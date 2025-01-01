NFL injuries, news updates: Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol, Brock Purdy out with right elbow contusion

Purdy's season is done, but he should be fine for the start of next season

Most of the playoff dust has settled, with six of the participants locked in on both the AFC and NFC sides of the draw, but for a top NFC contender and an AFC playoff hopeful, quarterback issues are hanging over Week 18 and the first weekend of the NFL playoffs.

The Eagles are locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but will Jalen Hurts be back in the fold for their wild-card weekend playoff opener? The Miami Dolphins got a huge win in Week 17 over the Cleveland Browns to stay alive for one more week behind backup QB Tyler Huntley, but Tua Tagovailoa could return from a hip injury against the Jets to help get Miami a win and — if the Broncos lose to the Chiefs — the final AFC playoff berth.

Jalen Hurts still in concussion protocol

The Eagles made short work of the Cowboys on Sunday in a 41-7 win to clinch the NFC East with backup quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee leading the way, but are those the names that will be running the show in the playoffs? Jalen Hurts is still in concussion protocol after a Week 16 injury, and coach Nick Sirianni isn't saying much about how far along Hurts is in his recovery. Philadelphia closes its regular season at home against the Giants on Sunday, and will host a wild-card weekend game against either Green Bay or Washington.

Will Tua be back for Miami in Week 18?

A Browns-Jets finish didn't look terribly daunting on paper for the Dolphins heading into Week 17, and Miami was able to take care of the front end of that deal with a win over Cleveland without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Now, with one game to play and needing a win to remain in the playoff hunt, Tagovailoa could be back from a hip injury for Miami's finale at New York. The Dolphins would need a win over the Jets and a Broncos loss to the Chiefs to snag the No. 7 seed in the AFC and lock in a date at the Bills on wild-card weekend.

Brock Purdy to miss 49ers' season finale

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday that quarterback Brock Purdy will miss their Week 18 game against Arizona Cardinals due to a right elbow contusion with nerve inflammation suffered in Monday's loss to the Detroit Lions.

Purdy was sacked inside the two-minute warning of the 49ers’ 40-34 loss. Lions safety Brian Branch got to him in the pocket, and Purdy landed awkwardly on his right wrist as he went down. Purdy immediately clenched his right wrist and arm.

He went to the sideline and tried to work through it, but appeared to be unable to effectively throw the ball. So the 49ers sent in backup Joshua Dobbs to lead the team the rest of the way.

“My arm was on fire. Tried throwing couple on the sideline and couldn’t," Purdy said afterward. "Did tests with UCL, but it was good in that regard."

Shanahan added that while Purdy's season is done, the injury will not have any long-term affect on his health.