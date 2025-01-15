NFL coaching updates, playoff news: Cowboys to interview Robert Saleh

NFL Divisional Round schedule
Repost if your team is playing this weekend 💪 pic.twitter.com/F7z00rJfpl
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 14, 2025
The coaching carousel is still going round, with the Patriots being first off the board with the hiring of Mike Vrabel on Sunday. The Jets, Bears, Raiders, Saints and Jaguars are still interviewing candidates, while Mike McCarthy is out as the Cowboys' head coach. Team owner Jerry Jones isn't wasting time finding his replacement, either. By Monday night, he had reportedly spoken with Colorado coach Deion Sanders about the position. And the Cowboys are scheduled to interview former Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein confirmed on Wednesday.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we track the latest coaching news and look toward the divisional round.
Speaking of playoffs ...
NFL wild-card Sunday ended with a bang — or rather, a doink — as the Washington Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and became the only wild-card team over the weekend to win on the road.
Technically the Los Angeles Rams were the home team in their relocated Arizona game, and they handily beat the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
So the Rams, Texans, Ravens, Bills and Eagles all advanced to the divisional round, ending the seasons of the Chargers, Steelers, Broncos, Packers and Vikings, respectively.
Here's a look at this weekend's divisional-round matchups:
Saturday, Jan. 18
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans: 4:30 p.m. ET
Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders: 8 p.m. ET
Sunday, Jan. 19
Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 3 p.m. ET
Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens: 6 p.m. ET
Repost if your team is playing this weekend 💪 pic.twitter.com/F7z00rJfpl
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 14, 2025
This weekend, the Detroit Lions will take on the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round. Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been scoping out the competition — Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels — and has been impressed by what he's seen this year.
When asked about the Commanders' rookie quarterback in a press conference on Tuesday, Goff said that he found Daniels' success in his rookie year "extremely impressive."
"Very impressive for anyone that young to do what he's doing," Goff said. "(It) doesn’t look like he is a rookie, it doesn't look like he feels like a rookie. It feels like he understands the moment and is comfortable in it, and our job on defense is to try to make him uncomfortable. It's been a challenge for a lot of teams this year, but I'm excited to see what they do."
Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs suffered a head injury during Green Bay's wild card loss this weekend — his second concussion this season, just weeks after returning to the field.
During a postseason press conference on Tuesday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that he was "concerned" about Doubs' health moving forward.
"I'm concerned, absolutely,” LaFleur told reporters. “But I haven't talked to our medical people. I haven't sat down with them about whether there's long-term concern, but anytime a guy gets two concussions, I can't help but be concerned by that."
On Sunday, it felt like the Cowboys were keeping McCarthy. By Monday morning, the tenor in Frisco had changed. Welcome to working for Jerry Jones — which coach will learn that next? And could it be Deion Sanders?
The Cowboys will have a new head coach in 2025.
Deion Sanders has made a huge splash in college coaching Colorado.
In today's edition: Jim Tyrer's complicated Hall of Fame candidacy, Rams crush Vikings, all aboard the Cooper Flagg hype train, the Ball brothers are on a heater, Liverpool in action against a surprise contender, and more.
Coach Prime in Dallas? It would be gold for the media, but would it make sense for either side?
“To say that it’s a coveted job, I’m not sure I would necessarily agree with that.”
The players who can’t get with the program when it comes to being a pro — knowing the scheme and playbook, practicing hard, being on time, showing up in the offseason — will not make it.
In this episode of Inside Coverage, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions and takeaways from every game of the Saturday and Sunday Wild Card slate as NFL playoff action is officially underway.
Is Mike McCarthy the man to right the ship of the Caleb Williams era in Chicago?
In today's edition: TGL explained, NDSU wins FCS title, Mike Evans matches Jerry Rice, athletes vs. the elements, Padres family fight, Jerry Jones can act, and more.
What the Cowboys can’t do, when their season ends Sunday night: Sit pat.
Though playoff hopes are gone, four wins in five games has changed the outlook on McCarthy's future in Dallas. It's a complicated situation that both coach and owner helped create.
Dallas’ likelihood of making the playoffs remains below 1 percent, per NFL Next Gen Stats. But the team’s bid for retaining McCarthy remains well within play.
“Losing a great coach like Mike hurts.”
Gonzalez's 37-yard field goal propelled the Commanders past the Buccaneers and into the Divisional Round against the Lions.
In today's edition: A star is born at the Aussie Open, Deion Sanders, photo of the week (with a side of art history), Motor City sports are flying high, Hart Trophy favorites collide, and more.
Indiana fell in what was the second-worst home loss in program history on Tuesday night.
Is Naomi Osaka finally returning to form?
Malkin won those rings with the Penguins in 2009, 2016, and 2017.
In today's edition: Wild card weekend, sports photos of the year, college football's All-Midwest finale, the best MLB players of the century (so far), Baker's Dozen, and more.