NFL franchise tag deadline: Josh Allen, Michael Pittman Jr. among players placed on it

The franchise tag is a designation NFL teams may use to retain one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and sign them to a set contract for another year. There are exclusive and non-exclusive tags.
What are exclusive vs. non-exclusive franchise tags?
Exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five salaries at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. It also means the player is not allowed to negotiate with other teams and may not sign with another team should they reject the offer.
Non-exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. Unlike the exclusive tag, however, the player is allowed to negotiate with other teams, and if he receives an offer, his current team has the chance to match. If the team chooses not to match, it's entitled to receive draft compensation equivalent to two first-round draft picks from the signing team.
What are the NFL franchise tag positional values for 2024?
Quarterback: $38.301 million Running back: $11.951 million Wide receiver: $21.816 million Tight end: $12.693 million Offensive line: $20.985 million Defensive end: $21.324 million Defensive tackle: $22.102 million Linebacker: $24.007 million Cornerback: $19.802 million Safety: $17.123 million Punter/kicker: $5.984 million
What is the NFL transition tag?
The transition tag is another designation NFL teams may use to retain one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and sign him to a set contract for another year. The contract must be no less than the average of the top 10 salaries at the player's position, and there is no guaranteed compensation. Also, players are allowed to negotiate with other teams.
Live27 updates
Yahoo Sports Staff
Bears make Jaylon Johnson franchise tag official
We have placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jaylon Johnson
Interesting note on the Jaguars tagging Josh Allen: He'll reportedly be due $24 million, which would mean he's designated as a linebacker and not a defensive end.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Report: Patriots using transition tag
A rare transition tag sighting!
The Patriots are using the transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
What is the transition tag? It's another designation NFL teams may use to retain one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and sign him to a set contract for another year. The contract must be no less than the average of the top 10 salaries at the player's position, and there is no guaranteed compensation. Also, players are allowed to negotiate with other teams.
Source: #Patriots are placing the transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger
Report: Jaguars place franchise tag on DE Josh Allen
Jacksonville will place the franchise tag on star defender Josh Allen as the two sides look to hammer out a long-term contract, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:
The #Jaguars are expected to place the franchise tag on pass-rusher Josh Allen, and he’s on the books for one year and $24M, source said. No surprise. The team has expressed confidence in getting a long-term deal.
Antoine Winfield Jr. and the Bucs will reportedly continue to work on a long-term contract while he's under the franchise tag. As a safety, Winfield would be due $17.123 million next season in the event the two sides don't work out a new deal.
Winfield, 25, is coming off his best NFL season as he emerged as one of the league's best defensive playmakers. He tallied three interceptions, 12 passes defended, six sacks, eight quarterback hits, 122 tackles, six tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries and a league-high six forced fumbles forced while starting all 17 regular season games in 2023.
It's easy to see why the Ravens want to keep Justin Madubuike. He's a key piece of their defense, and according to NFL Next Gen Stats, he led the entire league last season in pressures out of 3-technique (lined up on the guard's outside shoulder, between the guard and the tackle):
Justin Madubuike brought the pressure from the interior of Baltimore’s defensive line last season, leading the NFL with 38 pressures from a 3-tech alignment.
Bucs reportedly tag All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
Tampa Bay is placing the franchise tag on star safety Antoine Winfield Jr., per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Buccaneers officially are placing their franchise tag on S Antoine Winfield Jr., but really as a placeholder until the two sides can hammer out a long-term deal that they continue to work on and want to get done, per sources. pic.twitter.com/0DjzQYAvA4
Had the Giants tagged Saquon Barkley for a second straight year it would have cost $12.1 million, but the second overall pick from the 2018 NFL draft has long been seeking a extension to stay with the franchise.
Non-exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. Unlike the exclusive tag, however, the player is allowed to negotiate with other teams, and if he receives an offer, his current team has the chance to match. If the team chooses not to match, it's entitled to receive draft compensation equivalent to two first-round draft picks from the signing team.
Frank Schwab
The Panthers have been reluctant to trade Burns, but they also haven't given him the long-term deal he seeks.
Carolina, which reportedly turned down two first-round picks and a second-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams for Burns in 2022 and didn't trade Burns before the deadline last year, clearly wants to hold onto Burns. He has at least 7.5 sacks in every one of his five NFL seasons. He was a first-round pick of the Panthers in 2019 and one of the team's few stars.
But finding a common ground for a contract has been tough.
The non-exclusive designation allows Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed to negotiate with other teams while Kansas City has the right to match any competing offer. If the Chiefs declined to match an offer, they would be entitled to two first-round draft picks in return.
If Sneed plays on the tag in 2024, he'll be owed no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. The projected franchise tag value for cornerbacks next season is $19.802 million.
The Miami Dolphins, who have salary cap issues, reportedly won't franchise tag DT Christian Wilkins. There's still time for the Dolphins to get Wilkins signed to an extension or change their mind on the tag, but it seems like Wilkins will reach true free agency.
Given the lack of impact players who do reach the open market, Wilkins will have many suitors.
Report: Dolphins not expected to franchise tag DL Christian Wilkins
Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins reportedly won't receive the franchise tag, making him a free agent.
The #Dolphins will not franchise tag standout DT Christian Wilkins, sources say, meaning the long-time pillar of Miami’s defense will be a free agent. Wilkins will be one of the top free agents regardless of position. pic.twitter.com/NWo4O2cwgl
NEW YORK — Defenceman swept the latest NHL player of the week awards, with Nashville's Roman Josi, Florida's Brandon Montour and Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey earning honours. Josi had three goals and four assists and topped the league with a plus-7 defensive rating over three games last week as the Predators extended their winning streak to eight games. His week included back-to-back three-point outings in a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday and a 6-1 victory over Minnesota on Thursday. Montour had tw
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos told Russell Wilson on Monday that they're going to release him next week, just 18 months after signing the Super Bowl-winning quarterback to a five-year, $242 million contract extension. The Broncos still owe Wilson his $39 million salary for 2024 minus whatever he'd sign for with another team, which would likely be the veteran's minimum salary of $1.21 million. One potential landing spot is Pittsburgh. The Steelers are set to visit Denver next season.
The Chicago Bears passed up C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young last year because they had Justin Fields. Now, they’ve got a shot at Caleb Williams. They can’t miss another chance at a franchise quarterback. The Bears traded away the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft to the Carolina Panthers, who used it to select Young. They ended up with the top pick again this year because Young struggled and the Panthers flopped. Fields, who was picked 11th overall in 2021, is 10-28 in three seasons in Chicago. H