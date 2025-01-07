Advertisement
Live

NFL coaching tracker, wild-card news: Raiders' Antonio Pierce fired; Cowboys reportedly haven't responded to Bears' Mike McCarthy request

yahoo sports staff
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Antonio Pierce went 9-17 in 26 games with the Raiders. He was 4-13 in his one season as head coach and 5-4 on an interim basis in 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

For latest updates, please click here.

The 2024 NFL regular season is in the books, and soon all eyes will be on the 14 teams heading to the playoffs, beginning with this upcoming weekend's wild-card round. Before then, the teams on the outside looking will likely be making headlines.

Last season, nearly a quarter of the NFL's franchises had head coaching turnover. What does 2025 hold for teams that are looking for a fresh start, besides their favorable draft position? Here's a look at the notable coaching landscape:

Las Vegas Raiders: Antonio Pierce was fired Tuesday, ending his run in Vegas after one full season as head coach. He was the interim in the 2023 season, when he did enough to get the job.

Dallas Cowboys: As of Tuesday, the Cowboys had not responded to the Chicago Bears' request to interview Mike McCarthy, according to ESPN. McCarthy is under contract with the Cowboys through Jan. 14. Fresh off getting kudos for his acting chops on "Landman," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones again proves he knows how to do drama.

Tennessee Titans: While general manager Ran Carthon is out, head coach Brian Callahan will remain.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Jags owner Shad Khan released a statement Monday announcing the firing of Doug Pederson, a move that had been expected since the middle of the season. The 4-13 Jaguars started 2024 with a four-game losing streak, then lost five straight games from Week 8 through 13 while QB Trevor Lawrence had another injury-filled season. While Pederson has been fired, general manager Trent Baalke will remain in place.

New England Patriots: The Patriots now need a new head coach after firing Jerod Mayo right after their Week 18 victory over the Bills, which meant they lost out on the No. 1 overall pick. With Drake Maye in place, it's an attractive opening, as much as the rest of the roster needs work. Team owner Robert Kraft will presumably have more patience with the next hire than Mayo, a former Patriots player who lasted just one season replacing Bill Belichick.

New Orleans Saints: Dennis Allen was fired on Nov. 4 after a seventh straight loss that evaporated a strong 2-0 start. Allen went 18-25 in three seasons in New Orleans and failed to make the postseason. Darren Rizzi finished the 2024 campaign 5-12. Whoever takes the reins faces a rebuild amid the Saints' usual salary-cap headaches and uncertainty at the QB position.

New York Jets: This is one of the messier positions in the league as the franchise is also looking for a general manager. The club fired head coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 8 after starting 2-3 and GM Joe Douglas was dismissed six weeks later. While the team has begun interviews, it's unclear whether QB Aaron Rodgers will be part of the new regime. Mike Vrabel reportedly interviewed for the job last week, along with Ron Rivera. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick interviewed for the GM position.

Chicago Bears: The Bears made history by firing their head coach in-season for the first time, with Thomas Brown taking over as the team was amid a 10-game losing streak that ended with a win over the Packers in the season finale. Whoever replaces Matt Eberflus will be charged primarily with getting No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams on track after a rocky rookie season.

The list of head coach openings could grow in the coming days, but the New York Giants will not be looking for new leadership. Team co-owner John Mara announced Monday that head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will remain in place for the 2025 season. However, the Dallas Cowboys (Mike McCarthy) may be among the teams that could make a change at head coach. And on Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans, who own the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, parted ways with GM Ran Carthon after two seasons.

Here's a full list of interview candidates for each team.

As for the teams that will turn their attention to playoff preparation over the next two weeks, here's a look at next weekend's matchups.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as the NFL turns the page from the regular season to the playoffs.

Live40 updates
  • Featured
    Frank Schwab

    Raiders fire head coach Antonio Pierce

    By the end of last season, Antonio Pierce had rallied the Las Vegas Raiders during a successful stint as interim coach and got the chance to replicate that success as the permanent head coach this season.

    He couldn't.

    The Raiders started 2-12 and it was clear that the Pierce experiment wouldn't last another season. Pierce was fired on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    For more, read here.

  • Ryan Young

    Daniel Jones makes Vikings' active roster

    Daniel Jones is officially on the Vikings' active roster. Jones, who was released by the New York Giants earlier this season after losing his job as the starter there, was moved up to the Vikings' active roster on Tuesday.

    Jones will now back up Sam Darnold throughout the playoffs, starting on Monday when they travel to Southern California and take on the Los Angeles Rams. As a result, the Vikings waived quarterback Brett Rypien on Tuesday.

    For more on Daniel Jones' move with the Vikings, click here.

