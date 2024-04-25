Advertisement

NFL draft trade tracker: Full list of deals; several teams nab extra first-round picks

Here are details for all of the noteworthy trades executed before and during the 2024 NFL draft:

2023 Panthers-Bears trade results in Chicago getting top 2024 pick

Chicago Bears receive:

Carolina Panthers receive:

Vikings add second first-round pick

Minnesota Vikings receive:

  • 2024 first-round pick (No. 23)

  • 2024 seventh-round pick (No. 232)

Houston Texans receive:

  • 2024 second-round pick (No. 42)

  • 2024 sixth-round pick (No. 188)

  • 2025 second-round pick

2023 draft trade nets Cardinals a late first-round pick

Arizona Cardinals receive:

  • 2023 first-round pick (No. 12): Traded to Detroit Lions

  • 2023 second-round pick (No. 33): Traded to Tennessee Titans

  • 2024 first-round pick (No. 27)

  • 2024 third-round pick (No. 90)

Houston Texans receive:

