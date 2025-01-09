NFL coaching requests, hires: Full list of teams and names being pursued

Feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of interview requests NFL teams made Monday? Let Yahoo Sports help.

Black Monday in the NFL, the day after the final game of the regular season, is typically a day of firings. The New England Patriots didn't wait, firing Jarod Mayo on Sunday. And while Black Monday 2025 still had a few firings (Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars and a number of coordinators around the league), the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints had fired their head coaches earlier in the season and had already done their homework.

That turned Black Monday into a day of interview requests. Not just a few, but a massive flood that threatened to drown anyone who tried to keep up. And that flood didn't even include requests from the Las Vegas Raiders, who waited until Tuesday to fire head coach Antonio Pierce. Soon they'll be making numerous requests just like the other teams.

But Yahoo Sports is here for you. Below you can find a list of which teams have requested interviews with which coaches and coordinators, and when those interviews will reportedly take place. The lists will be updated as new information becomes available.

The Jets will reportedly interview 14 people for their head coach opening, a number that includes both currently employed coordinators/coaches and several former head coaches who are not actively coaching for an NFL team.

Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator

Matt Nagy, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator and former Bears head coach

Brian Flores, Vikings defensive coordinator and former Miami Dolphins head coach

Josh McCown, Vikings QB coach

Arthur Smith, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons head coach

Mike Vrabel, former Tennessee Titans head coach

Ron Rivera, former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach

Rex Ryan, former Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach

Brian Griese, San Francisco 49ers QB coach

Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator

Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans offensive coordinator

Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator

Jeff Ulbrich, Jets interim head coach

Darren Rizzi, Saints interim head coach

Steve Spagnuolo, Chiefs defensive coordinator

The Bears will reportedly interview 14 people for the job Matt Eberflus was booted from in the middle of the 2024 season.

Aaron Glenn

Mike Vrabel

Brian Flores

Arthur Smith

Pete Carroll, former Seattle Seahawks head coach

Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator

Mike McCarthy, current Dallas Cowboys head coach (request denied)

Thomas Brown, Bears interim head coach

Anthony Weaver, Dolphins defensive coordinator

Mike Kafka, New York Giants offensive coordinator

Drew Petzing, Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator

Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator

David Shaw, Broncos senior personnel executive and former Stanford head coach

Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach

The Jaguars have requested interviews with 10 candidates.

Aaron Glenn

Ben Johnson

Joe Brady

Todd Monken

Steve Spagnuolo

Robert Saleh, former Jets head coach and current Green Bay Packers offensive consultant

Kellen Moore, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator

Liam Cohen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator

Patrick Graham, Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator

Brian Flores, Vikings defensive coordinator

The Saints' list reportedly contains eight candidates so far.

Aaron Glenn

Mike Vrabel

Joe Brady

Mike Kafka

Anthony Weaver

Kellen Moore

David Shaw

Darren Rizzi

The Patriots don't appear to have cast quite as wide a net as of yet:

Mike Vrabel

Ben Johnson

Aaron Glenn (declined request)

Byron Leftwich, former Buccaneers offensive coordinator

Pep Hamilton, former Chargers and Texans QB coach

The Raiders fired Brown on Tuesday and began to submit interview requests on Wednesday.

Ben Johnson

Aaron Glenn

Steve Spagnuolo

Todd Monken

Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is a popular candidate as five teams begin interviewing replacements for their departed head coaches. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Some interview dates have been reported, while other teams have yet to give their permission for possible candidates to even interview for another job. There will also likely be a second and possibly a third round of interviews for candidates who impress various teams.

Jets

Bears

Jaguars

Saints

Patriots

Raiders