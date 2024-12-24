NFL Draft order 2025: The Giants have taken over ahead of Week 17

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn

The end of the 2024 NFL season is coming quick. It's not over yet though!

So it's not too early for fans of the struggling teams this season to start focusing on the future. Because there are some quarterbacks available for teams who need one in the 2024 NFL Draft.

So, with a hat tip to Tankathon and as NFL mock draft season continues (be sure to check out the latest NFL mock draft from our Christian D’Andrea), here's a look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as Week 16 comes to an end. Note that we'll only do the first 18 picks, since the rest are put into order after the playoffs.

If you're a Giants or Patriots fan, this is fun to look at:

1. New York Giants

2. New England Patriots

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

4. Tennessee Titans

5. Cleveland Browns

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. Carolina Panthers

8. New York Jets

9. Chicago Bears

10. New Orleans Saints

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Miami Dolphins

13. Indianapolis Colts

14. Cincinnati Bengals

15. Dallas Cowboys

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Seattle Seahawks

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

