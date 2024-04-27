NFL draft order Saturday: Who drafts when for Rounds 4 through 7 of 2024 NFL draft
Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft is finally here, as each of the 32 teams are looking for strong finishes to their draft classes.
Rounds 4 through 7 of the draft will take place Saturday afternoon, with the Carolina Panthers slotted to make the first selection of Day 3, with the 101st overall pick in the event.
Here's the draft order for Rounds 4-7 on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft:
Round 4
101. Carolina Panthers
102. Seattle Seahawks (from Washington Commanders)
103. New England Patriots
104. Arizona Cardinals
105. Los Angeles Chargers
106. Tennessee Titans
107. New York Giants
108. Minnesota Vikings
109. Atlanta Falcons
110. New England Patriots (from Chicago Bears through Los Angeles Chargers)
111. New York Jets
112. Las Vegas Raiders
113. Baltimore Ravens (from Denver Broncos through New York Jets)
114. Jacksonville Jaguars
115. Cincinnati Bengals
116. Jacksonville Jaguars (from New Orleans Saints)
117. Indianapolis Colts
118. Seattle Seahawks
119. Pittsburgh Steelers
120. Philadelphia Eagles (from Los Angeles Rams through Pittsburgh Steelers)
121. Denver Broncos (from Miami Dolphins)
122. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia Eagles)
123. Philadelphia Eagles (from Cleveland Browns through Houston Texans)
124. San Francisco 49ers (from Dallas Cowboys)
125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
126. Green Bay Packers
127. Houston Texans
128. Buffalo Bills
129. New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings through Detroit Lions)
130. Baltimore Ravens
131. Kansas City Chiefs
132. Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco 49ers; compensatory selection)
133. Kansas City Chiefs (from Buffalo Bills; compensatory selection)
134. New York Jets (from Baltimore Ravens; compensatory selection)
135. San Francisco 49ers
Round 5
136. Denver Broncos (from Carolina Panthers through Cleveland Browns)
137. Los Angeles Chargers (from New England Patriots)
138. Arizona Cardinals
139. Washington Commanders
140. Los Angeles Chargers
141. Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers through New York Giants)
142. Indianapolis Colts (from Tennessee Titans through Carolina Panthers)
143. Atlanta Falcons
144. Buffalo Bills (from Chicago Bears)
145. Denver Broncos (from New York Jets)
146. Tennessee Titans (from Minnesota Vikings through Philadelphia Eagles)
147. Denver Broncos
148. Las Vegas Raiders
149. Cincinnati Bengals
150. New Orleans Saints
151. Indianapolis Colts
152. Philadelphia Eagles (from Seattle Seahawks through Washington Commanders)
153. Jacksonville Jaguars
154. Los Angeles Rams
155. Indianapolis Colts (from Pittsburgh Steelers through Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers)
156. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles through Arizona Cardinals)
157. Carolina Panthers (from Minnesota Vikings through Cleveland Browns and New York Jets)
158. Miami Dolphins
159. Kansas City Chiefs (from Dallas Cowboys)
160. Buffalo Bills (from Green Bay Packers)
161. Washington Commanders (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through Philadelphia Eagles)
162. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)
163. Buffalo Bills
164. Detroit Lions
165. Baltimore Ravens
166. New York Giants (from San Francisco 49ers through Carolina Panthers)
167. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings through Kansas City Chiefs)
168. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints; compensatory selection)
169. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
170. New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)
171. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory selection)
172. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory selection)
173. Kansas City Chiefs (from Kansas City Chiefs; compensatory selection)
174. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
175. New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)
176. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)
Round 6
177. Minnesota Vikings (from Carolina Panthers through Jacksonville Jaguars)
178. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Arizona Cardinals through Carolina Panthers)
179. Seattle Seahawks (from Washington Commanders)
180. New England Patriots
181. Los Angeles Chargers
182. Tennessee Titans (reacquired through Philadelphia Eagles)
183. New York Giants
184. Miami Dolphins (from Chicago Bears)
185. New York Jets
186. Atlanta Falcons (from Minnesota Vikings through Arizona Cardinals)
187. Atlanta Falcons
188. Houston Texans (from Las Vegas Raiders through New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings)
189. Houston Texans (from Denver Broncos through Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills)
190. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans Saints)
191. Arizona Cardinals (from Indianapolis Colts)
192. Seattle Seahawks
193. New England Patriots (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
194. Cincinnati Bengals
195. Pittsburgh Steelers
196. Los Angeles Rams
197. Atlanta Falcons (from Cleveland Browns)
198. Miami Dolphins
199. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
200. Carolina Panthers (from Buffalo Bills through Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans)
201. Detroit Lions (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
202. Green Bay Packers
203. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets through Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans)
204. Buffalo Bills
205. Detroit Lions
206. Cleveland Browns (from Baltimore Ravens)
207. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)
208. Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City Chiefs)
209. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
210. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory selection)
211. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers; compensatory selection)
212. Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory selection)
213. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
214. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory selection)
215. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)
216. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
217. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
218. Baltimore Ravens (from New York Jets; compensatory selection)
219. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
220. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)
Round 7
221. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs through Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans)
222. Washington Commanders
223. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England Patriots)
224. Cincinnati Bengals (from Arizona Cardinals through Houston Texans)
225. Los Angeles Chargers
226. Arizona Cardinals (from New York Giants)
227. Cleveland Browns (from Tennessee Titans)
228. Baltimore Ravens (from New York Jets)
229. Las Vegas Raiders (from Minnesota Vikings)
230. Minnesota Vikings (from Atlanta Falcons through Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals)
231. New England Patriots (from Chicago Bears)
232. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver Broncos through San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans)
233. Dallas Cowboys (from Las Vegas Raiders)
234. Indianapolis Colts
235. Seattle Seahawks
236. Jacksonville Jaguars
237. Cincinnati Bengals
238. Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints)
239. New Orleans Saints (from Los Angeles Rams through Denver Broncos)
240. Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
241. Miami Dolphins
242. Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia Eagles)
243. Cleveland Browns
244. Dallas Cowboys
245. Green Bay Packers
246. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
247. Houston Texans
248. Kansas City Chiefs (from Buffalo Bills)
249. Detroit Lions
250. Baltimore Ravens
251. San Francisco 49ers
252. Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City Chiefs)
253. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
254. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
255. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
256. Denver Broncos (from New York Jets, compensatory selection)
257. New York Jets (compensatory selection)
