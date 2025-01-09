Advertisement
NFL coaching tracker, wild-card news: Raiders fire GM Tom Telesco, Bill Belichick reportedly isn't interested in NFL return

yahoo sports staff

The 2024 NFL regular season is in the books, and soon all eyes will be on the 14 teams heading to the playoffs, beginning with this upcoming weekend's wild-card round. Before then, the teams on the outside looking will likely be making headlines.

Last season, nearly a quarter of the NFL's franchises had head coaching turnover. What does 2025 hold for teams that are looking for a fresh start, besides their favorable draft position? Here's a look at the notable coaching landscape:

Las Vegas Raiders: The team, notably Tom Brady, has reached out to Bill Belichick recently, according to an NFL Network report on Wednesday. The Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday after one full season, and fired GM Tom Telesco on Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys denied the Chicago Bears' request to interview Mike McCarthy, according to ESPN. McCarthy is under contract with the Cowboys through Tuesday.

Tennessee Titans: While general manager Ran Carthon is out, head coach Brian Callahan will remain.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Jags owner Shad Khan released a statement Monday announcing the firing of Doug Pederson, a move that had been expected since the middle of the season. The 4-13 Jaguars started 2024 with a four-game losing streak, then lost five straight games from Week 8 through 13 while QB Trevor Lawrence had another injury-filled season. While Pederson has been fired, general manager Trent Baalke will remain in place.

New England Patriots: The Patriots now need a new head coach after firing Jerod Mayo right after their Week 18 victory over the Bills, which meant they lost out on the No. 1 overall pick. With Drake Maye in place, it's an attractive opening, as much as the rest of the roster needs work. Team owner Robert Kraft will presumably have more patience with the next hire than Mayo, a former Patriots player who lasted just one season replacing Bill Belichick.

New Orleans Saints: Dennis Allen was fired on Nov. 4 after a seventh straight loss that evaporated a strong 2-0 start. Allen went 18-25 in three seasons in New Orleans and failed to make the postseason. Darren Rizzi finished the 2024 campaign 5-12. Whoever takes the reins faces a rebuild amid the Saints' usual salary-cap headaches and uncertainty at the QB position.

New York Jets: This is one of the messier positions in the league as the franchise is also looking for a general manager. The club fired head coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 8 after starting 2-3 and GM Joe Douglas was dismissed six weeks later. While the team has begun interviews, it's unclear whether QB Aaron Rodgers will be part of the new regime. Mike Vrabel reportedly interviewed for the job last week, along with Ron Rivera. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick interviewed for the GM position.

Chicago Bears: The Bears made history by firing their head coach in-season for the first time, with Thomas Brown taking over as the team was amid a 10-game losing streak that ended with a win over the Packers in the season finale. Whoever replaces Matt Eberflus will be charged primarily with getting No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams on track after a rocky rookie season.

Here's a full list of interview candidates for each team.

As for the teams that will turn their attention to playoff preparation over the next two weeks, here's a look at next weekend's matchups.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as the NFL turns the page from the regular season to the playoffs.

Live55 updates
  • Frank Schwab

    Raiders fire general manager Tom Telesco, two days after firing coach Antonio Pierce

    The Las Vegas Raiders took some time before making some major decisions.

    On Tuesday, a day after Antonio Pierce met with the media and said he anticipated being back as Raiders coach, he was fired. Then on Thursday came more big news: The Raiders fired general manager Tom Telesco.

    That's a clean sweep for the Raiders at the top, which might help them land a head coach who either wants personnel power or can come in with a general manager he has worked with before.

    Read more here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ravens WR Zay Flowers is OUT for wild-card matchup with Steelers

    Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced wide receiver Zay Flowers will not play in Baltimore's wild-card matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Flowers exited the Raven's Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns with a leg injury. Harbaugh said he'll "get started again next week."

    Read more here.

  • Sean Leahy

    49ers reportedly offer landing spot for Robert Saleh on staff

    Former New York Jets coach is interviewing for the opening Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job next week. Should Saleh not get the gig, his old team is open to welcoming him back.

