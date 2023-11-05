NFL inactives tracker Week 9: Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford will sit, Deshaun Watson makes his return

Justin Fields is inactive for the third-straight game. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Chicago Tribune via Getty Images)

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a few offensive kinks during their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 9.

There were a pair of notable injuries during the game. Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb suffered a serious knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old spent Thursday night in the hospital due to precaution and was discharged on Friday morning, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While he won't return this year, he is reportedly expected to make a full recovery.

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks had to be placed on a stretcher and carted off after landing hard out of bounds. He was seen walking out of the locker room on his own power after the game.

Moving to this weekend's games, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a full participant in practice Friday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he will start Sunday vs. the Cardinals. Watson has played once since Week 3 and admitted he "jumped the gun" in returning from a shoulder injury early to face the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago.

On the other side, the Cardinals are going with rookie QB Clayton Tune as Kyler Murray is not yet ready to return from his torn ACL last year.

Here is the rest of the Week 9 injury report.

DOLPHINS

WR Robbie Chosen

QB Skylar Thompson

CB Kelvin Joseph

S Brandon Jones

OL Robert Hunt

CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

DE BJ Thompson

OL Mike Caliendo

DT Neil Farrell

DE Malik Herring

RAMS

QB Matthew Stafford

RB Myles Gaskin

LB Ernest Jones

OL Zach Thomas

OL Rob Havenstein

DE Earnest Brown IV

PACKERS

CARDINALS

BROWNS

CB Greg Newsome II

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

WR David Bell

DT Siaki Ika

T Leroy Watson

DE Alex Wright

BUCCANEERS

G Matt Feiler

DL Logan Hall

RB Sean Tucker

OLB Markees Watts

TE David Wells

QB John Wolford

TEXANS

G Nick Broeker

TE Brevin Jordan

QB Case Keenum

RB Dameon Pierce

DT Sheldon Rankins

WR Robert Woods

BEARS

SAINTS

TE Jimmy Graham

QB Jake Haener

WR Keith Kirkwood

DE Kyle Phillips

G Nick Saldiveri

LB Ty Summers

SEAHAWKS

LB Devin Bush

CB Kyu Blu Kelly

T McClendon Curtis

G Anthony Bradford

T Raiqwon O'Neal

DE Myles Adams

RAVENS

T Morgan Moses

FS Marcus Williams

CB Rock Ya-Sin

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

G Sala Aumavae-Laulu

QB Josh Johnson

COMMANDERS

PATRIOTS

WR DeVante Parker

CB Alex Austin

DE Sam Roberts

T Trent Brown

WR Kayshon Boutte

QB Will Grier

VIKINGS

S Lewis Cine

RB Kene Nwangwu

LB Brian Asamoah II

TE Nick Muse

T Christian Darrisaw

WR Jalen Nailor

DL Dean Lowry

FALCONS

WR Drake London

QB Logan Woodside

S DeMarcco Hellams

FB Keith Smith

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

DL Travis Bell

DL Joe Gaziano

COLTS

T Braden Smith

CB Julius Brents

LB Zaire Franklin

C Jack Anderson

TE Will Mallory

CB Ameer Speed

PANTHERS

WR Laviska Shenault

S Vonn Bell

CB David Long Jr.

OT Ricky Lee

OG Brett Toth

OG Nash Jensen

COWBOYS

QB Trey Lance

CB Noah Igbinoghene

CB Eric Scott

RB Deuce Vaughn

WR Jalen Brooks

DL Villiami Fehoko.

EAGLES

DE Derek Barnett

TE Grant Calcaterra

QB Tanner McKee

DT Moro Ojomo

CB Bradley Roby

RB Boston Scott

GIANTS

K Cade York

S Gervarrius Owens

OL Sean Harlow

T Joshua Miles

DL Jordon Riley

RB Jashaun Corbin

RAIDERS

BILLS

LB A.J. Klein (back): out

LB Baylon Spector (hamstring): out

BENGALS

CHARGERS

DT Morgan Fox (oblique): questionable

LB Eric Kendricks (ribs): questionable

LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): questionable

WR Jalen Guyton (knee): questionable

DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee): questionable

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (illness): questionable

WR Josh Palmer (knee): out

JETS