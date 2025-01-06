NFL coaching tracker, wild-card news: Patriots fire head coach Jerod Mayo

The 2024 NFL regular season is nearly in the books, and soon all eyes will be on the 14 teams heading to the playoffs, beginning with this upcoming weekend's wild-card round. Before then, the teams on the outside looking will likely be making headlines.
Last season, nearly a quarter of the NFL's franchises had head coaching turnover. What does 2025 hold for teams that are looking for a fresh start, besides their favorable draft position? Here's a quick glance at the current vacancies:
New England Patriots: The Patriots now need a new head coach after firing Jerod Mayo right after their Week 18 victory over the Bills, which meant they lost out on the No. 1 overall pick. With Drake Maye in place, it's an attractive opening, as much as the rest of the roster needs work. Team owner Robert Kraft will presumably have more patience with the next hire than Mayo, a former Patriots player who lasted just one season replacing Bill Belichick.
New Orleans Saints: Dennis Allen was fired on Nov. 4 after a seventh straight loss that evaporated a strong 2-0 start. Allen went 18-25 in three seasons in New Orleans and failed to make the postseason. Darren Rizzi finished the 2024 campaign 5-12. Whoever takes the reins faces a rebuild amid the Saints' usual salary-cap headaches and uncertainty at the QB position.
Chicago Bears: The Bears made history by firing their head coach in-season for the first time, with Thomas Brown taking over as the team was amid a 10-game losing streak that ended with a win over the Packers in the season finale. Whoever replaces Matt Eberflus will be charged primarily with getting No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams on track after a rocky rookie season.
The list of head coach openings is sure to grow in the coming hours, with the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson), Las Vegas Raiders (Antonio Pierce), Dallas Cowboys (Mike McCarthy), Indianapolis Colts (Shane Steichen), and New York Giants (Brian Daboll) among the teams who could make a change at head coach.
As for the teams that will turn their attention to playoff preparation over the next two weeks, here's a look at the scenarios and matchups to watch for starting next weekend.
NFL playoff schedule is here
The Lions and Vikings are still battling it out for the top seed in the NFC, but the schedule for the first round of the playoffs is here.
Jerry Jones says he has not made a decision about head coaching position
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has not made a decision on the future of the team’s head coaching position. When asked about the possibility of other team’s wanting to interview Mike McCarthy, Jones said he’s fine with that. He said he wants to work with people who want to be here.…
Coaching cycle begins churning as NFL regular seasons end
The early window of Week 18 action is over, and 20 teams' seasons have ended.
In years past, the first Monday after the regular season was known as Black Monday because of the coach firings. In recent years, some teams haven't even waited that long, turning Week 18's evening into Black Sunday.
Coaching situations to watch include New England and Jerod Mayo; Jacksonville and Doug Pederson; Indianapolis and Shane Steichen; Dallas and Mike McCarthy; New York Giants and Brian Daboll; and Las Vegas and Antonio Pierce.
Yahoo Sports will keep you updated on all the latest coaching news.
