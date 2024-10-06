Which NFL game is Tom Brady calling in Week 5 in 2024? Here's the answer.

We've seen Tom Brady the GOAT NFL QB. We've seen him have the spotlight on him off the field.

And now? We get Tom Brady the announcer, starting in 2024, now that's in the top announcing team on Fox with Kevin Burkhardt. We'll see how it goes for him as a voice in the booth after a rough first week, although he did better in Week 2 and had a great moment in Week 4.

NFL Week 5 announcers: A list of who's calling every game

And if you're here, maybe you're wondering: which game is Tom Brady calling this week? Here's your answer!

In Week 5, he'll be on the mic for the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers contest.

That's it! Enjoy.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Which NFL game is Tom Brady calling in Week 5 in 2024? Here's the answer.