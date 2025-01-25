Are there NFL games today? NFL conference championship schedule

The NFL staked its claim to Saturday over the last month, but it's back to their regularly schedule programming in the season's final weeks.

As we head into conference championship weekend, there are just two games on the schedule. However, that schedule starts a day later than fans have become used to. The action on the gridiron reverts back to Sunday, with 120 minutes across two games set to determine the Super Bowl 59 matchup.

Sports are one of the last remaining examples of appointment television and there's plenty of reason to book a spot on the couch this weekend.

Here's everything to know about the conference championship weekend schedule.

NEED HELP MAKING PICKS? Today's NFL picks: Unlock exclusive data-driven predictions

Are there NFL games today?

There are no games scheduled for Saturday in the conference championship round.

With just three games left in the season, the NFL will be exclusively played on Sundays. Fans hoping to catch the action on every other day of the week will have to wait until the preseason returns in August.

The conference championship games are slated for Sunday, Jan. 26 and will kick off when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders at 3 p.m. ET, with a spot in Super Bowl 59 on the line.

NFL conference championship round schedule

All times Eastern.

Sunday, Jan. 26

All the players and the plays: Sign up for USA TODAY's 4th and Monday newsletter for NFL news.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Saturday games today: NFL conference championship schedule