  • Jason Owens

    Lions CB Terrion Arnold avoids serious injury

    Good news for the Lions. Starting cornerback Terrion Arnold is considered day-to-day with a foot contusion after being carted off the field during Sunday's season-finale win over the Vikings, NFL Network reports. X-Rays on his foot were negative.

    A first-round rookie, Arnold started 15 games during the regular season. He tallied 10 passes defended and 60 tackles while allowing a 55.6 completion percentage on 90 targets thrown in his direction.

    Arnold's status is a relief in Detroit for a Lions defense that's been decimated by season-ending injuries to key players, including Pro Bowl pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC despite those injuries, and Arnold will have an extra week to recover thanks to the Lions' first-round bye in the playoffs.

  • Liz Roscher

    Titans fire GM Ran Carthon after 2 years

    The Titans have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, but a new general manager will be in charge of making it. The team announced Tuesday morning that they have fired GM Ran Carthon just two years into a six-year contract.

    Head coach Brian Callahan will stay on.

    Read more here.

  • Liz Roscher

    Mike Vrabel will reportedly interview for Bears HC job on Wednesday

  • Liz Roscher

    49ers reportedly fire special teams coordinator

  • Ryan Young

    Ezekiel Elliott to the Chargers

    Ezekiel Elliott is headed to the playoffs after all. The longtime Cowboys running back has signed a deal to land on the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad ahead of the postseason.

    The goal, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, is to get him ready quickly and hopefully join their active roster. The Chargers will take on the Texans in the first round on Saturday.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Bears request interview with former Stanford coach David Shaw

    Add another candidate to the Bears' head coaching search. The team has requested to interview David Shaw, currently a personnel executive with the Broncos and former Stanford head coach.

    Shaw coached Stanford for 12 seasons, compiling a 96–54 record with five first-place finishes in the Pac-12 North division. NFL quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Davis Mills were among the players he developed. Shaw also had assistant coaching stints with the Eagles, Raiders and Ravens before joining Jim Harbaugh's staff as offensive coordinator, also coaching wide receivers and running backs.

    The Saints are also reportedly interested in interviewing Shaw, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater.

  • Ryan Young

    Colts fire DC Gus Bradley

    The Colts are sticking with Shane Steichen next season, but he'll have a new defensive coordinator. The team fired Gus Bradley on Monday afternoon.

    Bradley spent the last three seasons as the team's defensive coordinator.

    "I'm appreciative of Gus and the commitment he made to the Colts," Steichen said in a statement. "He is a man of great character, and I have the utmost respect for him. I felt like we needed to move in a different direction. I wish Gus and his family all the best moving forward."

  • Ryan Young

    Rex Ryan confident he's going to be the next Jets coach

    Rex Ryan is not only confident he's going to become the next head coach of the Jets, but he believes he can reign in Aaron Rodgers.

    "If he's back, it ain't gonna be the country club, show up whenever the hell you want to show up," Ryan said. "That ain't gonna happen. I'll just leave it at that.”

    Rex Ryan (Photo by David Buchan/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about Rex Ryan and his potential future with the Jets organization. (David Buchan/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)
  • Jason Owens

    The Bears are reportedly interested in Mike McCarthy

    The search for a new Chicago Bears coach is on in earnest with the conclusion of the NFL's regular season, and it reportedly includes a surprising new candidate.

    Per ESPN, the Bears have requested permission from the Dallas Cowboys to interview their head coach Mike McCarthy. Per the report, the Bears are now awaiting a response from the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones.

    For more, read here.

  • Sean Leahy

    Saints among teams requesting to speak to Lions DC Aaron Glenn for head coaching job

    The Lions are off this week and will play the winner of the Vikings/Rams wild card game in the divisional round.

  • Liz Roscher

    Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol as Eagles prepare for playoffs

    Quarterback Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for Sunday's wild-card game against the Green Bay Packers.

    Head coach Nick Sirianni told the media on Monday that Hurts is still in the protocol following the concussion he sustained early in the Eagles' Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders. He missed the remainder of the game, which the Eagles lost, and didn't play in Week 17 or 18. Kenny Pickett filled in for Hurts in Week 16 and part of Week 17. Tanner McKee stepped in after Pickett took a nasty shot to the ribs in Week 17, then made his very first NFL start against the New York Giants in Week 18.

    Sirianni didn't give any details, which has been true of every "update" he's given since Hurts entered the protocol following Week 16. The Eagles haven't released any information on whether Hurts has been progressing through the various stages of the protocol, but Sirianni confirmed that Hurts was present at Saturday's walkthrough.

    Read more here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bears add two more candidates to the list

    Chicago is expected to go after some of the hottest names in the coaching market. That reportedly starts with Vikings DC Brian Flores.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Saints looking into Bills OC Joe Brady

  • Jason Owens

    Antonio Pierce is still Raiders coach as far as he knows

    Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce spoke with media on Monday, and he still has his job. As far as he knows, at least. Pierce told reporters that he hasn't "heard anything different" about his job status on the heels of a 4-13 season.

