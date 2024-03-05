NFL franchise tag deadline: Josh Allen, Michael Pittman Jr. among players placed on it

The Colts are reportedly placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell via Getty Images)

The NFL franchise tag deadline has come and gone at 4 p.m. ET.

Where did everything shake out?

Which players received the franchise tag?

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals WR

L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs CB

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers EDGE

Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens DT

Antoine Winfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers S

Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE

Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears CB

Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts WR

Which players received the transition tag?

Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots S (report)

What is the NFL franchise tag?

The franchise tag is a designation NFL teams may use to retain one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and sign them to a set contract for another year. There are exclusive and non-exclusive tags.

What are exclusive vs. non-exclusive franchise tags?

Exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five salaries at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. It also means the player is not allowed to negotiate with other teams and may not sign with another team should they reject the offer.

Non-exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. Unlike the exclusive tag, however, the player is allowed to negotiate with other teams, and if he receives an offer, his current team has the chance to match. If the team chooses not to match, it's entitled to receive draft compensation equivalent to two first-round draft picks from the signing team.

What are the NFL franchise tag positional values for 2024?

Quarterback: $38.301 million

Running back: $11.951 million

Wide receiver: $21.816 million

Tight end: $12.693 million

Offensive line: $20.985 million

Defensive end: $21.324 million

Defensive tackle: $22.102 million

Linebacker: $24.007 million

Cornerback: $19.802 million

Safety: $17.123 million

Punter/kicker: $5.984 million

What is the NFL transition tag?

The transition tag is another designation NFL teams may use to retain one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and sign him to a set contract for another year. The contract must be no less than the average of the top 10 salaries at the player's position, and there is no guaranteed compensation. Also, players are allowed to negotiate with other teams.