NFL injury tracker, divisional round: Zay Flowers 'doubtful' vs. Bills, David Montgomery 'so happy' to be back

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for the divisional round.

With a series of heavy-duty matchups in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs, a few teams will be shorthanded on the injury front.

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in a high-stakes divisional matchup — and they will likely be doing it without their star receiver. Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers missed practice again on Friday and has been deemed doubtful for Sunday's matchup.

Flowers suffered a knee injury during the regular season finale two weeks ago, and has not returned to practice since. He missed all of last week, including the Ravens' Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the injury, and looks set to do it again this week.

The Ravens had been initially optimistic about Flowers' injury, with head coach John Harbaugh telling reporters initially that the injury was "day-to-day" but not season-ending.

Despite Harbaugh telling reporters Friday, "I think he'll have a chance," it appears they will be without Flowers for a second straight playoff game.

Lions' David Montgomery 'so happy' to be back on the field

David Montgomery was a full participant in practice this week for the Detroit Lions and will be ready to go when they face the Washington Commanders on Saturday.

Montgomery injured his MCL in Week 15 and was feared to have been lost for the rest of the season. While surgery was an option, the running back sought other opinions and decided to rehab his knee, giving himself the best chance to return during the playoffs.

"It's refreshing," Montgomery said this week, via ESPN's Eric Woodyard. "Kind of to be back in the position to where I can help the team, yeah, I missed it, so happy to be back."

After a rigorous rehab, Montgomery is confident his knee is 100% and that he "wouldn't be out there if I wasn't ready."

As part of the running back tag-team of "Sonic and Knuckles" with Jahmyr Gibbs, Montgomery recorded 775 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns during the regular season.

Here's the rest of the divisional round injury report. (Players will be added as teams release their reports.)

HOUSTON TEXANS

TE Teagan Quitoriano (calf): out

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee): questionable

RB Joe Mixon (ankle): questionable

WR Robert Woods (hip): questionable

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Mecole Hardman (knee): doubtful

CB Jaylen Watson (ankle): questionable

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

DETROIT LIONS

LOS ANGELES RAMS

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

DT Bryan Young (hamstring): out

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Zay Flowers (knee): doubtful

WR/RS Deonte Harty (knee): questionable

BUFFALO BILLS