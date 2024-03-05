Advertisement
NFL franchise tag deadline: Josh Allen, Michael Pittman Jr. among players placed on it

Yahoo Sports Staff
The Colts are reportedly placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
The NFL franchise tag deadline has come and gone at 4 p.m. ET.

Where did everything shake out?

Which players received the franchise tag?

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals WR
L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs CB
Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers EDGE
Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens DT
Antoine Winfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers S
Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE
Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears CB
Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts WR

Which players received the transition tag?

Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots S (report)

What is the NFL franchise tag?

The franchise tag is a designation NFL teams may use to retain one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and sign them to a set contract for another year. There are exclusive and non-exclusive tags.

What are exclusive vs. non-exclusive franchise tags?

Exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five salaries at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. It also means the player is not allowed to negotiate with other teams and may not sign with another team should they reject the offer.

Non-exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. Unlike the exclusive tag, however, the player is allowed to negotiate with other teams, and if he receives an offer, his current team has the chance to match. If the team chooses not to match, it's entitled to receive draft compensation equivalent to two first-round draft picks from the signing team.

What are the NFL franchise tag positional values for 2024?

Quarterback: $38.301 million
Running back: $11.951 million
Wide receiver: $21.816 million
Tight end: $12.693 million
Offensive line: $20.985 million
Defensive end: $21.324 million
Defensive tackle: $22.102 million
Linebacker: $24.007 million
Cornerback: $19.802 million
Safety: $17.123 million
Punter/kicker: $5.984 million

What is the NFL transition tag?

The transition tag is another designation NFL teams may use to retain one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and sign him to a set contract for another year. The contract must be no less than the average of the top 10 salaries at the player's position, and there is no guaranteed compensation. Also, players are allowed to negotiate with other teams.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bears make Jaylon Johnson franchise tag official

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Tag deadline has passed

    We made it! The deadline was at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

    Stay tuned, though, as we'll continue to update you on anything noteworthy the rest of the afternoon and evening.

  • Jason Owens

    The Josh Allen franchise tag in Jacksonville is official with a note from general manager Trent Baalke:

    "We were not able to reach an agreement on a contract extension with Josh before today's deadline."

    The two sides continue to negotiate a long-term deal.

  • Jason Owens

    The Giants declined to use the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. They reportedly won't be using it to retain safety Xavier McKinney either.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Colts officially announced Michael Pittman franchise tag

    It's the non-exclusive tag, which means he's allowed to negotiate with other teams.

  • Frank Schwab

    If your favorite team has a lot of cap space and issues at wide receiver, free agency might not offer many solutions.

    The free agency class at receiver took some major hits this week. Mike Evans was re-signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and now Michael Pittman is off the market.

    Read more here

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Colts reportedly placing franchise tag on WR Michael Pittman

    NFL Network's Tom Pelissero indicates the Colts are placing the franchise tag on Michael Pittman in an attempt to work out a long-term deal:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bucs make Antoine Winfield Jr. franchise tag official

    Et voila:

  • Jason Owens

    Interesting note on the Jaguars tagging Josh Allen: He'll reportedly be due $24 million, which would mean he's designated as a linebacker and not a defensive end.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Patriots using transition tag

    A rare transition tag sighting!

    The Patriots are using the transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

    What is the transition tag? It's another designation NFL teams may use to retain one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and sign him to a set contract for another year. The contract must be no less than the average of the top 10 salaries at the player's position, and there is no guaranteed compensation. Also, players are allowed to negotiate with other teams.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Bears tagging star CB Jaylon Johnson

    The Chicago Bears are expected to use the franchise tag on star CB Jaylon Johnson, per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Jaguars place franchise tag on DE Josh Allen

    Jacksonville will place the franchise tag on star defender Josh Allen as the two sides look to hammer out a long-term contract, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

  • Jason Owens

    Antoine Winfield Jr. and the Bucs will reportedly continue to work on a long-term contract while he's under the franchise tag. As a safety, Winfield would be due $17.123 million next season in the event the two sides don't work out a new deal.

