Frank Schwab
NFL coaching tracker, wild-card news: Raiders fire GM Tom Telesco, Bill Belichick reportedly isn't interested in NFL return
The 2024 NFL regular season is in the books, and soon all eyes will be on the 14 teams heading to the playoffs, beginning with this upcoming weekend's wild-card round. Before then, the teams on the outside looking will likely be making headlines.
Last season, nearly a quarter of the NFL's franchises had head coaching turnover. What does 2025 hold for teams that are looking for a fresh start, besides their favorable draft position? Here's a look at the notable coaching landscape:
Las Vegas Raiders: The team, notably Tom Brady, has reached out to Bill Belichick recently, according to an NFL Network report on Wednesday. The Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday after one full season, and fired GM Tom Telesco on Thursday.
Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys denied the Chicago Bears' request to interview Mike McCarthy, according to ESPN. McCarthy is under contract with the Cowboys through Tuesday.
Tennessee Titans: While general manager Ran Carthon is out, head coach Brian Callahan will remain.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Jags owner Shad Khan released a statement Monday announcing the firing of Doug Pederson, a move that had been expected since the middle of the season. The 4-13 Jaguars started 2024 with a four-game losing streak, then lost five straight games from Week 8 through 13 while QB Trevor Lawrence had another injury-filled season. While Pederson has been fired, general manager Trent Baalke will remain in place.
New England Patriots: The Patriots now need a new head coach after firing Jerod Mayo right after their Week 18 victory over the Bills, which meant they lost out on the No. 1 overall pick. With Drake Maye in place, it's an attractive opening, as much as the rest of the roster needs work. Team owner Robert Kraft will presumably have more patience with the next hire than Mayo, a former Patriots player who lasted just one season replacing Bill Belichick.
New Orleans Saints: Dennis Allen was fired on Nov. 4 after a seventh straight loss that evaporated a strong 2-0 start. Allen went 18-25 in three seasons in New Orleans and failed to make the postseason. Darren Rizzi finished the 2024 campaign 5-12. Whoever takes the reins faces a rebuild amid the Saints' usual salary-cap headaches and uncertainty at the QB position.
New York Jets: This is one of the messier positions in the league as the franchise is also looking for a general manager. The club fired head coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 8 after starting 2-3 and GM Joe Douglas was dismissed six weeks later. While the team has begun interviews, it's unclear whether QB Aaron Rodgers will be part of the new regime. Mike Vrabel reportedly interviewed for the job last week, along with Ron Rivera. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick interviewed for the GM position.
Chicago Bears: The Bears made history by firing their head coach in-season for the first time, with Thomas Brown taking over as the team was amid a 10-game losing streak that ended with a win over the Packers in the season finale. Whoever replaces Matt Eberflus will be charged primarily with getting No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams on track after a rocky rookie season.
Here's a full list of interview candidates for each team.
As for the teams that will turn their attention to playoff preparation over the next two weeks, here's a look at next weekend's matchups.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as the NFL turns the page from the regular season to the playoffs.
Raiders fire general manager Tom Telesco, two days after firing coach Antonio Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders took some time before making some major decisions.
On Tuesday, a day after Antonio Pierce met with the media and said he anticipated being back as Raiders coach, he was fired. Then on Thursday came more big news: The Raiders fired general manager Tom Telesco.
That's a clean sweep for the Raiders at the top, which might help them land a head coach who either wants personnel power or can come in with a general manager he has worked with before.
Read more here.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ravens WR Zay Flowers is OUT for wild-card matchup with Steelers
Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced wide receiver Zay Flowers will not play in Baltimore's wild-card matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Flowers exited the Raven's Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns with a leg injury. Harbaugh said he'll "get started again next week."
Read more here.
