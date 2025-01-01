Advertisement
NFL injuries, news updates: Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol, Brock Purdy out with right elbow contusion

Purdy's season is done, but he should be fine for the start of next season

yahoo sports staff

Most of the playoff dust has settled, with six of the participants locked in on both the AFC and NFC sides of the draw, but for a top NFC contender and an AFC playoff hopeful, quarterback issues are hanging over Week 18 and the first weekend of the NFL playoffs.

The Eagles are locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but will Jalen Hurts be back in the fold for their wild-card weekend playoff opener? The Miami Dolphins got a huge win in Week 17 over the Cleveland Browns to stay alive for one more week behind backup QB Tyler Huntley, but Tua Tagovailoa could return from a hip injury against the Jets to help get Miami a win and — if the Broncos lose to the Chiefs — the final AFC playoff berth.

The Eagles made short work of the Cowboys on Sunday in a 41-7 win to clinch the NFC East with backup quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee leading the way, but are those the names that will be running the show in the playoffs? Jalen Hurts is still in concussion protocol after a Week 16 injury, and coach Nick Sirianni isn't saying much about how far along Hurts is in his recovery. Philadelphia closes its regular season at home against the Giants on Sunday, and will host a wild-card weekend game against either Green Bay or Washington.

A Browns-Jets finish didn't look terribly daunting on paper for the Dolphins heading into Week 17, and Miami was able to take care of the front end of that deal with a win over Cleveland without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Now, with one game to play and needing a win to remain in the playoff hunt, Tagovailoa could be back from a hip injury for Miami's finale at New York. The Dolphins would need a win over the Jets and a Broncos loss to the Chiefs to snag the No. 7 seed in the AFC and lock in a date at the Bills on wild-card weekend.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that quarterback Brock Purdy will miss their Week 18 game against Arizona Cardinals due to a right elbow contusion with nerve inflammation suffered in Monday's loss to the Detroit Lions.

Purdy was sacked inside the two-minute warning of the 49ers’ 40-34 loss. Lions safety Brian Branch got to him in the pocket, and Purdy landed awkwardly on his right wrist as he went down. Purdy immediately clenched his right wrist and arm.

He went to the sideline and tried to work through it, but appeared to be unable to effectively throw the ball. So the 49ers sent in backup Joshua Dobbs to lead the team the rest of the way.

“My arm was on fire. Tried throwing couple on the sideline and couldn’t," Purdy said afterward. "Did tests with UCL, but it was good in that regard."

Shanahan added that while Purdy's season is done, the injury will not have any long-term affect on his health.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Cardinals RB James Conner out for Week 18

    Running back James Conner is out for the Cardinals’ Week 18 finale versus the 49ers, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.

    Conner suffered a knee injury in Week 16 against thePanthers. He tried to go last week against the Rams, but only managed four carries before re-aggravating the injury.

    This season, Conner rushed for 1,094 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 414 yards receiving on 47 catches.

  • Sean Leahy

    Carson Wentz to start vs. Broncos

    With the AFC's top seed locked up, the Chiefs will be resting a number of players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

    "It wasn't a hard decision. I've been through it before," head coach Andy Reid said. "It gives the other guys an opportunity to grow."

  • Sean Leahy

    If healthy, Patriots will start QB Drake Maye vs. Bills

    Maye took a huge hit to the head, went to the locker room and missed a series, but was cleared and returned during the Patriots' defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday.

    On the Patriots' first drive, Maye took a big hit to the head. Maye went to the locker room when the Chargers put together a long drive for a touchdown. Jacoby Brissett took over at quarterback. The Patriots reported that Maye was questionable with a head injury.

    On Wednesday, Maye told reporters he was feeling good.

  • Sean Leahy

    Saquon Barkley to rest Week 18 vs. Giants

    Barkley will not go for history on Sunday against the New York Giants in the regular-season finale, head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Wednesday.

    "We're gonna rest some guys," said Sirianni before later adding Barkley will "probably be somebody who rests" when asked a follow up question.

    With Barkley's regular season finish, he will end his first season with the Eagles 101 yards behind Eric Dickerson for the NFL single-season rushing record of 2,105 — a mark that was set in 1984.

    Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
  • Liz Roscher

    Jets to interview Ron Rivera for HC opening on Thursday

    The Jets are jumping right into the interview process to replace their vacant head coach position. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they will be interviewing former Panthers and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on Thursday.

    The Jets are also looking for a new GM, but it appears they want to start the process of finding their new head coach before they hire a new GM. I'm sure that will work out just fine.

  • Frank Schwab

    NFL Power Rankings: Ravens might be hot Super Bowl pick entering playoffs

    It's not new for the Baltimore Ravens during the Lamar Jackson era to go into the playoffs looking like they were ready to win a Super Bowl.

    Baltimore was probably the NFL's best team at the end of the 2019 and 2023 seasons, but the Ravens fell short in the playoffs and didn't reach a Super Bowl. It's hard to argue that they are the best team this season (though DVOA is very high on Baltimore). But the Ravens might be the NFL's hottest club and have worked their way into the group of championship contenders.

