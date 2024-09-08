NFL coverage maps: Which games Fox, CBS will broadcast in your area Week 1
Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season began on Thursday, but the first week of action really comes to a head with a full slate of games on Sunday. However, certain games' broadcasts will only be available to select viewers based on the region they're watching from.
In total, eight games – four on Fox stations, four on CBS – make up the early afternoon spread of games that begin at 1 p.m. ET. Four more games – two from each broadcasting company – are in the later slot starting between 4-4:30 p.m. ET.
Here's which games will be available in each region across the country during Sunday's Week 1 action:
NFL coverage maps: Week 1 2024
Here are the full coverage maps for Fox and CBS for Week 1 in 2024, courtesy of 506 Sports.
KEY:
Red: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons
Blue: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants
Green: Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears
Yellow: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
KEY:
Red: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns
Blue: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
KEY:
Dark Blue: New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals
Green: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Yellow: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
Light Blue: Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills
Red: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (later slate)
Orange: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks (later slate)