  • Liz Roscher

    Bears request interview with Giants OC Mike Kafka, but Seahawks could be in play

    The Bears have requested permission to interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their open head coaching job. He'll be one of many interviewing for that open position, so there is a plan B in play...

    And that plan B could be the Seahawks, who just fired Ryan Grubb as their offensive coordinator. A year ago, the Seahawks and their new head coach Mike Macdonald had requested permission to interview Kafka to be their new OC, but the Giants blocked their request. With the Giants trying to remake themselves without replacing their head coach or GM, they're unlikely to want to hold on to coordinators like Kafka. If the Bears don't work out, Kafka might head for Seattle.

  • Liz Roscher

    Rex Ryan sounds pretty confident he's going to land the Jets job

    Rex Ryan, former Jets head coach, wants to be their head coach again. He's got a chance, as he's on the growing list of candidates (now up to 12) the Jets are interviewing. But Ryan is exceedingly confident that he's going to get the job, as he said during a radio interview on Monday morning.

  • Liz Roscher

    Seahawks reportedly fire OC Ryan Grubb after one season

    The Seahawks are making a change at offensive coordinator, reportedly firing Ryan Grubb after one season with the team, his first coaching at any level in the NFL.

    Seahawks' first-year head coach Mike Macdonald hired Grubb onto his staff following a long career in offensive college coaching. He was hired by Kalen DeBoer as a member of the Sioux Falls coaching team, and followed DeBoer to Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, and finally to Washington, where DeBoer named him assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach.

  • Liz Roscher

    Bears interim HC Thomas Brown will interview for full position at unknown time

    Thomas Brown, who took over the mantle of head coach after the Bears fired Matt Eberflus midseason, will have a formal interview for the non-interim position at some point, but he's not sure when.

  • Sean Leahy

    Ravens' Zay Flowers considered 'day-to-day' with knee injury

    Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that wide receiver Zay Flowers did not suffer a season-ending knee injury vs. the Browns and is considered "day-to-day."

    Flowers exited Saturday's game with an apparent leg injury after going down hard on a catch-and-run. The 24-year-old Flowers immediately grabbed at his right knee and was in visible pain.

    He was escorted to the medical tent with a pronounced limp, then went to the locker room.

    The Ravens initially announced Flowers as questionable to return with a knee injury, but later downgraded his status to out.

    The Ravens will host the Steelers on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.

  • Liz Roscher

    Jets add Chiefs OC Matt Nagy to list of interview requests

    The Jets are reportedly adding Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to the interview request list for their head coaching opening. That's the same Matt Nagy who was head coach of the Bears from 2018 to 2021. The Jets already have Lions DC Aaron Glenn on their interview list.

    In addition to Nagy and Glenn, the Jets are reportedly requesting an interview with Steelers OC Arthur Smith, who was previously the head coach of the Falcons.

  • Liz Roscher

    Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn are going to be very busy

    Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are two of the most in-demand head coaching candidates. Thus far, the Bears have reportedly requested interviews with both of them for their HC opening.

    Johnson has also reportedly gotten an interview request from the Patriots, while Glenn has a request coming from the Jets.

  • Liz Roscher

    Deshaun Watson has 'setback' in Achilles recovery, status for 2025 unknown

    Browns GM Andrew Berry announced Monday morning that QB Deshaun Watson has experienced a "setback" in his recovery from a torn Achilles. They don't have much information yet on the nature of the setback and how it might affect his overall timetable, but Berry said it will "extend the recovery process."

    Berry said it's "too early to tell" if Watson will be able to play in 2025.

  • Liz Roscher

    Jets reportedly will not request to interview Lions OC Ben Johnson

    Ben Johnson, offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, is expected to have his pick of head coaching jobs this offseason. But he's not going to interview for all of them. The Athletic's Diana Russini reported that Johnson is going to be picky about his options, and one team is already off the list: the Jets.

  • Liz Roscher

    Bengals reportedly fire defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, several other coaches

    The Bengals had a sizzling offense this season, but their defense wasn't up to the same level. So it's not terribly surprising that Cincy has reportedly fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who had been in the position since 2019. They've also reportedly fired OL coach Frank Pollack, LB coach James Bettcher, and DL coach Marion Hobby.

    According to The Athletic's Diana Russini, Anarumo is expected to be a top candidate for several DC openings around the league.

    Click here to read more about the Bengals' staff shakeup.

  • Liz Roscher

    Jacksonville's new head coach will report directly to owner Shad Khan

    The Jaguars have fired Doug Pederson, but they aren't just changing their head coach. According to Fox Sports' Peter Schrager, there will be a new reporting structure in place for 2025. Instead of reporting to GM Trent Baalke, the new head coach will report directly to owner Shad Khan.