    The difference has been defense. The Ravens were the NFL's worst passing defense early in the season, but that has dramatically changed. A strategic shift of using All-Pro Kyle Hamilton at free safety rather than near the line coincided with a big turnaround. The Ravens completely shut down the Houston Texans with a 31-2 win in Week 17. That was a statement win. The offense has been great with Jackson having a historic season and Derrick Henry adding a missing piece. If the Ravens' defense can play at a championship level, too, Baltimore will be dangerous and certainly capable of winning it all. The Ravens just have to finally get it done when it matters most.

    Here are the power rankings after Week 17 of the NFL season.

  • Ryan Young

    Buckner, McAfee rip the Colts

    Now that the Colts will officially miss the playoffs again, plenty of people are laying into the franchise — including DeForest Buckner and former punter Pat McAfee.

    "We s**t the bed another year."

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Where the Cowboys stand with Mike McCarthy

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    NFL playoff scenarios heading into Week 18

    AFC playoffs

    Baltimore Ravens: Lamar Jackson and company can clinch the AFC North with a victory against the Cleveland Browns or a defeat by the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Each of these games are on Saturday. The Ravens already clinched a playoff berth.

    The regular-season finale will decide if the Ravens are hosting as the AFC's No. 3 seed or traveling to the Houston Texans on wild-card weekend as the No. 5-seeded wild card.

    If the Ravens win the AFC North, they will host either the Los Angeles Chargers or Steelers.

    Pittsburgh Steelers: They still have a shot at the AFC North crown if they defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday and the Baltimore Ravens lose to the visiting Cleveland Browns.

    Pittsburgh already clinched a playoff berth. The regular-season finale will decide if they're hosting as division champions during wild-card weekend or on the road as a fifth or sixth-seeded wild-card team.

    If the Steelers win the AFC North, they would host the Los Angeles Chargers in Round 1 of the playoffs. If the Steelers earn the fifth seed, they will visit the Houston Texans. If they fall to the No. 6 seed, they'll face the rival Ravens.

    NFC playoffs

    Minnesota Vikings: The NFL schedule makers couldn't have dreamed it up any better. In the regular-season Sunday night finale, a Vikings victory against the hosting Detroit Lions would deliver Minnesota the North divisional title, the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the conference's postseason play.

    A defeat in Motown would lock the Vikings into the No. 5 wild-card seed, which would put them on the road in Round 1. Their opponents in this scenario would be either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams or Atlanta Falcons.

    Los Angeles Rams: As NFC West champs, L.A. enters Sunday vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a chance to clinch the No. 3 seed with a victory. A Week 18 defeat wouldn't lock the Rams out of the third seed. They can achieve that seeding with a loss if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose against the visiting New Orleans Saints.

    A No. 3 seed would mean the Rams would host either the Green Bay Packers or Washington Commanders on wild-card weekend.

    The Rams could dip to the No. 4 seed if they lose to the Seahawks and the Buccaneers defeat the Saints.

    A No. 4 seed would put the Rams against either the Minnesota Vikings or Detroit Lions in Round 1 of the playoffs.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bears QB Caleb Williams will start vs. Green Bay on Sunday

  • Frank Schwab

    NFL Winners and Losers: Giants win, and probably lose out on drafting a QB 1st overall

    The only thing New York Giants fans could be somewhat happy about this season was the hope of a new era in 2025, starting with a quarterback they pick first in the NFL Draft. Shedeur Sanders, in anticipation of being the top pick, even had Giants cleats in his locker during Colorado's bowl game on Saturday.

    The only thing nobody accounted for was the Giants actually winning a game and screwing up all those draft plans.

    The Giants' win will change the entire outlook of the draft. The Giants, who were the lone team with only two wins on the season, don't have the inside track on the first pick anymore. The New England Patriots take over the first slot with a week to go, according to Tankathon. The Giants' win moved them out of the top two for the moment, perhaps pushing them out of position to get a top quarterback in the draft, or costing them extra picks in a trade up.

  • Charles Robinson

    Vikings are officially Sam Darnold’s team, and he's soaking in every minute

    The Vikings have their quarterback. A week from now, they may have the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed, too.

    After a rousing 27-25 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, which gave Sam Darnold his 14th win as a starter this season — more than any quarterback in a single season in Vikings history and the most ever by an NFL QB in his first year with a team — the debate about his future has likely ended. As the locker room door closed behind him Sunday, the closing argument for his future as a Viking locked into place, too. Waiting inside, his teammates screamed in celebration and sprayed him with water, lifting him up as the locker room sung in unison as Darnold smiled and raised his hands up into a little groove.

    The team’s X account framed a video of the moment with a statement that says it all: “THAT’S OUR FREAKING QUARTERBACK”.

    This is what a galvanized locker room looks like, stepping behind a starting QB who continues to put in work worthy of MVP consideration through 16 games: 4,153 passing yards, 35 touchdown passes versus 12 interceptions, a 68 percent completion rate and a 14-2 record that has delivered the Vikings to the doorstep of the NFC’s No. 1 seed and home-field advantage through the conference title game. It's the kind of thing a team would celebrate, even if it comes one week before facing the Detroit Lions in a game that will decide that top seed.

  • Liz Roscher

    Rex Ryan could become head coach of the Jets again

    We have our first possible interview of the head coach hiring cycle! And the winner is...

    Rex Ryan! The former Jets and Bills head coach and current "Sunday NFL Countdown" analyst said on ESPN radio that he's planning to speak with the Jets about their vacant head coaching opening in the new year.