    The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly keen to bring Saleh back as defensive coordinator after letting Nick Sorensen go this week.

    Saleh was the 49ers' DC from 2017-2020 before he was hired by the Jets.

  • Ryan Young

    Jalen Hurts 'looked sharp' in return to practice

    Jalen Hurts practiced with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday for the first time since he went down with a concussion against the Washington Commanders last month.

    Hurts, who practiced in a limited capacity, has been working his way through the league's concussion protocols ever since.

    "He looked sharp today," left tackle Jordan Mailata said, via ESPN. "It was awesome to have him back. He came back with high energy."

    The Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs this weekend. Hurts' status is still unclear, but the Eagles are optimistic that he will be able to play.

    Jalen Hurts (1), quarterback de los Eagles de Filadelfia, corre con el balón durante la primera mitad del partido de la NFL en contra de los Commanders de Washington, el domingo 22 de diciembre de 2024, en Landover, Maryland. (AP Foto/Nick Wass)
    Jalen Hurts' status is still unclear for this weekend's game against the Packers, but the Eagles are optimistic that he will be able to play. (AP/Nick Wass)
  • Jason Owens

    Jordan Love limited at Packers practice

    Packers quarterback Jordan Love was a limited participant at practice Wednesday as Green Bay prepared for its wild card game on Sunday against the Eagles.

    Love injured his right elbow and said that he lost feeling in his throwing hand during Sunday's season finale against the Chicago Bears. He left the game in the second quarter and didn't return. The precise nature of his injury is unclear.

    Wednesday's throwing session was closed to media. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Love was able to throw "on a limited basis."

    “We’ll see," Love said of his status for Sunday. "Yeah. I’m hopeful.”

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    What's next for Mike McCarthy in Dallas?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    49ers promote Klay Kubiak to OC

    SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 27: Offensive Passing Game Specialist Klay Kubiak and Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers in the locker room before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Cowboys 30-24. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
    Passing game specialist Klay Kubiak shares a word with QB Brock Purdy in the locker room before facing the Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in October. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Bill Belichick isn't interested in NFL return

    Dec 14, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick with recruit quarterback Bryce Baker during half time at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
    Perhaps college life suits Bill Belichick. (Bob Donnan-Imagn Images)

    Bill Belichick appears to understand the assignment in the college game: Always. Be. Crootin'.

    The Athletic's Diana Russini reported that the North Carolina head coach isn't interested in returning to the NFL, a response to an NFL Network's report that teams have reached out to Belichick about coaching in the pros again.

     

  • Nick Bromberg

    Report: NFL teams are reaching out to Bill Belichick

    CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 14: Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels addresses the crowd during halftime in the game against the La Salle Explorers at the Dean E. Smith Center on December 14, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Bill Belichick might be a hot name in the NFL coaching carousel. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    We may be about to find out just how committed Bill Belichick is to coaching North Carolina in 2025.

    According to the NFL Network, “multiple” NFL teams have approached Belichick about their coaching vacancies. And one of those teams is the Las Vegas Raiders, where Tom Brady is a minority owner.

    But Brady has been in touch with Belichick recently as the Raiders weighed the future of head coach Antonio Pierce, who was fired on Tuesday after going 4-13 in his lone season as the full-time head coach. Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls together with the Patriots, and sources say Brady believes the situation in Las Vegas requires a coach of Belichick's expertise and stature to establish a sustainable winning program.

    More

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jalen Hurts returning to practice ahead of Sunday's matchup with Green Bay

    Jalen Hurts hasn't played since sustaining a concussion early in the Eagles' Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders. As recently as Monday, Hurts was still in concussion protocol.

    But things are apparently looking up, as Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts will practice on Wednesday. The Eagles take on the Packers in the wild-card round on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Over the last few weeks, Kenny Pickett filled in for Hurts until Pickett went down with an injury in Week 17. Then Tanner McKee started the Eagles' Week 18 game against the Giants.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Saints will reportedly interview Mike Kafka, Aaron Glenn on Friday

    For a full list of who is interviewing for which head-coaching vacancies, click here.

