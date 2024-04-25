NFL draft trade tracker: Full list of deals; several teams nab extra first-round picks
Here are details for all of the noteworthy trades executed before and during the 2024 NFL draft:
2023 Panthers-Bears trade results in Chicago getting top 2024 pick
Chicago Bears receive:
WR DJ Moore
2023 first-round pick (No. 9): Traded to Philadelphia Eagles
2023 second-round pick (No. 61): Traded to Jacksonville Jaguars
2024 first-round pick (No. 1)
2025 second-round pick
Carolina Panthers receive:
2023 first-round pick (No. 1): Bryce Young
Vikings add second first-round pick
Minnesota Vikings receive:
2024 first-round pick (No. 23)
2024 seventh-round pick (No. 232)
Houston Texans receive:
2024 second-round pick (No. 42)
2024 sixth-round pick (No. 188)
2025 second-round pick
2023 draft trade nets Cardinals a late first-round pick
Arizona Cardinals receive:
2023 first-round pick (No. 12): Traded to Detroit Lions
2023 second-round pick (No. 33): Traded to Tennessee Titans
2024 first-round pick (No. 27)
2024 third-round pick (No. 90)
Houston Texans receive:
2023 first-round pick (No. 3): Will Anderson
2023 third-round pick (No. 105): Traded to Philadelphia Eagles