  • Liz Roscher

    Giants will retain head coach Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen for 2025 season

    Unfortunately for Giants fans, the planes flying protest banners over MetLife Stadium did not change owner John Mara's mind about his team's leadership.

    Mara released a statement Monday morning affirming what fans feared most: general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will continue in their roles next season despite a 3-14 record.

    Click here to read more.

  • Liz Roscher

    Jaguars fire head coach Doug Pederson, but retain GM Trent Baalke

    Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson pauses during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Indianapolis. The Colts won 26-23 in overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    The Jaguars fired head coach Doug Pederson on Monday following an overtime loss to the Colts in Week 18 and a 4-13 season overall. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

    After a rough 4-13 season, the Jaguars have fired head coach Doug Pederson. But general manager Trent Baalke will stay in his position

    "I strongly believe it is possible next season to restore the winning environment we had here not long ago," owner Shad Khan said in a statement. "I will collaborate with general manager Trent Baalke and others, within and close to our organization, to hire a leader who shares my ambition and is ready to sieze the extraordinary opportunity we will offer in Jacksonville."

    Click here to read more about Pederson's firing and his difficult tenure in Jacksonville.

  • Ryan Young

    Ja'Marr Chase wins triple crown

    Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase is just the sixth wide receiver in the Super Bowl era, and the first since Cooper Kupp, to win the triple crown. He racked up 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns on 127 catches, all of which were career-highs for the 24-year-old.

    Click here to read more about Chase's historic season in Cincinnati.

  • Ryan Young, Jack Baer

    Who should replace Jerod Mayo in New England?

    Jerod Mayo was one and done as the Patriots head coach. Here are eight candidates, starting with Mike Vrabel, who could replace him.

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Coaching consultant Mike Vrabel of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about who should replace Jerod Mayo in New England. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier returning in Miami

    The Dolphins won't be making any changes this offseason after missing the playoffs, either. GM Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel will be back.

  • Ryan Young

    NFL playoff schedule is here

    The Lions rolled over the Vikings to claim the top seed in the NFC, and the Vikings will now head to Los Angeles for the first round of the playoffs.

    For more on wild-card weekend, click here.

  • Ryan Young

    No changes in Indy

    The Colts won't be making any changes this offseason. Shane Steichen is back for another year.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Raiders lose, finish 4-13, and now we await Antonio Pierce's fate

    The Raiders' season is over. Now the big questions begin being addressed.

    Chief among them: Will Antonio Pierce return for a second season as a head coach?

    His first full year after an interim stint didn't leave much to like. Then again, he didn't have a lot to work with.

    Now the Raiders are in position to revamp their quarterback room and add pieces in the offseason. Expect minority owner Tom Brady to have a huge say in their future.

    The first decision to come figures to be Pierce.

  • Charles Robinson

    Who might the Patriots target as their next head coach?

    Given the Raiders and other teams having legitimate interest in hiring Mike Vrabel, I believe he's the name of gravity concerning the Patriots' firing of Jerod Mayo.

    This will be New England's last shot to pursue him. He almost certainly will not be available down the line.

  • Ryan Young

    Patriots fire head coach Jerod Mayo

    After just one season, the New England Patriots are moving on from head coach Jerod Mayo. The Patriots fired their head coach just hours after their season-ending win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

    For more on the Patriots' decision to fire Jerod Mayo, click here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jerry Jones says he has not made a decision about head coaching position

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Browns fire OC Ken Dorsey, OL coach Andy Dickerson

    The Browns kept head coach Kevin Stefanski. They did not keep two of his offensive assistants.

    Cleveland fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson Sunday after losing to the Ravens on Saturday to finish 3-14 overall.

    Browns' offense struggled mightily in 2024

    Ken Dorsey is one-and-done as Browns offensive coordinator. (AP Foto/Sue Ogrocki, archivo)
    Ken Dorsey is one-and-done as Browns offensive coordinator. (AP Foto/Sue Ogrocki, archivo)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Coaching cycle begins churning as NFL regular seasons end

    The early window of Week 18 action is over, and 20 teams' seasons have ended.

    In years past, the first Monday after the regular season was known as Black Monday because of the coach firings. In recent years, some teams haven't even waited that long, turning Week 18's evening into Black Sunday.

    Coaching situations to watch include New England and Jerod Mayo; Jacksonville and Doug Pederson; Indianapolis and Shane Steichen; Dallas and Mike McCarthy; New York Giants and Brian Daboll; and Las Vegas and Antonio Pierce.

    Yahoo Sports will keep you updated on all the latest coaching news.

    Will Mike McCarthy not be retained as Cowboys head coach? (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
    Will Mike McCarthy not be retained as Cowboys head coach? (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)