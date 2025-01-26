Advertisement

NFL fans hated that the refs called a late hit on Saquon Barkley even though it was technically correct

andrew joseph
·2 min read
.
.

Over the first two weeks of the NFL playoffs, we saw officials swallow the whistle on out-of-bounds hits that likely deserved to be penalties. Unless you were Patrick Mahomes, that call wasn't happening.

Well, it turns out that Saquon Barkley can also get the MVP treatment.

With the Eagles in the red zone after the Commanders fumbled the kickoff in the first half of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, it appeared that Washington was poised to hold the Eagles to three points. Barkley was about to be stopped short on third down. In fact, he was already conceding the play and heading out of bounds.

But right as Barkley's foot was reaching the ground, Mike Sainristil couldn't help himself.

In a bang-bang play, Sainristil gave Barkley a shove, which drew the unnecessary roughness penalty for a late hit out of bounds. In real time, it looked awfully close. But the replay would show that Barkley got the foot down out of bounds just before the contact. And sure, Sainristil didn't really have a reason to hit Barkley at all there -- he was already heading out.

Yet, fans wouldn't have minded if the officials let the play go. The hit wasn't egregious, which goes against the spirit of the rule. The Eagles would take advantage of the fresh set of downs and score a touchdown a few plays later.

This was how Twitter/X reacted

More NFL!

Bills-Chiefs announcers: Who's calling the AFC championship game on CBS?

Why the Commanders go for it on 4th down

Saquon Barkley only needed 1 play to cash the most popular Eagles-Commanders bets

This article originally appeared on For The Win: NFL fans hated that the refs called a late hit on Saquon Barkley even though it was technically correct