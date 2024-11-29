NFL injury tracker Week 13: Trevor Lawrence expected to return, Brock Purdy questionable, J.K. Dobbins out
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 13
Surgery could be on the horizon for Trevor Lawrence, but the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is expected to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans, head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday.
Lawrence, who is listed as questionable, has missed the past two Jaguars games due to a sprained left shoulder suffered on Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles. But after returning to practice this week there was hope he would be able to get back on the field this week.
"I think [the sprained AC joint] has been a pretty difficult thing to gauge, honestly, of what's the best path forward," Lawrence said Wednesday. "[Surgery is] definitely something that I'm considering and not off the table at all. It's something that we're going to have to just [approach] truly day-by-day, week-by-week.
Said Pederson, "He's had a good week. I would say as of right now yes he will play."
Brock Purdy questionable vs. Bills
After missing the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Green Bay Packers and being limited in practice this week, quarterback Brock Purdy was was listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills.
Purdy is dealing with a right shoulder injury and has yet to practice since getting hurt on Nov. 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and rusher Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), who also did not play in Week 12, have been ruled out for the Bills game..
J.K. Dobbins out with knee sprain
A knee sprain knocked running back J.K. Dobbins out of Monday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens and now the injury will force him to miss time for the Los Angeles Chargers.
He will definitely miss this week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Beyond that, his status is considered week-to-week.
Dobbins, who missed the 2021 season with a torn ACL and then suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 last season, was having a bounce-back year with 766 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through 11 games for the 7-4 Chargers.
Friday's inactives
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
RB Alexander Mattison
RB Zamir White
WR Ramel Keyton
TE Harrison Bryant
G Cody Whitehair
DT Matthew Butler
CB Nate Hobbs
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
OL C.J. Hanson
OL D.J. Humphries
OT Ethan Driskell
DT Marlon Tuipulotu
DE Malik Herring
K Spencer Shrader
Here's the rest of the Week 13 injury report. (Players will be added once teams release their reports.)
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
RB J.K. Dobbins (knee): out
S Alohi Gilman (hamstring): out
CB Cam Hart (ankle): out
LB Denzel Perryman (groin): out
ATLANTA FALCONS
CB Mike Hughes (neck): out
RB Jase McClellan (knee): out
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
DT Montravius Adams (knee): out
CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring): out
LB Alex Highsmith (ankle): doubtful
CINCINNATI BENGALS
DT Sheldon Rankins (illness): out
WR Charlie Jones (groin): doubtful
LB Logan Wilson (knee): questionable
T Orlando Brown (fibula): questionable
HOUSTON TEXANS
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
LB Yasir Abdullah (hamstring): out
QB Trevor Lawrence (left shoulder): questionable
ARIZONA CARDINALS
RB Emari Demercado (back): questionable
DT Darius Robinson (calf): questionable
S Jalen Thompson (ankle): questionable
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
TE Josh Oliver (ankle): out
S Jay Ward (elbow): out
T Cam Robinson (foot): questionable
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
C Tanor Bortolini (concussion): out
WR Josh Downs (shoulder): out
WR Ashton Dulin (ankle): out
T Braden Smith (personal): out
WR Alec Pierce (foot): questionable
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
OL Cole Strange (knee): out
WR Demario Douglas (ankle): questionable
S Kyle Dugger (ankle): questionable
LB Christian Elliss (knee): questionable
LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable
T Vederian Lowe (shoulder): questionable
S Jabrill Peppers (knee): questionable
DT Jaquelin Roy (neck): questionable
LB Sione Takitaki (knee, neck): questionable
DE Deatrich Wise (foot): questionable
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
RG Anthony Bradford (ankle): out
S AJ Finley (ankle): questionable
TE Brady Russell (foot): questionable
NEW YORK JETS
TENNESSEE TITANS
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
RB Austin Ekeler (concussion): out
T Andrew Wylie (concussion): out
CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring): doubtful
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
S Tykee Smith (knee): out
S Jordan Whitehead (pectoral): out
LB Markees Watts (knee): out
LB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle): doubtful
CB Troy Hill (ankle, foot): questionable
T Tristan Wirfs (knee, foot): questionable
CAROLINA PANTHERS
WR Jalen Coker (quadriceps): out
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck): out
OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee): questionable
OLB Amaré Barno (knee): questionable
CB Caleb Farley (shoulder): questionable
S Nick Scott (hamstring): questionable
LOS ANGELES RAMS
TE Tyler Higbee (knee): out
T KT Leveston (ankle): out
T Alaric Jackson (foot): questionable
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
G Lucas Patrick (calf): out
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles): questionable
C Erik McCoy (groin(: questionable
RB Jamaal Williams (groin): questionable
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
BALTIMORE RAVENS
TE Charlie Kolar (arm): out
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
G Aaron Banks (concussion): out
DE Nick Bosa (hip, oblique): out
DT Jordan Elliott (concussion): out
LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles): out
CB Deommodore Lenoir (knee): out
T Trent Williams (ankle): out
WR Chris Conley (knee): questionable
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee): questionable
DT Kevin Givens (groin): questionable
CB Renardo Green (neck): questionable
QB Brock Purdy (right shoulder): questionable
BUFFALO BILLS
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee): out
T Tylan Grable (groin): out
WR Keon Coleman (wrist): questionable
LB Matt Milano (biceps): questionable
DT DeWayne Carter (wrist): questionable