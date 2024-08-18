What NFL games are today? Schedule, time, how to watch Sunday's action

Week 2 of the NFL preseason will wrap up Sunday night with two games broadcast nationally. The Green Bay Packers will travel to Denver to play the Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers will host the New Orleans Saints. The latter game will be featured on Fox, and perhaps the most intriguing storyline will be whether Tom Brady makes his debut alongside Kevin Burkhardt in the broadcast booth for it.

But let's get ready for all the possibilities: Here's the full Week 2 NFL preseason schedule for Sunday, Aug. 18, what to expect from each game, and how to watch and stream the action:

How to watch Sunday's NFL preseason games

Both NFL preseason games will be featured nationally on Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET. The Packers-Broncos game is set to be broadcast on the NFL Network and can be streamed via NFL+. The Saints-49ers game will be shown on Fox and can be streamed through FoxSports.com.

NFL preseason schedule Week 2

Sunday, Aug. 18

Matchup Location Time (ET) TV Packers at Broncos Denver 8 p.m. NFL Network/NFL+ Saints at 49ers Santa Clara, Calif. 8 p.m. Fox

The Packers became the youngest team to win an NFL playoff game since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 last season in quarterback Jordan Love's first season as a starter. Green Bay Coach Matt Lafleur has already said most of his starters won't play in Sunday's game since the Packers and Broncos held a joint practice session on Friday. The battle for the No. 2 quarterback spot between Sean Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt will be among the notable developments to watch.

Entering coach Sean Payton's second season in Denver, the Broncos' quarterback competition is expected to be at the forefront of Sunday's preseason game. Veteran Jarrett Stidham started in the team's first preseason game and played two series.

First-round draft pick Bo Nix out of Oregon then came in and looked sharp, leading the team on four scoring drives (two touchdowns, two field goals). Former New York Jets first-round draft pick Zach Wilson also acquitted himself well in mop-up duty. Nix is expected to get the start against the 49ers. Payton plans to play many of his starters in Sunday's game.

The Saints and 49ers had to call off their joint practices scheduled this week ahead of their preseason game Sunday due to injuries in San Francisco. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said before the team's preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans that his team had 23 players who couldn't practice because of various injuries.

The franchise, coming off its second Super Bowl appearance in five years, is also without left tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Williams is holding out for a new contract, and Aiyuk has requested a trade after being unable to reach a new deal with San Francisco.

New Orleans won its first preseason game, but will look to improve upon a rough showing by its first-team offense. During two series with quarterback Derek Carr, the Saints ran nine plays and gained just 18 yards. New Orleans hired Klint Kubiak, who had been San Francisco's passing game coordinator, to be its offensive coordinator this offseason.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL games today: TV, time and streaming for Sunday football