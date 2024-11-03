NFL Inactive Report
New York (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
CHICAGO BEARS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — CHICAGO: DB Kyler Gordon, RB Khalil Herbert, OL Kiran Amegadjie, DL Montez Sweat, DB Jaquan Brisker, OL Braxton Jones, DL Byron Cowart. ARIZONA: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, DL Darius Robinson, OL Christian Jones, TE Travis Vokolek, WR Xavier Weaver, DL Naquan Jones.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — JACKSONVILLE: WR Gabe Davis, OL Javon Foster, OL Ezra Cleveland, DT Esezi Otomewo, DT Maason Smith. PHILADELPHIA: QB Tanner McKee, CB Darius Slay, S Tristin McCollum, G/T Darian Kinnard, G Trevor Keegan, TE Dallas Goedert.
LOS ANGELES RAMS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: LOS ANGELES: QB Stetson Bennett IV, CB Tre’Davious White, RB Cody Schrader, P Ethan Evans, LB Brennan Jackson, WR Jordan Whittington, DT Neville Gallimore. SEATTLE: WR DK Metcalf, CB Nehmiah Pritchett, LB Trevis Gipson, G Sataoa Laumea, G Christian Haynes, TE Noah Fant, DE Myles Adams.
DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — DETROIT: DL Josh Paschal, LB Malcolm Rodriguez, DL Mekhi Wingo, RB Sione Vaki, OL Christian Mahogany, OL Colby Sorsdal, OL Giovani Manu. GREEN BAY: WR Malik Heath, CB Jaire Alexander, S Evan Williams, DL Brenton Cox Jr., C Josh Myers, T Travis Glover.
The Associated Press