NFL Draft: Giants pass on QB in first round, select LSU WR Malik Nabers

FILE - LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers jogs off the field after his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nabers is a possible first round pick in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The New York Giants did not draft Daniel Jones' replacement in the first round of the draft on Thursday.

With the No. 6 pick, they instead selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

The Giants made the selection amid speculation that they were seeking to move on from Jones, their first-round selection in the 2019 draft. Projected first-round quarterback J.J. McCarthy was still on the board, but the Giants elected to select one of the top offensive talents in the draft in Nabers.

Nabers was electric at LSU and continues a trend of high-profile Tigers receivers joining the NFL in the first round of the draft. He immediately slots in as Jones' No. 1 receiving option assuming that Jones does, indeed, remain New York's starting quarterback.