What NFL games are tomorrow? Full schedule, how to watch Sunday's Week 9 games

jason anderson, usa today

Week 9 of the NFL season is looking like a fun one, with the schedule for Sunday loaded with intense divisional battles, old rivalries, and big games.

Sunday will feature 13 games across the league and will include no fewer than five crucial intra-division games that could have huge implications for the playoffs. That includes another chapter in the long-standing rivalry between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers in the NFC North, as well as an NFC East battle between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants.

With every team in the division holding 4-4 or 3-4 records, the most consequential game of the weekend might be in the wide-open NFC West, with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Los Angeles Rams. The AFC East will see the Miami Dolphins (who got quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back from a concussion last week) take on the Buffalo Bills, while the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers will both be trying to spark a mid-season turnaround in the NFC South when they meet up in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here's how to watch every game on an enticing NFL Sunday:

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass against Tennessee Titans during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.
NFL Week 9: Sunday game schedule

All times Eastern

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons

  • Time: 1 p.m.

  • TV: Fox

  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens

  • Time: 1 p.m.

  • TV: CBS

  • Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

  • Time: 1 p.m.

  • TV: CBS

  • Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

  • Time: 1 p.m.

  • TV: CBS

  • Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

  • Time: 1 p.m.

  • TV: Fox

  • Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns

  • Time: 1 p.m.

  • TV: CBS

  • Location: Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland)

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

  • Time: 1 p.m.

  • TV: Fox

  • Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans

  • Time: 1 p.m.

  • TV: Fox

  • Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals

  • Time: 4:05 p.m.

  • TV: CBS

  • Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles

  • Time: 4:05 p.m.

  • TV: CBS

  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

  • Time: 4:25 p.m.

  • TV: Fox

  • Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

  • Time: 4:25 p.m.

  • TV: Fox

  • Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

  • Time: 8:20 p.m.

  • TV: NBC

  • Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)

