NFL firing rumors: Latest hot seat updates, news entering Black Monday

While some NFL franchises are playoff-bound, others are bound to the hiring process.

Unfortunately, the overwhelming majority of NFL coaches are hired to be fired. Very few coaches are afforded the luxury of finishing their coaching stints riding off into the sunset, hoisting the Lombardi trophy.

That's already proven to be the case in 2024. Several head coaches have already been handed their walking papers: Robert Saleh, Dennis Allen and Matt Eberflus are all searching for employment as the rest of the league either prepares for the playoffs or get set for coaching searches of their own.

It didn't take long for the first casualty of 2025 to hit the market. The Patriots have moved on from head coach Jerod Mayo, making Bill Belichick's successor a shocking one-and-done.

With Black Monday right around the corner, here's the latest on who will stay and who will go:

NFL head coaches on the hot seat

There are several coaches who may be coaching their final game for their respective teams on Sunday, including:

Antonio Pierce, Raiders

Doug Pederson, Jaguars

Brian Daboll, Giants

Mike McCarthy, Cowboys

Jeff Ulbrich, Jets (interim)

Thomas Brown, Bears (interim)

Darren Rizzi, Saints (interim)

Patriots fire Jerod Mayo

Jerod Mayo was the first head coach to hit the unemployment line, and it didn't take long to get notice.

Mayo was informed by owner Robert Kraft that the team was making a change in the hours after the Patriots' Week 18 win over the Bills. The Patriots released a statement from owner Robert Kraft on Mayo, saying, "this was one of the hardest decisions [he has] ever made":

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft: https://t.co/2YgHtzzBHK pic.twitter.com/GMXGgd768x — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 5, 2025

Will Cowboys fire Mike McCarthy?

McCarthy's status with the Cowboys appears to be murky, but not necessarily due to a lack of confidence from Dallas' ownership.

Jerry Jones has often given McCarthy a vote of confidence throughout the 2024 NFL season. The most recent example came during his weekly interview on 105.7 The Fan ahead of Week 18.

"Well, I feel good about Mike McCarthy," Jones said, per Cowboys.com. "The main thing is, I like the job that he's done, it's unfortunate we've had the year that we've had, but I feel good about Mike."

That certainly doesn't sound like an owner who is eager to move on from McCarthy. That said, the bigger question appears to be less about whether the Jones' want McCarthy to return and more about whether the veteran coach would prefer to work elsewhere in 2025. – Jacob Camenker

Will the Jaguars fire Doug Pederson?

Pederson's fate seems all but sealed with the Jaguars entering Week 18.

The Super Bowl-winning coach has had a forgettable season and stay in Jacksonville, headlined by Trevor Lawrence's inconsistencies at quarterback. With Lawrence out with injury and the Jaguars sputtering to a 4-13 record, Pederson is expected to be let go.

Earlier in the week, Pederson made it seem like he knew he was on the doorstep looking for a new gig.

"[My family has] been around this league almost 30 years, player and coach, and you've seen a lot of things," Pederson said. "If this is the last one, then I can look back and go, 'Hey, it was a great run. You had a chance to do a lot of great things. You had a chance to win a Super Bowl. You've coached some great players. You played in this league for a long time.' So, whatever happens, happens. But we keep moving forward." – Joe Rivera

NFL coaches fired in 2024

A handful of coaches have already hit the unemployment line well before the calendar flipped to 2025.

