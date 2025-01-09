NFL coaching requests, hires: Full list of teams and names being pursued
Feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of interview requests NFL teams made Monday? Let Yahoo Sports help.
Black Monday in the NFL, the day after the final game of the regular season, is typically a day of firings. The New England Patriots didn't wait, firing Jarod Mayo on Sunday. And while Black Monday 2025 still had a few firings (Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars and a number of coordinators around the league), the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints had fired their head coaches earlier in the season and had already done their homework.
That turned Black Monday into a day of interview requests. Not just a few, but a massive flood that threatened to drown anyone who tried to keep up. And that flood didn't even include requests from the Las Vegas Raiders, who waited until Tuesday to fire head coach Antonio Pierce. Soon they'll be making numerous requests just like the other teams.
But Yahoo Sports is here for you. Below you can find a list of which teams have requested interviews with which coaches and coordinators, and when those interviews will reportedly take place. The lists will be updated as new information becomes available.
Who is each team interviewing?
The Jets will reportedly interview 14 people for their head coach opening, a number that includes both currently employed coordinators/coaches and several former head coaches who are not actively coaching for an NFL team.
Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator
Matt Nagy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator and former Bears head coach
Brian Flores, Vikings defensive coordinator and former Miami Dolphins head coach
Josh McCown, Vikings QB coach
Arthur Smith, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons head coach
Mike Vrabel, former Tennessee Titans head coach
Ron Rivera, former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach
Rex Ryan, former Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach
Brian Griese, San Francisco 49ers QB coach
Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator
Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans offensive coordinator
Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator
Jeff Ulbrich, Jets interim head coach
Darren Rizzi, Saints interim head coach
Steve Spagnuolo, Chiefs defensive coordinator
The Bears will reportedly interview 14 people for the job Matt Eberflus was booted from in the middle of the 2024 season.
Aaron Glenn
Mike Vrabel
Brian Flores
Arthur Smith
Pete Carroll, former Seattle Seahawks head coach
Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator
Mike McCarthy, current Dallas Cowboys head coach (request denied)
Thomas Brown, Bears interim head coach
Anthony Weaver, Dolphins defensive coordinator
Mike Kafka, New York Giants offensive coordinator
Drew Petzing, Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator
Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator
David Shaw, Broncos senior personnel executive and former Stanford head coach
Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach
The Jaguars have requested interviews with 10 candidates.
Aaron Glenn
Ben Johnson
Joe Brady
Todd Monken
Steve Spagnuolo
Robert Saleh, former Jets head coach and current Green Bay Packers offensive consultant
Kellen Moore, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator
Liam Cohen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator
Patrick Graham, Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator
Brian Flores, Vikings defensive coordinator
The Saints' list reportedly contains eight candidates so far.
Aaron Glenn
Mike Vrabel
Joe Brady
Mike Kafka
Anthony Weaver
Kellen Moore
David Shaw
Darren Rizzi
The Patriots don't appear to have cast quite as wide a net as of yet:
Mike Vrabel
Ben Johnson
Aaron Glenn (declined request)
Byron Leftwich, former Buccaneers offensive coordinator
Pep Hamilton, former Chargers and Texans QB coach
The Raiders fired Brown on Tuesday and began to submit interview requests on Wednesday.
Ben Johnson
Aaron Glenn
Steve Spagnuolo
Todd Monken
When will teams interview their candidates?
Some interview dates have been reported, while other teams have yet to give their permission for possible candidates to even interview for another job. There will also likely be a second and possibly a third round of interviews for candidates who impress various teams.
Jets
Aaron Glenn: Interview scheduled for Jan. 9
Matt Nagy: Interview completed Jan. 8
Brian Flores: Requested
Josh McCown: Requested
Arthur Smith: Requested
Mike Vrabel: Interview completed
Ron Rivera: Interview completed
Rex Ryan: Interview completed Jan. 7
Brian Griese: Requested
Vance Joseph: Requested
Bobby Slowik: Requested
Joe Brady: Requested
Jeff Ulbrich: Interview scheduled, exact date unknown
Darren Rizzi: Requested
Steve Spagnuolo: Requested
Bears
Aaron Glenn: Interview scheduled for Jan. 11
Mike Vrabel: Interview completed Jan. 8
Pete Carroll: Interview planned for Jan. 9
Brian Flores: Requested
Arthur Smith: Requested
Ben Johnson: Requested
Mike McCarthy: Requested, but permission denied by Cowboys
Thomas Brown: Interview confirmed, exact date unknown
Anthony Weaver: Requested
Mike Kafka: Interview scheduled for Jan. 9
Drew Petzing: Interview completed
Todd Monken: Requested
David Shaw: Requested
Jaguars
Aaron Glenn: Interview scheduled for Jan. 11
Ben Johnson: Requested
Joe Brady: Requested
Todd Monken: Requested
Robert Saleh: Requested
Kellen Moore: Requested
Liam Cohen: Requested
Patrick Graham: Requested
Brian Flores: Requested
Steve Spagnuolo: Requested
Saints
Aaron Glenn: Interview scheduled for Jan. 10
Mike Vrabel: Pending (request not needed)
Joe Brady: Requested
Mike Kafka: Interview scheduled for Jan. 9
Anthony Weaver: Interview completed Jan. 8
Kellen Moore: Requested
David Shaw: Requested
Darren Rizzi: Interview scheduled for next week
Patriots
Mike Vrabel: Interview completed Jan. 9
Aaron Glenn: Declined request
Ben Johnson: Requested
Byron Leftwich: Interview completed Jan. 7
Pep Hamilton: Interview completed Jan. 7
Raiders
Ben Johnson: Requested
Aaron Glenn: Interview scheduled for Jan. 10
Steve Spagnuolo: Requested
Todd Monken: Requested