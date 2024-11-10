NFL in Germany: Who's playing in the NFL Germany game in Week 10?

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The NFL international series is wrapping up in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season. The league is sending two teams to Germany to punctuate the end of a five-game international schedule that also featured games in London and Rio de Janeiro.

What matched is the United States exporting to Germany? It'll be a battle of two of the league's worst teams: the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.

Here's what to know about the final NFL international game of the 2024 season.

Who is playing the NFL Germany game?

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers

The Giants and the Panthers are facing off in the NFL's final international game of the 2024 NFL season. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. local time in Germany.

The Giants (2-7) are riding a four-game losing streak into their game against the Panthers. They sport one of the best pass rushes in the NFL, headlined by Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns, but their offense has struggled to consistently score. Daniel Jones and Tyrone Tracy Jr. will hope to run more against a weak Carolina run defense in what could be a ground-dominant game for the Giants.

Meanwhile, the Panthers (2-7) are coming off a win over the New Orleans Saints and will start to get a view of their new-look offense after sending away Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline. Rookie Xavier Legette will look to continue to show his skills as a starter while rookie running back Jonathon Brooks may get a chance to make his NFL debut.

The loser of the Giants vs. Panthers game will be in the driver's seat for a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft. As it stands, there are seven NFL clubs with a record of 2-7, so barring a tie, at least one squad is guaranteed to be 2-8 after this matchup.

Where is the Giants vs. Panthers game?

Location: Munich, Germany

Venue: Allianz Arena

The NFL's Germany game for 2024 will be played in Munich at Allianz Arena, home to popular soccer club Bayern Munich.

Allianz Arena can hold up to 75,000 fans for soccer matches. It isn't clear whether that capacity will be at all diminished by hosting an American football matchup, but the stadium figures to be raucous as the German fans take in the Giants vs. Panthers contest.

Giants vs. Panthers TV channel, live stream

Cable TV: NFL Network (national broadcast)

Streaming: Fubo, NFL+

NFL Network will provide the national broadcast of the NFL's Germany game in Week 10. Local broadcasts of the contest will be available in the markets of the two participating teams.

Fans who prefer to stream games can watch NFL Network with a subscription to live TV streaming service Fubo or with an NFL+ subscription.

