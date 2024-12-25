NFL fans roasted Robert Griffin III's Netflix Christmas outfit with the odd cloth hanging out his pants

.

By and large, Netflix's NFL Christmas coverage through the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader was a success. The broadcast moved along without a hitch, the Chiefs won and everybody was happy -- unless they were rooting for the Steelers.

But once things kicked back to the studio crew of Kay Adams, Robert Griffin III, Manti Te'o and Mina Kimes ahead of Ravens-Texans, NFL fans finally found something to complain about: RG3's outfit.

When Griffin stood up to do a breakdown on the full screen, it was hard not to notice his shiny shoes, colorful socks and the strange red cloth hanging from each of his pant legs. It was almost too distracting to even pay attention to what he was trying to show us.

wtf does rg3 have on his feet? pic.twitter.com/MUGYGDHfwQ — 𝘛b (@BuffaloLite) December 25, 2024

With the new Superman trailer out, my mind immediately went to those being some kind of Superman-themed socks and the red cloth being a cape attached to the top of the socks. That guess wasn't too far off. Griffin actually explained at the top of the broadcast that the socks had faces of his wife and daughters and the red cloth was a cape, meant to be a tribute to them being his heroes.

It’s Christmas, and to be a part of the NFL taking the Global stage on @netflix in a way like never before with an amazing crew is truly a blessing. Thank you to my Mom and Dad for sacrificing for us every Christmas and I pray my Wife and Kids love this SURPRISE 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/N3d3yQOhIs — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 25, 2024

Regardless, a lot of people who only tuned in for the second game missed that explanation and flocked to social media to air their grievances.

What on God’s green Earth is RG3 wearing dawg 😭 @RGIII pic.twitter.com/BCqXxr0TaB — Never Not Phil (@flip_dragon) December 25, 2024

Came on twitter to see if everyone else is upset about RG3’s shoes. #Unity 🤣 — Joe Curtis (@iamjocur) December 25, 2024

Why does RG3 have hankerchiefs hanging out of his pants? pic.twitter.com/qGWm2LYmbw — Aa-Mac (@BearsTitansfan) December 25, 2024

What in gods name is RG3 wearing — BMF (@Brantlee) December 25, 2024

RG3 outfit is so ugly for this pregame. — Rowdy (@drinksangrhea) December 25, 2024

WTF is on RG3 feet? — From Oakland With ❤️ (@Monique510) December 25, 2024

Me: I wonder what the socials are saying about this RG3 fit.

X: pic.twitter.com/RDXSKChW0u — Erin Fors (@forsie) December 25, 2024

I guess we were all thinking the same thing.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: NFL fans roasted Robert Griffin III's Netflix Christmas outfit with the odd cloth hanging out his pants