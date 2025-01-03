NFL contract incentives, milestones Week 18: Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans headline list

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

It's the same way in the NFL. There are 32 teams scattered across the country, offering different roster situations, depth charts, teammates, playing time, salaries, tax brackets and so much more. In a negotiation, sweetening the pot might make an offer more attractive.

This gives the player something to strive for throughout the season and helps the team ensure that the player has a reason to compete every week.

As we approach the NFL regular season's final week, the bill is coming due for each team. There's no more time to procrastinate, as the deadline for meeting these incentive bonuses is Sunday night. Couple that with some achievable milestones and there is plenty to play for in the regular season's final week.

Here are some players across the league who can pad their stats and pockets in Week 18.

NFL contract incentives 2024

The Bucs quarterback is in line to earn $500,000 if Tampa Bay makes the wild card round and would make an additional $500,000 for each round afterward. Tampa Bay makes the postseason with a win over the Saints in Week 18.

Mayfield can also cash in with another $500,000, per statistic, if he remains in the top 10 amongst NFL quarterbacks, or top five in the NFC, in the following categories: passer rating, touchdown passes, passing yards, completion percentage or yards per pass. That maxes out at $2.5 million, bringing Mayfield's potential incentive earnings to $5 million if he hits those statistics and wins the Super Bowl.

Mike Evans, Buccaneers WR

Like Mayfield, Evans can hurt the Bucs' wallet with a solid performance on Sunday. He sits at 65 catches, 915 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. That leaves him just five catches and 85 yards short of hitting a $3 million bonus that triggers when he totals 70 catches, 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those 85 yards would also ensure that Evans keeps his streak of 1,000-yard receiving seasons alive, something he has accomplished in his first 10 seasons. He could also tie Jerry Rice's record for most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons at 11.

Smith's contract is interesting. It awards incentives based on his career-high numbers in 2022. The quarterback gets $2 million for each category where he sets a new career high: passing yards (4,282), passing touchdowns (30), completion percentage (69.755), and passer rating (100.874). Smith also gets $2 million if he wins 10 games or his team makes the playoffs.

He needs just 186 passing yards to claim that bonus and would notch another if he kept his current 70.2% completion rate above 69.755%. While the Seahawks have been eliminated from playoff contention, a Week 18 win over the Rams would net Smith another $2 million, meaning he could rake in $6 million with a solid effort on Sunday.

While Murray's season is set to end in disappointing fashion, that doesn't mean he can't take home a consolation prize in the form of a $750,000 check. The quarterback comes into Week 18 with 550 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns, putting him in range for hitting a big incentive bonus. Murray collects the big check if he hits 600 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, meaning he needs just 50 yards and a score to cash in.

Fittingly, his best running performance of the season came against the 49ers, the Cardinals' Week 18 opponent. The quarterback scampered for 83 yards and a score in early October, making that incentive very attainable. Murray could buy a ton of gaming equipment and "Call of Duty" in-game currency with $750,000, so keep an eye on this box score.

It's been a funky season for Hopkins, who has split his season between Tennessee and Kansas City. He's been inconsistent overall but still has the chance to cash in with his Week 18 performance if K.C. lets him play. Hopkins is nine catches and 140 yards short of claiming $250,000 bonuses for each category, which are likely out of reach, but only one touchdown from collecting a $500,000 check for his sixth touchdown of the year.

Regarding incentives, Sutton has already made $1 million this season for crossing the 500 and 750 receiving yard threshold but could add to that total in the Broncos' final regular season game. If the receiver collects three touchdowns and Denver clinches a playoff spot, he earns $200,000. The more likely scenario, however, is totaling 82 receiving yards to finish with 1,065 this season. Sutton would earn $500,000 for that feat, the final rung in the receiving yard incentive ladder.

Dobbins signed a one-year deal last offseason with the Chargers after a few injury-plagued seasons. The deal was loaded with incentives, which means Dobbins still has plenty to play for in Week 18, even though L.A. already clinched a playoff spot. He comes into the regular season's final week with 842 rushing yards, just 58 shy of earning a $150,000 bonus. He's already collected $300,000 in incentives for going over 600 and 750 rushing yards, but 1,050 and 1,200 are likely out of reach for the running back.

After missing Week 17 due to illness and ankle injury, Pollard has his work cut out for him in Week 18 to earn some incentives if he plays. The running back is 83 rushing yards away from 1,100, which would award him a $250,000 bonus. Pollard could also earn an additional $200,000 for seven rushing touchdowns, meaning he would need two on Sunday to hit that mark.

He already collected $750,000 in incentive bonuses on Sunday night in Week 17, but Ertz isn't done yet. The tight end could still climb the incentive ladder with another solid showing in Week 18. He is nine catches away from 70, which would trigger a $250,000 payout. Ertz is also 90 yards away from 700 and two touchdowns from eight, each of which would also result in a $250,000 check.

NFL milestones Week 18

NFL season QB milestones Week 18

NFL season RB milestones Week 18

NFL season receivers milestones Week 18

