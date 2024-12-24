NFL Draft order 2025: The Giants have taken over ahead of Week 17
The end of the 2024 NFL season is coming quick. It's not over yet though!
So it's not too early for fans of the struggling teams this season to start focusing on the future. Because there are some quarterbacks available for teams who need one in the 2024 NFL Draft.
So, with a hat tip to Tankathon and as NFL mock draft season continues (be sure to check out the latest NFL mock draft from our Christian D’Andrea), here's a look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as Week 16 comes to an end. Note that we'll only do the first 18 picks, since the rest are put into order after the playoffs.
If you're a Giants or Patriots fan, this is fun to look at:
1. New York Giants
2. New England Patriots
3. Jacksonville Jaguars
4. Tennessee Titans
5. Cleveland Browns
6. Las Vegas Raiders
7. Carolina Panthers
8. New York Jets
9. Chicago Bears
10. New Orleans Saints
11. San Francisco 49ers
12. Miami Dolphins
13. Indianapolis Colts
14. Cincinnati Bengals
15. Dallas Cowboys
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Seattle Seahawks
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Make sure to check out the latest NFL mock draft from Christian D'Andrea!
More NFL!
NFL Power Rankings Week 17: The Buccaneers, Falcons, and the NFC's most pointless standoff
Packers fans at Lambeau Field started roasting the Bears out of boredom during the Saints rout
Jason Kelce dressed like Santa and spread holiday cheer to Packers fans in Green Bay
This article originally appeared on For The Win: NFL Draft order 2025: The Giants have taken over ahead of Week 17