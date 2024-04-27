NFL draft order Saturday: Who drafts when for Rounds 4 through 7 of 2024 NFL draft

Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft is finally here, as each of the 32 teams are looking for strong finishes to their draft classes.

Rounds 4 through 7 of the draft will take place Saturday afternoon, with the Carolina Panthers slotted to make the first selection of Day 3, with the 101st overall pick in the event.

Here's the draft order for Rounds 4-7 on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft:

Round 4

101. Carolina Panthers

102. Seattle Seahawks (from Washington Commanders)

103. New England Patriots

104. Arizona Cardinals

105. Los Angeles Chargers

106. Tennessee Titans

107. New York Giants

108. Minnesota Vikings

109. Atlanta Falcons

110. New England Patriots (from Chicago Bears through Los Angeles Chargers)

111. New York Jets

112. Las Vegas Raiders

113. Baltimore Ravens (from Denver Broncos through New York Jets)

114. Jacksonville Jaguars

115. Cincinnati Bengals

116. Jacksonville Jaguars (from New Orleans Saints)

117. Indianapolis Colts

118. Seattle Seahawks

119. Pittsburgh Steelers

120. Philadelphia Eagles (from Los Angeles Rams through Pittsburgh Steelers)

121. Denver Broncos (from Miami Dolphins)

122. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia Eagles)

123. Philadelphia Eagles (from Cleveland Browns through Houston Texans)

124. San Francisco 49ers (from Dallas Cowboys)

125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

126. Green Bay Packers

127. Houston Texans

128. Buffalo Bills

129. New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings through Detroit Lions)

130. Baltimore Ravens

131. Kansas City Chiefs

132. Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco 49ers; compensatory selection)

133. Kansas City Chiefs (from Buffalo Bills; compensatory selection)

134. New York Jets (from Baltimore Ravens; compensatory selection)

135. San Francisco 49ers

Round 5

136. Denver Broncos (from Carolina Panthers through Cleveland Browns)

137. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England Patriots)

138. Arizona Cardinals

139. Washington Commanders

140. Los Angeles Chargers

141. Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers through New York Giants)

142. Indianapolis Colts (from Tennessee Titans through Carolina Panthers)

143. Atlanta Falcons

144. Buffalo Bills (from Chicago Bears)

145. Denver Broncos (from New York Jets)

146. Tennessee Titans (from Minnesota Vikings through Philadelphia Eagles)

147. Denver Broncos

148. Las Vegas Raiders

149. Cincinnati Bengals

150. New Orleans Saints

151. Indianapolis Colts

152. Philadelphia Eagles (from Seattle Seahawks through Washington Commanders)

153. Jacksonville Jaguars

154. Los Angeles Rams

155. Indianapolis Colts (from Pittsburgh Steelers through Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers)

156. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles through Arizona Cardinals)

157. Carolina Panthers (from Minnesota Vikings through Cleveland Browns and New York Jets)

158. Miami Dolphins

159. Kansas City Chiefs (from Dallas Cowboys)

160. Buffalo Bills (from Green Bay Packers)

161. Washington Commanders (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through Philadelphia Eagles)

162. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)

163. Buffalo Bills

164. Detroit Lions

165. Baltimore Ravens

166. New York Giants (from San Francisco 49ers through Carolina Panthers)

167. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings through Kansas City Chiefs)

168. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints; compensatory selection)

169. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

170. New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)

171. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory selection)

172. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory selection)

173. Kansas City Chiefs (from Kansas City Chiefs; compensatory selection)

174. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

175. New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)

176. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

Round 6

177. Minnesota Vikings (from Carolina Panthers through Jacksonville Jaguars)

178. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Arizona Cardinals through Carolina Panthers)

179. Seattle Seahawks (from Washington Commanders)

180. New England Patriots

181. Los Angeles Chargers

182. Tennessee Titans (reacquired through Philadelphia Eagles)

183. New York Giants

184. Miami Dolphins (from Chicago Bears)

185. New York Jets

186. Atlanta Falcons (from Minnesota Vikings through Arizona Cardinals)

187. Atlanta Falcons

188. Houston Texans (from Las Vegas Raiders through New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings)

189. Houston Texans (from Denver Broncos through Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills)

190. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints)

191. Arizona Cardinals (from Indianapolis Colts)

192. Seattle Seahawks

193. New England Patriots (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

194. Cincinnati Bengals

195. Pittsburgh Steelers

196. Los Angeles Rams

197. Atlanta Falcons (from Cleveland Browns)

198. Miami Dolphins

199. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

200. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo Bills through Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans)

201. Detroit Lions (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

202. Green Bay Packers

203. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets through Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans)

204. Buffalo Bills

205. Detroit Lions

206. Cleveland Browns (from Baltimore Ravens)

207. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)

208. Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City Chiefs)

209. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

210. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory selection)

211. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers; compensatory selection)

212. Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory selection)

213. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

214. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)

215. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

216. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

217. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

218. Baltimore Ravens (from New York Jets; compensatory selection)

219. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

220. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)

Round 7

221. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs through Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans)

222. Washington Commanders

223. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England Patriots)

224. Cincinnati Bengals (from Arizona Cardinals through Houston Texans)

225. Los Angeles Chargers

226. Arizona Cardinals (from New York Giants)

227. Cleveland Browns (from Tennessee Titans)

228. Baltimore Ravens (from New York Jets)

229. Las Vegas Raiders (from Minnesota Vikings)

230. Minnesota Vikings (from Atlanta Falcons through Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals)

231. New England Patriots (from Chicago Bears)

232. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver Broncos through San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans)

233. Dallas Cowboys (from Las Vegas Raiders)

234. Indianapolis Colts

235. Seattle Seahawks

236. Jacksonville Jaguars

237. Cincinnati Bengals

238. Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints)

239. New Orleans Saints (from Los Angeles Rams through Denver Broncos)

240. Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

241. Miami Dolphins

242. Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia Eagles)

243. Cleveland Browns

244. Dallas Cowboys

245. Green Bay Packers

246. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

247. Houston Texans

248. Kansas City Chiefs (from Buffalo Bills)

249. Detroit Lions

250. Baltimore Ravens

251. San Francisco 49ers

252. Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City Chiefs)

253. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

254. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

255. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

256. Denver Broncos (from New York Jets, compensatory selection)

257. New York Jets (compensatory selection)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft 2024 order Saturday: Rounds 4 through 7 picks on Day 3