  • Jason Owens

    49ers reportedly part with DC Nick Sorensen

    The San Francisco 49ers are parting with defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, according to multiple reports. He's the second coordinator let go by the 49ers after they fired special teams coordinator Brian Schneider on Monday.

    San Francisco's decline on defense played big role in its disappointing 6-11 season. After ranking third in the NFL allowing 17.5 points per game in 2023, the 49ers allowed 25.6 points per game in 2024, good for 29th in the league.

  • Bears reportedly plan to interview Pete Carroll for head coach vacancy

    Despite candidates like Mike McCarthy being off the table, the Chicago Bears are interviewing a wide range of potential head coaches. Reportedly among those is former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, with the Bears planning to interview the Super Bowl-winning coach on Thursday, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.

  • Dallas Cowboys reportedly deny permission for Chicago Bears to interview Mike McCarthy

    One day after requesting permission to interview Mike McCarthy, the Bears have reportedly gotten their answer from the Cowboys: a firm no, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

  • Ryan Young

    Tom Brady to be part of Raiders' coaching search

    Despite his job with Fox and the fact that he'll call the Super Bowl in just a few weeks, Tom Brady will play a role in the Raiders' search to find a replacement for Antonio Pierce. He will reportedly be part of the process interviewing candidates.

    Brady owns a piece of the Raiders, and will how have to deal with a clear conflict of interest as he calls his first playoffs as an analyst.

    For more on Tom Brady's role in the Raiders' search, click here.

  • Ryan Young

    Daniel Jones makes Vikings' active roster

    Daniel Jones is officially on the Vikings' active roster. Jones, who was released by the New York Giants earlier this season after losing his job as the starter there, was moved up to the Vikings' active roster on Tuesday.

    Jones will now back up Sam Darnold throughout the playoffs, starting on Monday when they travel to Southern California and take on the Los Angeles Rams. As a result, the Vikings waived quarterback Brett Rypien on Tuesday.

    For more on Daniel Jones' move with the Vikings, click here.

  • Frank Schwab

    Raiders fire head coach Antonio Pierce

    By the end of last season, Antonio Pierce had rallied the Las Vegas Raiders during a successful stint as interim coach and got the chance to replicate that success as the permanent head coach this season.

    He couldn't.

    The Raiders started 2-12 and it was clear that Pierce wouldn't last another season. Pierce was fired on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced. General manager Tom Telesco will keep his job.

    Pierce was supposed to be an interim coach getting the Raiders through the remainder of a tough 2023 season after Josh McDaniels was fired. Pierce was a former NFL linebacker who had less than two full seasons of NFL coaching experience, as a linebackers coach. But the players quickly took to his leadership style and he brought energy and confidence to a Raiders franchise that needed it. A win at the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas was a huge factor in team owner Mark Davis deciding to give Pierce the job on a permanent basis.

    Not much of the momentum carried over. The Raiders had quarterback issues, which didn't help. They traded their star receiver, Davante Adams. The Raiders went 2-2, including a victory against the Baltimore Ravens, but lost 10 straight games after that. They got a couple wins late in the season, but it was too late for it to matter for Davis and his decision on his 2025 head coach.

    For more, read here.

  • Jason Owens

    Lions CB Terrion Arnold avoids serious injury

    Good news for the Lions. Starting cornerback Terrion Arnold is considered day-to-day with a foot contusion after being carted off the field during Sunday's season-finale win over the Vikings, NFL Network reports. X-Rays on his foot were negative.

    A first-round rookie, Arnold started 15 games during the regular season. He tallied 10 passes defended and 60 tackles while allowing a 55.6 completion percentage on 90 targets thrown in his direction.

    Arnold's status is a relief in Detroit for a Lions defense that's been decimated by season-ending injuries to key players, including Pro Bowl pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC despite those injuries, and Arnold will have an extra week to recover thanks to the Lions' first-round bye in the playoffs.

