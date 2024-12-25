NFL fans were so confused after the refs hit Xavier Worthy with an excessive celebration penalty following a TD

.

While the NFL has moved away from the "No Fun League" days of excessive celebration penalties for pretty much anything choreographed, some celebrations can still lead to flags. Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy evidently crossed that line on Wednesday.

Following the rookie's touchdown in Kansas City's Christmas Day matchup with the Steelers, Worthy was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct following the celebration.

Initially, the celebration seemed fine. Hollywood Brown and Worthy loaded up imaginary presents into an imaginary bag. But later, we'd see what the refs took issue with. Worthy lifted up his jersey, flashing his waistband. The official likely saw that gesture as gun-related imagery, which drew the flag.

More from the celebration. Missed this part, the broadcast just showed this video. pic.twitter.com/rELHLqe4rr — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 25, 2024

Even that might have been a stretch, but it had to be what the refs interpreted there.

On top of that, the penalty led to a missed long extra-point try from Harrison Butker. The whole penalty had NFL fans awfully confused.

This was how Twitter/X reacted

No Fun League https://t.co/LwGXgiJgbK — Den Den (@DenDenTweets) December 25, 2024

Apparently they can’t lift their shirts to show skin https://t.co/5QBLEr4ZDT — Myc ♒️ (@callmemyc) December 25, 2024

