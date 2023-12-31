NFL inactives tracker Week 17: Kenny Pickett out for Steelers' crucial visit to Seahawks
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17
Here are the latest NFL Week 17 inactives.
STEELERS
QB Kenny Pickett
CB Darius Rush
T Dylan Cook
SEAHAWKS
RB Kenny McIntosh
T Raiqwon O'Neal
DE Mario Edwards
CHARGERS
TE Nick Vannett (back): questionable
DB Deane Leonard (heel): questionable
G Zion Johnson (neck): questionable
DL Nick Williams (shoulder): doubtful
LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): doubtful
LB Tanner Muse (knee): doubtful
WR Joshua Palmer (concussion): OUT
WR Keenan Allen (heel): OUT
OLB Joey Bosa (foot): OUT
BRONCOS
RB Dwayne Washington (illness): questionable
WR Jerry Jeudy (illness): questionable
WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring): questionable
T Alex Palczewski (knee): OUT
WR Courtland Sutton (concussion): OUT
OLB Baron Browning (concussion): OUT
TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): OUT
BENGALS
CB Jalen Davis (groin): questionable
WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder): questionable
CHIEFS
CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf): questionable
RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion/shoulder): questionable
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): questionable
T Donovan Smith (neck): OUT
WR Kadarius Toney (hip): OUT
PACKERS
CB Robert Rochell (neck): questionable
WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle): questionable
DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): questionable
S Darnell Savage (shoulder): questionable
LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): doubtful
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): doubtful
TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): doubtful
CB Eric Stokes (hamstring): OUT
VIKINGS
CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder/illness): questionable
LB Troy Dye (wrist): questionable
WR Jordan Addison (ankle): questionable
CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee): OUT
S Theo Jackson (toe): OUT
WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): OUT
DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle): OUT
COMMANDERS
DE Jalen Harris
OL Andrew Wylie
TE Cole Turner
QB Jacoby Brissett — 3rd QB
49ERS
TE Ross Dwelley
OL Jaylon Moore
S Ji'Ayir Brown
LB Jalen Graham
DOLPHINS
TE Tyler Kroft
OL Robert Hunt
RAVENS
G Sala Aumavae-Laulu
QB Josh Johnson — 3rd QB
PATRIOTS
TE Hunter Henry
DL Sam Roberts
QB Nathan Rourke
BILLS
SS Damar Hamlin
CB Kaiir Elam
OLB Von Miller
G Alex Anderson
FALCONS
BEARS
RB D'Onta Foreman
OL Ja'Tyre Carter
TITANS
QB Malik Willis
WR Kyle Philips
TE Trevon Wesco
DB Tre Avery
TEXANS
QB Case Keenum
FB Andrew Beck
RAIDERS
QB Brian Hoyer
CB Tyler Hall
TE Zach Gentry
DT Byron Young
COLTS
CB Kenny Moore II
RB Zack Moss
PANTHERS
CB Troy Hill
CB CJ Henderson
OT Ricky Lee
JAGUARS
WR Zay Jones
QB Trevor Lawrence
RAMS
RB Zach Evans
OLB Ochaun Mathis
DE Earnest Brown
DB Tre'Vius Tomlinson
GIANTS
CB Deonte Banks
LOB Benton Whitley
C Sean Harlow
DT Tinny Horne
CARDINALS
T Carter O'Donnell
LB Cam Thomas
EAGLES
QB Tanner McKee
CB Darius Slay
CB Bradley Roby
OL Tyler Steen
SAINTS
CB Cam Dantzler
QB Jake Haener
RB Kendre Miller
LB Monty Rice
BUCCANEERS
OLB Shaquil Barrett
TE Ko Kieft
LB J.J. Russell
QB John Wolford