  • Liz Roscher

    Titans fire GM Ran Carthon after 2 years

    The Titans have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, but a new general manager will be in charge of making it. The team announced Tuesday morning that they have fired GM Ran Carthon just two years into a six-year contract.

    Head coach Brian Callahan will stay on.

    Read more here.

  • Liz Roscher

    Mike Vrabel will reportedly interview for Bears HC job on Wednesday

  • Liz Roscher

    49ers reportedly fire special teams coordinator

  • Ryan Young

    Ezekiel Elliott to the Chargers

    Ezekiel Elliott is headed to the playoffs after all. The longtime Cowboys running back has signed a deal to land on the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad ahead of the postseason.

    The goal, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, is to get him ready quickly and hopefully join their active roster. The Chargers will take on the Texans in the first round on Saturday.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Bears request interview with former Stanford coach David Shaw

    Add another candidate to the Bears' head coaching search. The team has requested to interview David Shaw, currently a personnel executive with the Broncos and former Stanford head coach.

    Shaw coached Stanford for 12 seasons, compiling a 96–54 record with five first-place finishes in the Pac-12 North division. NFL quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Davis Mills were among the players he developed. Shaw also had assistant coaching stints with the Eagles, Raiders and Ravens before joining Jim Harbaugh's staff as offensive coordinator, also coaching wide receivers and running backs.

    The Saints are also reportedly interested in interviewing Shaw, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.

  • Ryan Young

    Colts fire DC Gus Bradley

    The Colts are sticking with Shane Steichen next season, but he'll have a new defensive coordinator. The team fired Gus Bradley on Monday afternoon.

    Bradley spent the last three seasons as the team's defensive coordinator.

    "I'm appreciative of Gus and the commitment he made to the Colts," Steichen said in a statement. "He is a man of great character, and I have the utmost respect for him. I felt like we needed to move in a different direction. I wish Gus and his family all the best moving forward."

  • Ryan Young

    Rex Ryan confident he's going to be the next Jets coach

    Rex Ryan is not only confident he's going to become the next head coach of the Jets, but he believes he can reign in Aaron Rodgers.

    "If he's back, it ain't gonna be the country club, show up whenever the hell you want to show up," Ryan said. "That ain't gonna happen. I'll just leave it at that.”

    Rex Ryan (Photo by David Buchan/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about Rex Ryan and his potential future with the Jets organization. (David Buchan/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)
  • Jason Owens

    The Bears are reportedly interested in Mike McCarthy

    The search for a new Chicago Bears coach is on in earnest with the conclusion of the NFL's regular season, and it reportedly includes a surprising new candidate.

    Per ESPN, the Bears have requested permission from the Dallas Cowboys to interview their head coach Mike McCarthy. Per the report, the Bears are now awaiting a response from the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones.

    For more, read here.

  • Sean Leahy

    Saints among teams requesting to speak to Lions DC Aaron Glenn for head coaching job

    The Lions are off this week and will play the winner of the Vikings/Rams wild card game in the divisional round.

  • Liz Roscher

    Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol as Eagles prepare for playoffs

    Quarterback Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for Sunday's wild-card game against the Green Bay Packers.

    Head coach Nick Sirianni told the media on Monday that Hurts is still in the protocol following the concussion he sustained early in the Eagles' Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders. He missed the remainder of the game, which the Eagles lost, and didn't play in Week 17 or 18. Kenny Pickett filled in for Hurts in Week 16 and part of Week 17. Tanner McKee stepped in after Pickett took a nasty shot to the ribs in Week 17, then made his very first NFL start against the New York Giants in Week 18.

    Sirianni didn't give any details, which has been true of every "update" he's given since Hurts entered the protocol following Week 16. The Eagles haven't released any information on whether Hurts has been progressing through the various stages of the protocol, but Sirianni confirmed that Hurts was present at Saturday's walkthrough.