Coach Harbaugh announces WR Zay Flowers will not play this weekend. pic.twitter.com/3Ky3jYGfHY
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 9, 2025
- Sean Leahy
49ers reportedly offer landing spot for Robert Saleh on staff
Former New York Jets coach is interviewing for the opening Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job next week. Should Saleh not get the gig, his old team is open to welcoming him back.
The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly keen to bring Saleh back as defensive coordinator after letting Nick Sorensen go this week.
Saleh was the 49ers' DC from 2017-2020 before he was hired by the Jets.
Just-in: I’m told Robert Saleh’s first head coach interview with the #Jaguars is Tuesday. Another head coach interview is expected thereafter. The #49ers are also expected to make him an offer at defensive coordinator, per sources. https://t.co/RZ1zgicFsp
— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 8, 2025
- Ryan Young
Jalen Hurts 'looked sharp' in return to practice
Jalen Hurts practiced with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday for the first time since he went down with a concussion against the Washington Commanders last month.
Hurts, who practiced in a limited capacity, has been working his way through the league's concussion protocols ever since.
"He looked sharp today," left tackle Jordan Mailata said, via ESPN. "It was awesome to have him back. He came back with high energy."
The Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs this weekend. Hurts' status is still unclear, but the Eagles are optimistic that he will be able to play.
- Jason Owens
Jordan Love limited at Packers practice
Packers quarterback Jordan Love was a limited participant at practice Wednesday as Green Bay prepared for its wild card game on Sunday against the Eagles.
Love injured his right elbow and said that he lost feeling in his throwing hand during Sunday's season finale against the Chicago Bears. He left the game in the second quarter and didn't return. The precise nature of his injury is unclear.
Wednesday's throwing session was closed to media. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Love was able to throw "on a limited basis."
“We’ll see," Love said of his status for Sunday. "Yeah. I’m hopeful.”
Was Jordan Love able to throw at practice today? 😬 #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/N9U53vlBOv
— ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) January 8, 2025
QB Jordan Love (elbow) was limited at practice today for the Green Bay Packers. 👇 pic.twitter.com/r9f0MJ6iff
— Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) January 8, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
What's next for Mike McCarthy in Dallas?
- Yahoo Sports Staff
49ers promote Klay Kubiak to OC
#49ers plan to promote Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator. Kyle Shanahan will continue to be the play caller but Kubiak will add the title of OC, per Shanahan.
— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 8, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Report: Bill Belichick isn't interested in NFL return
Bill Belichick appears to understand the assignment in the college game: Always. Be. Crootin'.
The Athletic's Diana Russini reported that the North Carolina head coach isn't interested in returning to the NFL, a response to an NFL Network's report that teams have reached out to Belichick about coaching in the pros again.
Bill Belichick has no plans to return to the NFL, per sources.
I’m told his sole focus is on coaching and recruiting for North Carolina, as he continues building the Tar Heels’ future. He’s recruiting today in New Jersey.
— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 8, 2025
- Nick Bromberg
Report: NFL teams are reaching out to Bill Belichick
We may be about to find out just how committed Bill Belichick is to coaching North Carolina in 2025.
According to the NFL Network, “multiple” NFL teams have approached Belichick about their coaching vacancies. And one of those teams is the Las Vegas Raiders, where Tom Brady is a minority owner.
But Brady has been in touch with Belichick recently as the Raiders weighed the future of head coach Antonio Pierce, who was fired on Tuesday after going 4-13 in his lone season as the full-time head coach. Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls together with the Patriots, and sources say Brady believes the situation in Las Vegas requires a coach of Belichick's expertise and stature to establish a sustainable winning program.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Jalen Hurts returning to practice ahead of Sunday's matchup with Green Bay
Jalen Hurts hasn't played since sustaining a concussion early in the Eagles' Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders. As recently as Monday, Hurts was still in concussion protocol.
But things are apparently looking up, as Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts will practice on Wednesday. The Eagles take on the Packers in the wild-card round on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Over the last few weeks, Kenny Pickett filled in for Hurts until Pickett went down with an injury in Week 17. Then Tanner McKee started the Eagles' Week 18 game against the Giants.
#Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts will practice today.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 8, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Saints will reportedly interview Mike Kafka, Aaron Glenn on Friday
For a full list of who is interviewing for which head-coaching vacancies, click here.
The @Saints will interview Giants OC Mike Kafka tomorrow and Lions DC Aaron Glenn on Friday for their head-coaching job, sources say. Interim coach Darren Rizzi will interview next week.
The team has been in touch with Mike Vrabel, too.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 8, 2025
- Jason Owens
49ers reportedly part with DC Nick Sorensen
The San Francisco 49ers are parting with defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, according to multiple reports. He's the second coordinator let go by the 49ers after they fired special teams coordinator Brian Schneider on Monday.
San Francisco's decline on defense played big role in its disappointing 6-11 season. After ranking third in the NFL allowing 17.5 points per game in 2023, the 49ers allowed 25.6 points per game in 2024, good for 29th in the league.
Nick Sorensen won't return as the #49ers defensive coordinator in 2025, per league source. Niners ranked 29th in NFL in points allowed after they were third in 2023.
— Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) January 8, 2025
Bears reportedly plan to interview Pete Carroll for head coach vacancy
Despite candidates like Mike McCarthy being off the table, the Chicago Bears are interviewing a wide range of potential head coaches. Reportedly among those is former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, with the Bears planning to interview the Super Bowl-winning coach on Thursday, per ESPN's Dan Graziano.
Bears plan to interview former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll for their vacant head coach job Thursday, sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN
— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 8, 2025
Dallas Cowboys reportedly deny permission for Chicago Bears to interview Mike McCarthy
One day after requesting permission to interview Mike McCarthy, the Bears have reportedly gotten their answer from the Cowboys: a firm no, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
ESPN Source: The Dallas Cowboys denied permission to the Chicago Bears to interview their head coach Mike McCarthy.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2025
- Ryan Young
Tom Brady to be part of Raiders' coaching search
Despite his job with Fox and the fact that he'll call the Super Bowl in just a few weeks, Tom Brady will play a role in the Raiders' search to find a replacement for Antonio Pierce. He will reportedly be part of the process interviewing candidates.
Brady owns a piece of the Raiders, and will how have to deal with a clear conflict of interest as he calls his first playoffs as an analyst.
For more on Tom Brady's role in the Raiders' search, click here.
- Ryan Young
Daniel Jones makes Vikings' active roster
Daniel Jones is officially on the Vikings' active roster. Jones, who was released by the New York Giants earlier this season after losing his job as the starter there, was moved up to the Vikings' active roster on Tuesday.
Jones will now back up Sam Darnold throughout the playoffs, starting on Monday when they travel to Southern California and take on the Los Angeles Rams. As a result, the Vikings waived quarterback Brett Rypien on Tuesday.
For more on Daniel Jones' move with the Vikings, click here.
- Frank Schwab
Raiders fire head coach Antonio Pierce
By the end of last season, Antonio Pierce had rallied the Las Vegas Raiders during a successful stint as interim coach and got the chance to replicate that success as the permanent head coach this season.
He couldn't.
The Raiders started 2-12 and it was clear that Pierce wouldn't last another season. Pierce was fired on Tuesday afternoon, the team announced. General manager Tom Telesco will keep his job.
Pierce was supposed to be an interim coach getting the Raiders through the remainder of a tough 2023 season after Josh McDaniels was fired. Pierce was a former NFL linebacker who had less than two full seasons of NFL coaching experience, as a linebackers coach. But the players quickly took to his leadership style and he brought energy and confidence to a Raiders franchise that needed it. A win at the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas was a huge factor in team owner Mark Davis deciding to give Pierce the job on a permanent basis.
