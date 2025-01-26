NFL fines Commanders LB Frankie Luvu $16,883 for helmet-to-helmet hit on Lions' Jared Goff

No penalty was called for the play, which came while Washington scored on a pick 6

Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu was not called for a roughing the passer penalty during last week's divisional playoff game versus the Detroit Lions that would have nullified a pick 6.

However, the NFL announced a $16,883 fine for Luvu on Saturday, saying he was being punished for a "blow to the head/neck." Acknowledging that an illegal hit was made and a penalty was missed provides zero consolation to the Lions and their fans after Detroit's 45–31 defeat, unfortunately.

The NFL fined #Commanders LB Frankie Luvu $16,883 for roughing the passer (blow to the head/neck) — his block on #Lions QB Jared Goff that aided a pick-six return.



No flag was thrown on what ended up being a pivotal play in Washington’s upset win.



pic.twitter.com/o6RhfiS6kb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 25, 2025

Following Jared Goff's second-quarter interception that was returned for a touchdown, Luvu lowered his head and hit the Lions QB helmet-to-helmet. Goff left the game to be evaluated for a head injury in the sideline blue medical tent but eventually returned.

No penalty was called on the play and the Commanders took a 24–14 lead on the pick 6.

During the Fox broadcast, rules analyst Mike Pereira said that Luvu should have been called for a 15-yard penalty because he hit Goff in the head. And that should have negated Washington's touchdown, though it seems likely that the Commanders would have eventually scored since their offense was so effective against the Lions' banged-up defense.

Luvu was issued an additional $16,883 fine by the NFL for an illegal hip-drop tackle on Jahmyr Gibbs during Detroit's next possession. No penalty was called on that play either, though the Lions scored a touchdown on the next play.

Incidentally, Jameson Williams was fined for obscene gestures he made while running for a 61-yard score, docked $25,355 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Mahomes decides to slide late and 2 Texans hit into each other and get a flag for unnecessary roughness... pic.twitter.com/cCnChAoAkL — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) January 18, 2025

Upon seeing Luvu's fine, the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans might be wondering why Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. were not fined for a late hit on Patrick Mahomes while he slid to the turf.

During the third quarter, To'oTo'o was called for unnecessary roughness when he made contact with Mahomes' helmet. Though a penalty was called despite less forceful contact than the Goff hit, the NFL did not fine To'oTo'o for the play. That kind of play could lead to a change in what can be reviewed on replay, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

However, teammate Kris Boyd was fined $8,056 for unsportsmanlike conduct, drawing a penalty after taking his helmet off during the game's opening kickoff.