    Read more here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bears add two more candidates to the list

    Chicago is expected to go after some of the hottest names in the coaching market. That reportedly starts with Vikings DC Brian Flores.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Saints looking into Bills OC Joe Brady

  • Jason Owens

    Antonio Pierce is still Raiders coach as far as he knows

    Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce spoke with media on Monday, and he still has his job. As far as he knows, at least. Pierce told reporters that he hasn't "heard anything different" about his job status on the heels of a 4-13 season.

  • Liz Roscher

    Bears request interview with Giants OC Mike Kafka, but Seahawks could be in play

    The Bears have requested permission to interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their open head coaching job. He'll be one of many interviewing for that open position, so there is a plan B in play...

    And that plan B could be the Seahawks, who just fired Ryan Grubb as their offensive coordinator. A year ago, the Seahawks and their new head coach Mike Macdonald had requested permission to interview Kafka to be their new OC, but the Giants blocked their request. With the Giants trying to remake themselves without replacing their head coach or GM, they're unlikely to want to hold on to coordinators like Kafka. If the Bears don't work out, Kafka might head for Seattle.

  • Liz Roscher

    Rex Ryan sounds pretty confident he's going to land the Jets job

    Rex Ryan, former Jets head coach, wants to be their head coach again. He's got a chance, as he's on the growing list of candidates (now up to 12) the Jets are interviewing. But Ryan is exceedingly confident that he's going to get the job, as he said during a radio interview on Monday morning.

  • Liz Roscher

    Seahawks reportedly fire OC Ryan Grubb after one season

    The Seahawks are making a change at offensive coordinator, reportedly firing Ryan Grubb after one season with the team, his first coaching at any level in the NFL.

    Seahawks' first-year head coach Mike Macdonald hired Grubb onto his staff following a long career in offensive college coaching. He was hired by Kalen DeBoer as a member of the Sioux Falls coaching team, and followed DeBoer to Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, and finally to Washington, where DeBoer named him assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach.

  • Liz Roscher

    Bears interim HC Thomas Brown will interview for full position at unknown time

    Thomas Brown, who took over the mantle of head coach after the Bears fired Matt Eberflus midseason, will have a formal interview for the non-interim position at some point, but he's not sure when.

  • Sean Leahy

    Ravens' Zay Flowers considered 'day-to-day' with knee injury

    Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that wide receiver Zay Flowers did not suffer a season-ending knee injury vs. the Browns and is considered "day-to-day."

    Flowers exited Saturday's game with an apparent leg injury after going down hard on a catch-and-run. The 24-year-old Flowers immediately grabbed at his right knee and was in visible pain.

    He was escorted to the medical tent with a pronounced limp, then went to the locker room.

    The Ravens initially announced Flowers as questionable to return with a knee injury, but later downgraded his status to out.

    The Ravens will host the Steelers on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.

  • Liz Roscher

    Jets add Chiefs OC Matt Nagy to list of interview requests

    The Jets are reportedly adding Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to the interview request list for their head coaching opening. That's the same Matt Nagy who was head coach of the Bears from 2018 to 2021. The Jets already have Lions DC Aaron Glenn on their interview list.

    In addition to Nagy and Glenn, the Jets are reportedly requesting an interview with Steelers OC Arthur Smith, who was previously the head coach of the Falcons.

  • Liz Roscher

    Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn are going to be very busy

    Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are two of the most in-demand head coaching candidates. Thus far, the Bears have reportedly requested interviews with both of them for their HC opening.

    Johnson has also reportedly gotten an interview request from the Patriots, while Glenn has a request coming from the Jets.

  • Liz Roscher

    Deshaun Watson has 'setback' in Achilles recovery, status for 2025 unknown

    Browns GM Andrew Berry announced Monday morning that QB Deshaun Watson has experienced a "setback" in his recovery from a torn Achilles. They don't have much information yet on the nature of the setback and how it might affect his overall timetable, but Berry said it will "extend the recovery process."

    Berry said it's "too early to tell" if Watson will be able to play in 2025.

