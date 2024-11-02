What NFL games are tomorrow? Full schedule, how to watch Sunday's Week 9 games

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Week 9 of the NFL season is looking like a fun one, with the schedule for Sunday loaded with intense divisional battles, old rivalries, and big games.

Sunday will feature 13 games across the league and will include no fewer than five crucial intra-division games that could have huge implications for the playoffs. That includes another chapter in the long-standing rivalry between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers in the NFC North, as well as an NFC East battle between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants.

With every team in the division holding 4-4 or 3-4 records, the most consequential game of the weekend might be in the wide-open NFC West, with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Los Angeles Rams. The AFC East will see the Miami Dolphins (who got quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back from a concussion last week) take on the Buffalo Bills, while the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers will both be trying to spark a mid-season turnaround in the NFC South when they meet up in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here's how to watch every game on an enticing NFL Sunday:

NFL Week 9: Sunday game schedule

All times Eastern

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox

Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Location: Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland)

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Fox

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

Time: 4:05 p.m.

TV: CBS

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

Time: 4:05 p.m.

TV: CBS

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: Fox

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

Time: 4:25 p.m.

TV: Fox

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)

Time: 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)

