins out with knee sprain

A knee sprain knocked running back J.K. Dobbins out of Monday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens and now the injury will force him to miss time for the Los Angeles Chargers.

He will definitely miss this week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Beyond that, his status is considered week-to-week.

Dobbins, who missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL and then suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 last season, was having a bounce-back year with 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through 11 games for the 7-4 Chargers.

Friday's inactives

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Alexander Mattison

RB Zamir White

WR Ramel Keyton

TE Harrison Bryant

G Cody Whitehair

DT Matthew Butler

CB Nate Hobbs

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

OL C.J. Hanson

OL D.J. Humphries

OT Ethan Driskell

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

DE Malik Herring

K Spencer Shrader

Here's the rest of the Week 13 injury report. (Players will be added once teams release their reports.)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee): out

S Alohi Gilman (hamstring): out

CB Cam Hart (ankle): out

LB Denzel Perryman (groin): out

ATLANTA FALCONS

CB Mike Hughes (neck): out

RB Jase McClellan (knee): out

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

DT Montravius Adams (knee): out

CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring): out

LB Alex Highsmith (ankle): doubtful

CINCINNATI BENGALS

DT Sheldon Rankins (illness): out

WR Charlie Jones (groin): doubtful

LB Logan Wilson (knee): questionable

T Orlando Brown (fibula): questionable

HOUSTON TEXANS

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring): out

QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder): questionable

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB Emari Demercado (back): questionable

DT Darius Robinson (calf): questionable

S Jalen Thompson (ankle): questionable

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

TE Josh Oliver (ankle): out

S Jay Ward (elbow): out

T Cam Robinson (foot): questionable

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

C Tanor Bortolini (concussion): out

WR Josh Downs (shoulder): out

WR Ashton Dulin (ankle): out

T Braden Smith (personal): out

WR Alec Pierce (foot): questionable

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OL Cole Strange (knee): out

WR Demario Douglas (ankle): questionable

S Kyle Dugger (ankle): questionable

LB Christian Elliss (knee): questionable

LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable

T Vederian Lowe (shoulder): questionable

S Jabrill Peppers (knee): questionable

DT Jaquelin Roy (neck): questionable

LB Sione Takitaki (knee, neck): questionable

DE Deatrich Wise (foot): questionable

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RG Anthony Bradford (ankle): out

S AJ Finley (ankle): questionable

TE Brady Russell (foot): questionable

NEW YORK JETS

TENNESSEE TITANS

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

RB Austin Ekeler (concussion): out

T Andrew Wylie (concussion): out

CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring): doubtful

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

S Tykee Smith (knee): out

S Jordan Whitehead (pectoral): out

LB Markees Watts (knee): out

LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle): doubtful

CB Troy Hill (ankle, foot): questionable

T Tristan Wirfs (knee, foot): questionable

CAROLINA PANTHERS

WR Jalen Coker (quadriceps): out

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck): out

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee): questionable

OLB Amaré Barno (knee): questionable

CB Caleb Farley (shoulder): questionable

S Nick Scott (hamstring): questionable

LOS ANGELES RAMS

TE Tyler Higbee (knee): out

T KT Leveston (ankle): out

T Alaric Jackson (foot): questionable

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

G Lucas Patrick (calf): out

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles): questionable

C Erik McCoy (groin(: questionable

RB Jamaal Williams (groin): questionable

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

BALTIMORE RAVENS

TE Charlie Kolar (arm): out

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

G Aaron Banks (concussion): out

DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): out

DT Jordan Elliott (concussion): out

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles): out

CB Deommodore Lenoir (knee): out

T Trent Williams (ankle): out

WR Chris Conley (knee): questionable

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee): questionable

DT Kevin Givens (groin): questionable

CB Renardo Green (neck): questionable

QB Brock Purdy (right shoulder): questionable

BUFFALO BILLS

TE Dalton Kincaid (knee): out

T Tylan Grable (groin): out

WR Keon Coleman (wrist): questionable

LB Matt Milano (biceps): questionable

DT DeWayne Carter (wrist): questionable

CLEVELAND BROWNS

DENVER BRONCOS