  • Liz Roscher

    Jets reportedly will not request to interview Lions OC Ben Johnson

    Ben Johnson, offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, is expected to have his pick of head coaching jobs this offseason. But he's not going to interview for all of them. The Athletic's Diana Russini reported that Johnson is going to be picky about his options, and one team is already off the list: the Jets.

  • Liz Roscher

    Bengals reportedly fire defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, several other coaches

    The Bengals had a sizzling offense this season, but their defense wasn't up to the same level. So it's not terribly surprising that Cincy has reportedly fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who had been in the position since 2019. They've also reportedly fired OL coach Frank Pollack, LB coach James Bettcher, and DL coach Marion Hobby.

    According to The Athletic's Diana Russini, Anarumo is expected to be a top candidate for several DC openings around the league.

    Click here to read more about the Bengals' staff shakeup.

  • Liz Roscher

    Jacksonville's new head coach will report directly to owner Shad Khan

    The Jaguars have fired Doug Pederson, but they aren't just changing their head coach. According to Fox Sports' Peter Schrager, there will be a new reporting structure in place for 2025. Instead of reporting to GM Trent Baalke, the new head coach will report directly to owner Shad Khan.

  • Liz Roscher

    Giants will retain head coach Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen for 2025 season

    Unfortunately for Giants fans, the planes flying protest banners over MetLife Stadium did not change owner John Mara's mind about his team's leadership.

    Mara released a statement Monday morning affirming what fans feared most: general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will continue in their roles next season despite a 3-14 record.

    Click here to read more.

  • Liz Roscher

    Jaguars fire head coach Doug Pederson, but retain GM Trent Baalke

    Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson pauses during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Indianapolis. The Colts won 26-23 in overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    The Jaguars fired head coach Doug Pederson on Monday following an overtime loss to the Colts in Week 18 and a 4-13 season overall. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

    After a rough 4-13 season, the Jaguars have fired head coach Doug Pederson. But general manager Trent Baalke will stay in his position

    "I strongly believe it is possible next season to restore the winning environment we had here not long ago," owner Shad Khan said in a statement. "I will collaborate with general manager Trent Baalke and others, within and close to our organization, to hire a leader who shares my ambition and is ready to sieze the extraordinary opportunity we will offer in Jacksonville."

    Click here to read more about Pederson's firing and his difficult tenure in Jacksonville.

  • Ryan Young

    Ja'Marr Chase wins triple crown

    Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase is just the sixth wide receiver in the Super Bowl era, and the first since Cooper Kupp, to win the triple crown. He racked up 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns on 127 catches, all of which were career-highs for the 24-year-old.

    Click here to read more about Chase's historic season in Cincinnati.

  • Ryan Young, Jack Baer

    Who should replace Jerod Mayo in New England?

    Jerod Mayo was one and done as the Patriots head coach. Here are eight candidates, starting with Mike Vrabel, who could replace him.

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Coaching consultant Mike Vrabel of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about who should replace Jerod Mayo in New England. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier returning in Miami

    The Dolphins won't be making any changes this offseason after missing the playoffs, either. GM Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel will be back.

  • Ryan Young

    NFL playoff schedule is here

    The Lions rolled over the Vikings to claim the top seed in the NFC, and the Vikings will now head to Los Angeles for the first round of the playoffs.

    For more on wild-card weekend, click here.

  • Ryan Young

    No changes in Indy

    The Colts won't be making any changes this offseason. Shane Steichen is back for another year.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Raiders lose, finish 4-13, and now we await Antonio Pierce's fate

    The Raiders' season is over. Now the big questions begin being addressed.

    Chief among them: Will Antonio Pierce return for a second season as a head coach?

    His first full year after an interim stint didn't leave much to like. Then again, he didn't have a lot to work with.

    Now the Raiders are in position to revamp their quarterback room and add pieces in the offseason. Expect minority owner Tom Brady to have a huge say in their future.

    The first decision to come figures to be Pierce.