Not much of the momentum carried over. The Raiders had quarterback issues, which didn't help. They traded their star receiver, Davante Adams. The Raiders went 2-2, including a victory against the Baltimore Ravens, but lost 10 straight games after that. They got a couple wins late in the season, but it was too late for it to matter for Davis and his decision on his 2025 head coach.
For more, read here.
- Jason Owens
Lions CB Terrion Arnold avoids serious injury
Good news for the Lions. Starting cornerback Terrion Arnold is considered day-to-day with a foot contusion after being carted off the field during Sunday's season-finale win over the Vikings, NFL Network reports. X-Rays on his foot were negative.
A first-round rookie, Arnold started 15 games during the regular season. He tallied 10 passes defended and 60 tackles while allowing a 55.6 completion percentage on 90 targets thrown in his direction.
Arnold's status is a relief in Detroit for a Lions defense that's been decimated by season-ending injuries to key players, including Pro Bowl pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC despite those injuries, and Arnold will have an extra week to recover thanks to the Lions' first-round bye in the playoffs.
#Lions first-round CB Terrion Arnold, who was carted off the field on Sunday night, is now considered day-to-day with a foot contusion, sources say.
X-Rays were negative and Arnold did tell @davebirkett, “I’m playing” after the game. Further testing showed that’s possible. pic.twitter.com/dDk0muBPtc
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2025
- Liz Roscher
Titans fire GM Ran Carthon after 2 years
The Titans have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, but a new general manager will be in charge of making it. The team announced Tuesday morning that they have fired GM Ran Carthon just two years into a six-year contract.
Head coach Brian Callahan will stay on.
Read more here.
Titans’ statement: pic.twitter.com/0NdHw2d5Cj
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2025
- Liz Roscher
Mike Vrabel will reportedly interview for Bears HC job on Wednesday
The Bears will interview former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel tomorrow, per source.
— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 7, 2025
- Liz Roscher
49ers reportedly fire special teams coordinator
The #49ers have fired special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, sources tell ESPN.
— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 7, 2025
- Ryan Young
Ezekiel Elliott to the Chargers
Ezekiel Elliott is headed to the playoffs after all. The longtime Cowboys running back has signed a deal to land on the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad ahead of the postseason.
The goal, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, is to get him ready quickly and hopefully join their active roster. The Chargers will take on the Texans in the first round on Saturday.
The #Chargers are signing RB Zeke Elliott to their practice squad, source said, with the hope that the former #Cowboys back gets up to speed quickly. pic.twitter.com/LPj9t4oBtu
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2025
- Ian Casselberry
Bears request interview with former Stanford coach David Shaw
Add another candidate to the Bears' head coaching search. The team has requested to interview David Shaw, currently a personnel executive with the Broncos and former Stanford head coach.
The #Bears have requested to interview former #Stanford coach and currently #Broncos Senior Personnel Executive David Shaw for their vacant HC position, source said.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2025
Shaw coached Stanford for 12 seasons, compiling a 96–54 record with five first-place finishes in the Pac-12 North division. NFL quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Davis Mills were among the players he developed. Shaw also had assistant coaching stints with the Eagles, Raiders and Ravens before joining Jim Harbaugh's staff as offensive coordinator, also coaching wide receivers and running backs.
The Saints are also reportedly interested in interviewing Shaw, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.
- Ryan Young
Colts fire DC Gus Bradley
The Colts are sticking with Shane Steichen next season, but he'll have a new defensive coordinator. The team fired Gus Bradley on Monday afternoon.
Bradley spent the last three seasons as the team's defensive coordinator.
"I'm appreciative of Gus and the commitment he made to the Colts," Steichen said in a statement. "He is a man of great character, and I have the utmost respect for him. I felt like we needed to move in a different direction. I wish Gus and his family all the best moving forward."
- Ryan Young
Rex Ryan confident he's going to be the next Jets coach
Rex Ryan is not only confident he's going to become the next head coach of the Jets, but he believes he can reign in Aaron Rodgers.