    Winfield, 25, is coming off his best NFL season as he emerged as one of the league's best defensive playmakers. He tallied three interceptions, 12 passes defended, six sacks, eight quarterback hits, 122 tackles, six tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries and a league-high six forced fumbles forced while starting all 17 regular season games in 2023.

    More on the Bucs placing the franchise tag on Winfield

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    It's easy to see why the Ravens want to keep Justin Madubuike. He's a key piece of their defense, and according to NFL Next Gen Stats, he led the entire league last season in pressures out of 3-technique (lined up on the guard's outside shoulder, between the guard and the tackle):

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ravens place franchise tag on DT Justin Madubuike

    Baltimore was "unable to agree on a contract extension" with DT Justin Madubuike before the franchise tag deadline, per general manager Eric DeCosta.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bucs reportedly tag All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

    Tampa Bay is placing the franchise tag on star safety Antoine Winfield Jr., per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

  • Sean Leahy

    Had the Giants tagged Saquon Barkley for a second straight year it would have cost $12.1 million, but the second overall pick from the 2018 NFL draft has long been seeking a extension to stay with the franchise.

    Read more

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Saquon Barkley will be a free agent, won't receive franchise tag from Giants

    The running back market reportedly just got stronger, as the Giants are not expected to tag Saquon Barkley, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Panthers officially announce they've used non-exlusive tag on Brian Burns

    The Panthers have confirmed they're using a franchise tag on Brian Burns — but it's the non-exclusive one.

    Here's what that means:

    Non-exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. Unlike the exclusive tag, however, the player is allowed to negotiate with other teams, and if he receives an offer, his current team has the chance to match. If the team chooses not to match, it's entitled to receive draft compensation equivalent to two first-round draft picks from the signing team.

  • Frank Schwab

    The Panthers have been reluctant to trade Burns, but they also haven't given him the long-term deal he seeks.

    Carolina, which reportedly turned down two first-round picks and a second-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams for Burns in 2022 and didn't trade Burns before the deadline last year, clearly wants to hold onto Burns. He has at least 7.5 sacks in every one of his five NFL seasons. He was a first-round pick of the Panthers in 2019 and one of the team's few stars.

    But finding a common ground for a contract has been tough.

    Read more

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Panthers reportedly tag star EDGE Brian Burns

    Carolina made a big move ahead of the franchise tag deadline:

  • Jason Owens

    The non-exclusive designation allows Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed to negotiate with other teams while Kansas City has the right to match any competing offer. If the Chiefs declined to match an offer, they would be entitled to two first-round draft picks in return.

    If Sneed plays on the tag in 2024, he'll be owed no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. The projected franchise tag value for cornerbacks next season is $19.802 million.

    Read more here

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chiefs place non-exclusive franchise tag on CB L'Jarius Sneed

  • Frank Schwab

    The Miami Dolphins, who have salary cap issues, reportedly won't franchise tag DT Christian Wilkins. There's still time for the Dolphins to get Wilkins signed to an extension or change their mind on the tag, but it seems like Wilkins will reach true free agency.

    Given the lack of impact players who do reach the open market, Wilkins will have many suitors.

    Read more here

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Dolphins not expected to franchise tag DL Christian Wilkins

    Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins reportedly won't receive the franchise tag, making him a free agent.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed reportedly receives permission to seek trade

    L'Jarius Sneed is a prime franchise tag candidate from the Chiefs, and he's reportedly been given permission to seek a trade.

    More

    Will L'Jarius Sneed still be a Chief much longer? (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bengals use franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins

    The Cincinnati Bengals are the first team to use a franchise tag this offseason, applying it to wide receiver Tee Higgins.

    Read more here.

    Tee Higgins has received the Bengals' franchise tag. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)
