NFL injury tracker, conference championship Sunday: Jalen Hurts 'progressing' with no designation, Taylor Rapp out for Bills

Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for the AFC and NFC conference championships.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was not on the team's injury report Friday and said that his left knee is "progressing" as he prepares to play in Sunday's NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders.

“I think he’s had a good week of practice," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Hurts, who noted he aniticpates wearing a knee brace.

Over the past month, Hurts has dealt with a concussion that forced him to miss the final two regular-season games and then a knee injury during last week's Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams. But playing banged up in the playoffs is something that he's used to.

Since 2021, Hurts has dealt with late-season injuries to his ankle, shoulder, finger and now knee.

“It's a part of the game,” Hurts said on Wednesday. “It's a part of the game and whatever comes with that comes with that, you know?

“I told you guys I've submitted myself to doing whatever it takes to win and some things come with that. But ultimately just got to make the adjustments you need to make to be able to play at a high level. There won't be any excuses going in or coming out.”

Commanders' Payne questionable

Of concern for the Washington Commanders heading into Sunday is the status of Daron Payne. The veteran defensive tackle did not practice this week and has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game with issues to his knee and finger.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, who has been working through an ankle injury suffered during the wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was not listed on the team's injury report.

The Commanders will definitely be without right guard Sam Cosmi after he suffered a torn ACL during last week's win over the Detroit Lions.

Rapp out for Bills, Benford remains in concussion protocol

While the Kansas City Chiefs have few injury worries entering the AFC Championship game, the Buffalo Bills will definitely be missing one starter.

Safety Taylor Rapp is out with a hip injury after he left the 27-25 Divisional Round win over the Baltimore Ravens in the first half.

Cornerback Christian Benford suffered a concussion in the game and while he was limited this week, he remains in protocol. Linebacker Matt Milano had been dealing with hamstring soreness, but was a full participant on Friday and currently carries no injury designation.

Here's the rest of the conference championship Sunday injury report.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

G Sam Cosmi (knee): out

QB Jeff Driskel (illness): questionable

DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste (shoulder): questionable

DT Daron Payne (knee, finger): questionable

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

DT Byron Young (hamstring): out

WR Britain Covey (neck): questionable

C Cam Jurgens (back): questionable

BUFFALO BILLS

S Taylor Rapp (hip): out

CB Christian Benford (concussion, personal): questionable

LB Baylon Spector (calf): questionable

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS