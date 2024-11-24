NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
ARIZONA CARDINALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — ARIZONA: S Jalen Thompson, DL Darius Robinson, OLB Julian Okwara, OL Christian Jones, TE Travis Vokolek, WR Xavier Weaver. SEATTLE: WR Laviska Shenault Jr., CB Nehemiah Pritchett, TE Brady Russell, LB Trevis Gipson, G Sataoa Laumea, TE Noah Fant, DE Myles Adams.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — SAN FRANCISCO: QB Brock Purdy, WR Jacob Cowing, LT Trent Williams, DE Nick Bosa, DT Khalil Davis, DT Kevin Givens, CB Charvarius Ward. GREEN BAY: CB Jaire Alexander, S Kitan Oladapo, LB Edgerrin Cooper, OL Jacob Monk.
DENVER BRONCOS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — DENVER: QB Zach Wilson, CB Kris Abrams-Draine, G Nick Gargiulo, T Frank Crum, G Calvin Throckmorton, TE Greg Dulcich, DL Zach Allen. LAS VEGAS: CB Jakorian Bennett, RB Zamie White, RB Alexander Mattison, CB Nate Hobbs, G Cody Whitehair, C Andre James, TE Harrison Bryant, DT Matthew Butler.
The Associated Press