"If he's back, it ain't gonna be the country club, show up whenever the hell you want to show up," Ryan said. "That ain't gonna happen. I'll just leave it at that.”
- Jason Owens
The Bears are reportedly interested in Mike McCarthy
The search for a new Chicago Bears coach is on in earnest with the conclusion of the NFL's regular season, and it reportedly includes a surprising new candidate.
Per ESPN, the Bears have requested permission from the Dallas Cowboys to interview their head coach Mike McCarthy. Per the report, the Bears are now awaiting a response from the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones.
For more, read here.
- Sean Leahy
Saints among teams requesting to speak to Lions DC Aaron Glenn for head coaching job
The Lions are off this week and will play the winner of the Vikings/Rams wild card game in the divisional round.
The #Saints requested an interview with #Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their head coaching job, per source.
A former New Orleans assistant, Glenn was the runner-up for the job last time. The #Bears and #Jets requested him too.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 6, 2025
- Liz Roscher
Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol as Eagles prepare for playoffs
Quarterback Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for Sunday's wild-card game against the Green Bay Packers.
Head coach Nick Sirianni told the media on Monday that Hurts is still in the protocol following the concussion he sustained early in the Eagles' Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders. He missed the remainder of the game, which the Eagles lost, and didn't play in Week 17 or 18. Kenny Pickett filled in for Hurts in Week 16 and part of Week 17. Tanner McKee stepped in after Pickett took a nasty shot to the ribs in Week 17, then made his very first NFL start against the New York Giants in Week 18.
Sirianni didn't give any details, which has been true of every "update" he's given since Hurts entered the protocol following Week 16. The Eagles haven't released any information on whether Hurts has been progressing through the various stages of the protocol, but Sirianni confirmed that Hurts was present at Saturday's walkthrough.
Read more here.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Bears add two more candidates to the list
Chicago is expected to go after some of the hottest names in the coaching market. That reportedly starts with Vikings DC Brian Flores.
Bears requested head coaching interviews with Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Saints looking into Bills OC Joe Brady
The Saints put in a request to interview Bills OC Joe Brady, per source.
— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 6, 2025
- Jason Owens
Antonio Pierce is still Raiders coach as far as he knows
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce spoke with media on Monday, and he still has his job. As far as he knows, at least. Pierce told reporters that he hasn't "heard anything different" about his job status on the heels of a 4-13 season.
#Raiders HC Antonio Pierce says he hasn't "heard anything different" other than he's back for 2025. Says all of that talk is coming from the outside, not the inside.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 6, 2025
- Liz Roscher
Bears request interview with Giants OC Mike Kafka, but Seahawks could be in play
The Bears have requested permission to interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their open head coaching job. He'll be one of many interviewing for that open position, so there is a plan B in play...
And that plan B could be the Seahawks, who just fired Ryan Grubb as their offensive coordinator. A year ago, the Seahawks and their new head coach Mike Macdonald had requested permission to interview Kafka to be their new OC, but the Giants blocked their request. With the Giants trying to remake themselves without replacing their head coach or GM, they're unlikely to want to hold on to coordinators like Kafka. If the Bears don't work out, Kafka might head for Seattle.
- Liz Roscher
Rex Ryan sounds pretty confident he's going to land the Jets job
Rex Ryan, former Jets head coach, wants to be their head coach again. He's got a chance, as he's on the growing list of candidates (now up to 12) the Jets are interviewing. But Ryan is exceedingly confident that he's going to get the job, as he said during a radio interview on Monday morning.
Rex Ryan told @HDumpty39 and @RothenbergESPN that he loves his chances of landing the Jets head coaching job.pic.twitter.com/5zqfPRzJva
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2025
- Liz Roscher
Seahawks reportedly fire OC Ryan Grubb after one season
The Seahawks are making a change at offensive coordinator, reportedly firing Ryan Grubb after one season with the team, his first coaching at any level in the NFL.
