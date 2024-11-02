USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.
What NFL games are tomorrow? Full schedule, how to watch Sunday's Week 9 games
Week 9 of the NFL season is looking like a fun one, with the schedule for Sunday loaded with intense divisional battles, old rivalries, and big games.
Sunday will feature 13 games across the league and will include no fewer than five crucial intra-division games that could have huge implications for the playoffs. That includes another chapter in the long-standing rivalry between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers in the NFC North, as well as an NFC East battle between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants.
With every team in the division holding 4-4 or 3-4 records, the most consequential game of the weekend might be in the wide-open NFC West, with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Los Angeles Rams. The AFC East will see the Miami Dolphins (who got quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back from a concussion last week) take on the Buffalo Bills, while the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers will both be trying to spark a mid-season turnaround in the NFC South when they meet up in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Here's how to watch every game on an enticing NFL Sunday:
NFL: Catch of the year helps Jets win. Plus, your Week 9 preview 🏈
NFL Week 9: Sunday game schedule
All times Eastern
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: Fox
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Location: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: Fox
Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Location: Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland)
Washington Commanders at New York Giants
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: Fox
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: Fox
Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals
Time: 4:05 p.m.
TV: CBS
Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
Time: 4:05 p.m.
TV: CBS
Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Time: 4:25 p.m.
TV: Fox
Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Time: 4:25 p.m.
TV: Fox
Location: Lumen Field (Seattle)
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Time: 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis)
Watch Colts vs. Vikings on Peacock
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL games tomorrow: Full Sunday TV schedule for Week 9 action