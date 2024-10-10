What NFL game is on today? What to know for 49ers vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football

Have the San Francisco 49ers missed their Super Bowl window? It’s a valid remark after the NFC champions are 2-3, heading into a must-win game on "Thursday Night Football" against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers lost to the NFC-leading Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. They’re the only win the Los Angeles Rams have all season in Week 3. And after a late meltdown in a 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday, it’s fair to wonder if San Francisco is still among the NFC elite in 2024.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey has yet to play this season while dealing with Achilles tendonitis in both legs, but the 49ers still have the NFL’s most loaded offense and a premier offensive coach in Kyle Shanahan.

However, it appears the 49ers defense – led by former Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley – isn’t doing its part to help win close games. The 49ers’ only wins of the season have come against the lowly New York Jets and New England Patriots.

The 49ers will face their NFC West rivals on the road in Week 6, and while the Seahawks are 3-2, they’ve lost their last two games to the Detroit Lions and New York Giants.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 49ers and Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football":

The Seahawks host the 49ers on Thursday night at Lumen Field in Seattle at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).

How to watch 49ers vs Seahawks on Thursday Night Football

The game between the 49ers and Seahawks can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) will be in the broadcast booth for Prime Video, with Kaylee Hartung (sideline) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) providing additional coverage.

The Prime Video pregame, halftime and postgame shows feature Charissa Thompson as host, as well as former NFL players Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Andrew Whitworth as analysts. Taylor Rooks is the feature reporter for Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" coverage.

What are the betting odds for San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks?

The 49ers are moneyline favorites (-160) to win on the road over the Seahawks (+135), with an over/under set at 47.5 points, and a 3-point spread, according to BETMGM.

Spotlight on QBs: Brock Purdy vs. Geno Smith

Brock Purdy has no problem stretching the field without McCaffrey, leading the NFL with 8.8 yards per attempt and the third-best passing success rate (52.1 percent) through the first five weeks. He’s fourth with 1,374 yards, and fifth with 274.8 yards per game for the 49ers despite their record.

Seahawks starter Geno Smith is the NFL leader averaging 293.2 yards per game with the fourth-best completion percentage (71.9) through five games, but has only thrown five touchdown passes this season. Still, Seattle is in the top 10 with 14 touchdowns, relying on its rushing attack to find the end zone.

Players to watch: 49ers RB Jordan Mason

McCaffrey’s backup Jordan Mason has been admirable in his five games as the 49ers’ starting running back. He’s rushed for more than 100 yards and scored a touchdown in three games, and the 49ers are 2-1 in those games.

Mason leads the NFL with 105 carries, so there have been no shortage of opportunities. He’s second behind Derrick Henry with 536 yards rushing, and third behind Henry and Saquan Barkley averaging 107.2 yards per game.

While Mason’s three rushing touchdowns are in the middle of the pack, he has certainly done his part to help the 49ers offense in McCaffrey’s absence. The 49ers will need another big game out of Mason if they want to beat the Seahawks.