Seahawks' first-year head coach Mike Macdonald hired Grubb onto his staff following a long career in offensive college coaching. He was hired by Kalen DeBoer as a member of the Sioux Falls coaching team, and followed DeBoer to Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, and finally to Washington, where DeBoer named him assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach.
The Seahawks have fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after one season with the team, sources say
— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 6, 2025
- Liz Roscher
Bears interim HC Thomas Brown will interview for full position at unknown time
Thomas Brown, who took over the mantle of head coach after the Bears fired Matt Eberflus midseason, will have a formal interview for the non-interim position at some point, but he's not sure when.
Thomas Brown will have a formal interview for the Bears head coaching job but said he does not know when that will take place this week. His strongest selling point to have the interim tag removed? More than anything he believes he can say in an interview, it's GM Ryan Poles…
— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 6, 2025
- Sean Leahy
Ravens' Zay Flowers considered 'day-to-day' with knee injury
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that wide receiver Zay Flowers did not suffer a season-ending knee injury vs. the Browns and is considered "day-to-day."
Flowers exited Saturday's game with an apparent leg injury after going down hard on a catch-and-run. The 24-year-old Flowers immediately grabbed at his right knee and was in visible pain.
He was escorted to the medical tent with a pronounced limp, then went to the locker room.
The Ravens initially announced Flowers as questionable to return with a knee injury, but later downgraded his status to out.
The Ravens will host the Steelers on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Pro Bowl WR Zay Flowers’ right knee injury is not a season-ending one.
Flowers is considered “day to day” heading onto the wild-card game against the Steelers, according to Harbaugh.
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 6, 2025
- Liz Roscher
Jets add Chiefs OC Matt Nagy to list of interview requests
The Jets are reportedly adding Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to the interview request list for their head coaching opening. That's the same Matt Nagy who was head coach of the Bears from 2018 to 2021. The Jets already have Lions DC Aaron Glenn on their interview list.
In addition to Nagy and Glenn, the Jets are reportedly requesting an interview with Steelers OC Arthur Smith, who was previously the head coach of the Falcons.
The Jets have requested Chiefs OC Matt Nagy for the HC vacancy, per source
— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 6, 2025
The #Jets know Arthur Smith: He interviewed twice for the job four years ago, before Smith landed in Atlanta and New York hired Robert Saleh. https://t.co/re6JOXdIcq
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 6, 2025
- Liz Roscher
Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn are going to be very busy
Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are two of the most in-demand head coaching candidates. Thus far, the Bears have reportedly requested interviews with both of them for their HC opening.
Johnson has also reportedly gotten an interview request from the Patriots, while Glenn has a request coming from the Jets.
The #Patriots also put in a request to interview #Lions OC Ben Johnson for their head coaching job, per source. https://t.co/KjxWe3qjGZ
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 6, 2025
- Liz Roscher
Deshaun Watson has 'setback' in Achilles recovery, status for 2025 unknown
Browns GM Andrew Berry announced Monday morning that QB Deshaun Watson has experienced a "setback" in his recovery from a torn Achilles. They don't have much information yet on the nature of the setback and how it might affect his overall timetable, but Berry said it will "extend the recovery process."
Berry said it's "too early to tell" if Watson will be able to play in 2025.
AB gives an update on Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/2JcO5BGcqz
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 6, 2025
- Liz Roscher
Jets reportedly will not request to interview Lions OC Ben Johnson
Ben Johnson, offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, is expected to have his pick of head coaching jobs this offseason. But he's not going to interview for all of them. The Athletic's Diana Russini reported that Johnson is going to be picky about his options, and one team is already off the list: the Jets.
