NFL coaching updates, playoff news: Bears' interest in trading for Mike Tomlin reportedly rebuffed by Steelers

NFL Divisional Round schedule
Repost if your team is playing this weekend 💪 pic.twitter.com/F7z00rJfpl
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 14, 2025
The coaching carousel is still going round, with the Patriots being first off the board with the hiring of Mike Vrabel on Sunday. The Jets, Bears, Raiders, Saints and Jaguars are still interviewing candidates, while Mike McCarthy is out as the Cowboys' head coach. Team owner Jerry Jones isn't wasting time finding his replacement, either. By Monday night, he had reportedly spoken with Colorado coach Deion Sanders about the position. And the Cowboys are scheduled to interview former Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Eagles coordinator Kellen Moore Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein confirmed.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we track the latest coaching news and look toward the divisional round.
Speaking of playoffs ...
NFL wild-card Sunday ended with a bang — or rather, a doink — as the Washington Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and became the only wild-card team over the weekend to win on the road.
Technically the Los Angeles Rams were the home team in their relocated Arizona game, and they handily beat the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.
So the Rams, Texans, Ravens, Bills and Eagles all advanced to the divisional round, ending the seasons of the Chargers, Steelers, Broncos, Packers and Vikings, respectively.
Here's a look at this weekend's divisional-round matchups:
Saturday, Jan. 18
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans: 4:30 p.m. ET
Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders: 8 p.m. ET
Sunday, Jan. 19
Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 3 p.m. ET
Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens: 6 p.m. ET
When Los Angeles Rams had to relocate their wild-card matchup against the Minnesota Vikings due to the fires in L.A., the Arizona Cardinals graciously hosted the game instead. To thank the team, the Rams took out an ad in the Arizona Republic on Friday.
"In times of adversity, true integrity is shown. Arizona, you were there for us when we needed it most," the team wrote. "We are grateful to the Bidwell Family, the entire Arizona Cardinals staff, and the local community, who took us in without hesitation and with gracious hospitality."
Ad from @RamsNFL in today's Arizona Republic pic.twitter.com/OtIFHYVi4K
— Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) January 17, 2025
Ahead of Baltimore's divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills this weekend, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is getting in a few head coach interviews. Monken will reportedly interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night and the Chicago Bears on Friday, per Albert Breer.
Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is interviewing with the Jaguars tonight and the Bears tomorrow, sources say. Monken was one of the names that Chicago discussed early on in their research, so he's been on that radar for a while.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2025
For the second day in a row, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers did not practice on Thursday. Per multiple reports, Flowers was the only Raven who did not hit the practice field on Thursday.
Flowers, who suffered a knee injury in Week 18, missed out on Baltimore's Wild Card win over the Steelers, and looks poised to miss out on the divisional round against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. Playing without their Pro Bowl receiver will a tough blow for the Ravens, who have to travel to play a red-hot Buffalo team away.
The Baltimore Ravens might be without a major player this weekend as they face the Buffalo Bills, with receiver Zay Flowers missing practice again this week. Flowers, who has been out since suffering a knee injury in Week 18, reportedly did not practice on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.
Although the chances of Flowers playing on Sunday had been somewhat slim, his absence on Wednesday is not a great sign for his potential return. If Flowers is healthy by this weekend, it will be a major boost for the Ravens when they travel to Buffalo; if not, Baltimore may have to adjust without their leading receiver, just like it did in the team's win over the Steelers last weekend.
The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly banned the fan whose verbal assault of a female Packers fan went viral last weekend, per multiple reports.
The Packers fan and her fiancé, who posted the video on social media, told NBC Philadelphia that the interaction with the Eagles fan had started off relatively playful but that his comments got increasingly worse. The Eagles won the game 22-10 and advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs.
The fan has been reportedly banned from future Eagles games, while the Philadelphia organization will send Packers merchandise to the fan as an apology for the incident. The consulting firm where the fan worked, BCT Partners, posted a social media statement on Tuesday saying that they had fired him from his job.
This weekend, the Detroit Lions will take on the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round. Lions quarterback Jared Goff has been scoping out the competition — Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels — and has been impressed by what he's seen this year.
When asked about the Commanders' rookie quarterback in a press conference on Tuesday, Goff said that he found Daniels' success in his rookie year "extremely impressive."
"Very impressive for anyone that young to do what he's doing," Goff said. "(It) doesn’t look like he is a rookie, it doesn't look like he feels like a rookie. It feels like he understands the moment and is comfortable in it, and our job on defense is to try to make him uncomfortable. It's been a challenge for a lot of teams this year, but I'm excited to see what they do."
Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs suffered a head injury during Green Bay's wild card loss this weekend — his second concussion this season, just weeks after returning to the field.
During a postseason press conference on Tuesday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that he was "concerned" about Doubs' health moving forward.
"I'm concerned, absolutely,” LaFleur told reporters. “But I haven't talked to our medical people. I haven't sat down with them about whether there's long-term concern, but anytime a guy gets two concussions, I can't help but be concerned by that."
The Cowboys have an opening after parting ways with Mike McCarthy this week.
There are several big factors for Jones in this coaching search — one of which is not letting a coach destined for success get away from him again.
On Sunday, it felt like the Cowboys were keeping McCarthy. By Monday morning, the tenor in Frisco had changed. Welcome to working for Jerry Jones — which coach will learn that next? And could it be Deion Sanders?
Sanders arrived in Dallas with a massive splash and immediate success. It’s what happens after that first splash subsides that’s the issue
Deion Sanders has made a huge splash in college coaching Colorado.
