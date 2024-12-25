Advertisement

NFL fans roasted Robert Griffin III's Netflix Christmas outfit with the odd cloth hanging out his pants

prince j. grimes
·2 min read
.
.

By and large, Netflix's NFL Christmas coverage through the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader was a success. The broadcast moved along without a hitch, the Chiefs won and everybody was happy -- unless they were rooting for the Steelers.

But once things kicked back to the studio crew of Kay Adams, Robert Griffin III, Manti Te'o and Mina Kimes ahead of Ravens-Texans, NFL fans finally found something to complain about: RG3's outfit.

When Griffin stood up to do a breakdown on the full screen, it was hard not to notice his shiny shoes, colorful socks and the strange red cloth hanging from each of his pant legs. It was almost too distracting to even pay attention to what he was trying to show us.

With the new Superman trailer out, my mind immediately went to those being some kind of Superman-themed socks and the red cloth being a cape attached to the top of the socks. That guess wasn't too far off. Griffin actually explained at the top of the broadcast that the socks had faces of his wife and daughters and the red cloth was a cape, meant to be a tribute to them being his heroes.

Regardless, a lot of people who only tuned in for the second game missed that explanation and flocked to social media to air their grievances.

I guess we were all thinking the same thing.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: NFL fans roasted Robert Griffin III's Netflix Christmas outfit with the odd cloth hanging out his pants