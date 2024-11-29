Advertisement

NFL injury tracker Week 13: Trevor Lawrence expected to return, Brock Purdy questionable, J.K. Dobbins out

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 13

Surgery could be on the horizon for Trevor Lawrence, but the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is expected to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans, head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.

Lawrence, who is listed as questionable, has missed the past two Jaguars games due to a sprained left shoulder suffered on Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles. But after returning to practice this week there was hope he would be able to get back on the field this week.

"I think [the sprained AC joint] has been a pretty difficult thing to gauge, honestly, of what's the best path forward," Lawrence said Wednesday. "[Surgery is] definitely something that I'm considering and not off the table at all. It's something that we're going to have to just [approach] truly day-by-day, week-by-week.

Said Pederson, "He's had a good week. I would say as of right now yes he will play."

After missing the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Green Bay Packers and being limited in practice this week, quarterback Brock Purdy was was listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Purdy is dealing with a right shoulder injury and has yet to practice since getting hurt on Nov. 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), who also did not play in Week 12, have been ruled out for the Bills game..

A knee sprain knocked running back J.K. Dobbins out of Monday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens and now the injury will force him to miss time for the Los Angeles Chargers.

He will definitely miss this week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Beyond that, his status is considered week-to-week.

Dobbins, who missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL and then suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 last season, was having a bounce-back year with 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through 11 games for the 7-4 Chargers.

Friday's inactives

  • RB Alexander Mattison

  • RB Zamir White

  • WR Ramel Keyton

  • TE Harrison Bryant

  • G Cody Whitehair

  • DT Matthew Butler

  • CB Nate Hobbs

  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

  • OL C.J. Hanson

  • OL D.J. Humphries

  • OT Ethan Driskell

  • DT Marlon Tuipulotu

  • DE Malik Herring

  • K Spencer Shrader

Here's the rest of the Week 13 injury report. (Players will be added once teams release their reports.)

  • RB J.K. Dobbins (knee): out

  • S Alohi Gilman (hamstring): out

  • CB Cam Hart (ankle): out

  • LB Denzel Perryman (groin): out

  • CB Mike Hughes (neck): out

  • RB Jase McClellan (knee): out

  • DT Montravius Adams (knee): out

  • CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring): out

  • LB Alex Highsmith (ankle): doubtful

  • DT Sheldon Rankins (illness): out

  • WR Charlie Jones (groin): doubtful

  • LB Logan Wilson (knee): questionable

  • T Orlando Brown (fibula): questionable

  • LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring): out

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder): questionable

  • RB Emari Demercado (back): questionable

  • DT Darius Robinson (calf): questionable

  • S Jalen Thompson (ankle): questionable

  • TE Josh Oliver (ankle): out

  • S Jay Ward (elbow): out

  • T Cam Robinson (foot): questionable

  • C Tanor Bortolini (concussion): out

  • WR Josh Downs (shoulder): out

  • WR Ashton Dulin (ankle): out

  • T Braden Smith (personal): out

  • WR Alec Pierce (foot): questionable

  • OL Cole Strange (knee): out

  • WR Demario Douglas (ankle): questionable

  • S Kyle Dugger (ankle): questionable

  • LB Christian Elliss (knee): questionable

  • LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable

  • T Vederian Lowe (shoulder): questionable

  • S Jabrill Peppers (knee): questionable

  • DT Jaquelin Roy (neck): questionable

  • LB Sione Takitaki (knee, neck): questionable

  • DE Deatrich Wise (foot): questionable

  • RG Anthony Bradford (ankle): out

  • S AJ Finley (ankle): questionable

  • TE Brady Russell (foot): questionable

  • RB Austin Ekeler (concussion): out

  • T Andrew Wylie (concussion): out

  • CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring): doubtful

  • S Tykee Smith (knee): out

  • S Jordan Whitehead (pectoral): out

  • LB Markees Watts (knee): out

  • LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle): doubtful

  • CB Troy Hill (ankle, foot): questionable

  • T Tristan Wirfs (knee, foot): questionable

  • WR Jalen Coker (quadriceps): out

  • TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck): out

  • OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee): questionable

  • OLB Amaré Barno (knee): questionable

  • CB Caleb Farley (shoulder): questionable

  • S Nick Scott (hamstring): questionable

  • TE Tyler Higbee (knee): out

  • T KT Leveston (ankle): out

  • T Alaric Jackson (foot): questionable

  • G Lucas Patrick (calf): out

  • DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles): questionable

  • C Erik McCoy (groin(: questionable

  • RB Jamaal Williams (groin): questionable

  • TE Charlie Kolar (arm): out

  • G Aaron Banks (concussion): out

  • DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): out

  • DT Jordan Elliott (concussion): out

  • LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles): out

  • CB Deommodore Lenoir (knee): out

  • T Trent Williams (ankle): out

  • WR Chris Conley (knee): questionable

  • LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee): questionable

  • DT Kevin Givens (groin): questionable

  • CB Renardo Green (neck): questionable

  • QB Brock Purdy (right shoulder): questionable

  • TE Dalton Kincaid (knee): out

  • T Tylan Grable (groin): out

  • WR Keon Coleman (wrist): questionable

  • LB Matt Milano (biceps): questionable

  • DT DeWayne Carter (wrist): questionable