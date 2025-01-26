NFL conference championship announcer schedule: Playoff TV broadcasters, announcing crews

The more things change, the more they stay the same. The NFL is left with some familiar finalists in the conference championship games as the league gets ready to learn who will play in Super Bowl 59.

After a dull wild card weekend, the divisional round turned up the drama, giving fans a big upset win by the Commanders and a couple of close games on Sunday.

A Baltimore drop and a failed Los Angeles comeback catapulted the Bills and Eagles into the penultimate week. Buffalo is still on the hunt for their first Super Bowl win in franchise history, but the same can't be said for the other three teams.

The Chiefs are playing in the AFC championship game for the seventh straight season, while the Commanders are in the NFC's game one year after being one of the league's worst teams.

That means the networks are bringing out the big names to call the action. The top crews for CBS and Fox will handle the weekend's contests. This will be CBS' final game of the season, as Fox will handle the Super Bowl in a few weeks.

Here's a look at the announcing schedule for the NFL's conference championship weekend.

NFL playoffs: NFC, AFC championship announcer schedule

Sunday, Jan. 26

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely

NFL playoff schedule

All times Eastern

NFL conference championship round

Sunday, Jan. 26

Super Bowl 59

Date : Feb. 9, 2025

Location : Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

Time : 6:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

