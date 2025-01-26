NFL fans hated that the refs called a late hit on Saquon Barkley even though it was technically correct

Over the first two weeks of the NFL playoffs, we saw officials swallow the whistle on out-of-bounds hits that likely deserved to be penalties. Unless you were Patrick Mahomes, that call wasn't happening.

Well, it turns out that Saquon Barkley can also get the MVP treatment.

With the Eagles in the red zone after the Commanders fumbled the kickoff in the first half of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, it appeared that Washington was poised to hold the Eagles to three points. Barkley was about to be stopped short on third down. In fact, he was already conceding the play and heading out of bounds.

But right as Barkley's foot was reaching the ground, Mike Sainristil couldn't help himself.

Commanders got called for a late hit on Saquon here pic.twitter.com/U2ibxKVWdV — JM Football (@JomboyMediaFB) January 26, 2025

In a bang-bang play, Sainristil gave Barkley a shove, which drew the unnecessary roughness penalty for a late hit out of bounds. In real time, it looked awfully close. But the replay would show that Barkley got the foot down out of bounds just before the contact. And sure, Sainristil didn't really have a reason to hit Barkley at all there -- he was already heading out.

Yet, fans wouldn't have minded if the officials let the play go. The hit wasn't egregious, which goes against the spirit of the rule. The Eagles would take advantage of the fresh set of downs and score a touchdown a few plays later.

This was how Twitter/X reacted

Saquon got a late hit call but Lamar Jackson got tackled and hip dropped last week and nothing was called lmao pic.twitter.com/PnE7Kqg3jT — John (@iam_johnw) January 26, 2025

by rule this is a late hit but in real time this felt like a legit bang-bang play, especially against a dude as dangerous as Saquon



anyway, free first down for the Eagles pic.twitter.com/OPxIcyIs7p — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 26, 2025

A bang-bang play on the sideline should go a no-call. Those flags are supposed to be for egregious late hits — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 26, 2025

My favorite part about this Saquon Barkley late hit controversy is that both sides of the aisle think it’s not close when it is—in fact—close. pic.twitter.com/2X9rD5GKca — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) January 26, 2025

Wowwwww such a soft call on Mike. That’s not a late hit. — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) January 26, 2025

Imagine the discourse if that Barkley "late hit" was on the Chiefs lmao — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick1) January 26, 2025

Couldn’t care less who wins this game but that late hit call was straight garbage. pic.twitter.com/koGlloUg4X — Sean McCormack (@ThePokerBoss) January 26, 2025