Ben Johnson has made it very clear he’s not taking interviews with every organization looking for a HC. If the Jets had a better quarterback situation, there would be more interest. https://t.co/1jgZ9eYBuZ
— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 6, 2025
- Liz Roscher
Bengals reportedly fire defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, several other coaches
The Bengals had a sizzling offense this season, but their defense wasn't up to the same level. So it's not terribly surprising that Cincy has reportedly fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who had been in the position since 2019. They've also reportedly fired OL coach Frank Pollack, LB coach James Bettcher, and DL coach Marion Hobby.
According to The Athletic's Diana Russini, Anarumo is expected to be a top candidate for several DC openings around the league.
Click here to read more about the Bengals' staff shakeup.
BREAKING: Sources confirm #Bengals part ways with DC Lou Anarumo, OL coach Frank Pollack, LB coach James Bettcher and DL coach Marion Hobby.
— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 6, 2025
- Liz Roscher
Jacksonville's new head coach will report directly to owner Shad Khan
The Jaguars have fired Doug Pederson, but they aren't just changing their head coach. According to Fox Sports' Peter Schrager, there will be a new reporting structure in place for 2025. Instead of reporting to GM Trent Baalke, the new head coach will report directly to owner Shad Khan.
Trent Baalke stays in JAX. As I said on @gmfb , the structure will be different -- new coach will report to owner, not GM-- but new coach will be inheriting GM from previous era.
— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 6, 2025
- Liz Roscher
Giants will retain head coach Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen for 2025 season
Unfortunately for Giants fans, the planes flying protest banners over MetLife Stadium did not change owner John Mara's mind about his team's leadership.
Mara released a statement Monday morning affirming what fans feared most: general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will continue in their roles next season despite a 3-14 record.
Statement from Giants President John Mara pic.twitter.com/NwetfGG2In
— New York Giants (@Giants) January 6, 2025
- Liz Roscher
Jaguars fire head coach Doug Pederson, but retain GM Trent Baalke
After a rough 4-13 season, the Jaguars have fired head coach Doug Pederson. But general manager Trent Baalke will stay in his position
"I strongly believe it is possible next season to restore the winning environment we had here not long ago," owner Shad Khan said in a statement. "I will collaborate with general manager Trent Baalke and others, within and close to our organization, to hire a leader who shares my ambition and is ready to sieze the extraordinary opportunity we will offer in Jacksonville."
Click here to read more about Pederson's firing and his difficult tenure in Jacksonville.
- Ryan Young
Ja'Marr Chase wins triple crown
Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase is just the sixth wide receiver in the Super Bowl era, and the first since Cooper Kupp, to win the triple crown. He racked up 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns on 127 catches, all of which were career-highs for the 24-year-old.
Click here to read more about Chase's historic season in Cincinnati.
- Ryan Young, Jack Baer
Who should replace Jerod Mayo in New England?
Jerod Mayo was one and done as the Patriots head coach. Here are eight candidates, starting with Mike Vrabel, who could replace him.
- Ryan Young
Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier returning in Miami
The Dolphins won't be making any changes this offseason after missing the playoffs, either. GM Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel will be back.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 6, 2025
- Ryan Young
NFL playoff schedule is here
The Lions rolled over the Vikings to claim the top seed in the NFC, and the Vikings will now head to Los Angeles for the first round of the playoffs.
For more on wild-card weekend, click here.
The Wild Card weekend TV schedule is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X18BdARDp9
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 6, 2025
- Ryan Young
No changes in Indy
The Colts won't be making any changes this offseason. Shane Steichen is back for another year.
— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 6, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Raiders lose, finish 4-13, and now we await Antonio Pierce's fate
The Raiders' season is over. Now the big questions begin being addressed.
Chief among them: Will Antonio Pierce return for a second season as a head coach?
His first full year after an interim stint didn't leave much to like. Then again, he didn't have a lot to work with.
Now the Raiders are in position to revamp their quarterback room and add pieces in the offseason. Expect minority owner Tom Brady to have a huge say in their future.
The first decision to come figures to be Pierce.