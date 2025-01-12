NFL divisional schedule: Dates, potential matchups for NFL playoffs

The NFL playoffs are in full swing. Wild card weekend features six games across three days with action in both the conferences. Twelve of the 14 playoff total teams took to the field to determine who advances to the next stage of the postseason: the divisional round.

With the current playoff format, only one team in each conference earns a first-round bye. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs had the week off by way of securing the No. 1 seed. In the NFC, the Detroit Lions had a week off after winning the NFC North title in Week 18 of the regular season.

Both the Chiefs and the Lions will be back in action for the divisional round of the playoffs. The winners from wild card weekend advance in each conference as the field narrows from 14 to eight teams.

Here's the schedule for the NFL divisional playoffs.

NFL divisional round schedule

AFC

Saturday, Jan. 18/Sunday Jan. 19: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 4 Houston Texans

Saturday, Jan. 18/Sunday Jan. 19: No. 2 Buffalo Bills vs. No. 3 Baltimore Ravens

NFC

Saturday, Jan. 18/Sunday Jan. 19: No. 1 Detroit Lions vs. lowest remaining seed

Saturday, Jan. 18/Sunday Jan. 19: Second-highest remaining seed vs. second-lowest remaining seed

NFL playoffs schedule

Divisional round : Jan. 18-19

Conference championships: Jan. 26

Super Bowl 59: Feb. 9

