NFL coaching moves: Mayo, Pederson are out of a job while Giants elect to keep Daboll

New England's Jerod Mayo and Jacksonville's Doug Pederson are two NFL coaches who are out of a job, though a handful of other teams decided to stay with the status quo on a surprisingly quiet Monday following the regular season.

The day after the season's final game is usually a tough 24 hours for coaches as underachieving teams move quickly to make changes.

Mayo fired after one season

Mayo was fired on Sunday after the team's win over the Buffalo Bills, ending his tenure after just one season and a 4-13 record. The move means the Patriots will embark on another rebuild as the team tries to build an identity following the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era.

On Monday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft took a big chunk of the blame for Mayo's quick tenure.

“This whole situation is on me. I feel terrible for Jerod. Because I put him in an untenable situation,” Kraft said. “I know he has all the tools as a head coach to be successful in this league. He just needed more time before taking the job.”

Pederson let go but GM stays

Pederson is out as Jacksonville’s head coach after the franchise’s “best team assembled” won just four games, though owner Shad Khan did opt to retain general manager Trent Baalke. The Jaguars have lost 18 of their past 23 games dating back to last season.

“It’s unfortunate because at the end of the day we all had a hand in it,” Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk said. “I have a ton of respect for Doug. He’s made me a better football player, better man. I think he’s one of the better coaches to have coached in this league, and it’s just unfortunate the way that things went.”

The 56-year-old Pederson went 23-30 with Jacksonville, a far cry from the Super Bowl-winning coach Khan thought he hired in February 2021. Pederson led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title in 2018.

Some teams stay the course

Not every team that had a rough year has decided to change directions — the Giants announced on Monday that they're keeping coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen despite a 3-14 record this season.

“We came to the decision that staying with both of them is the best course of action for us right now,” said John Mara, the team president and co-owner. "I think in Brian’s case, he was the Coach of the Year two years ago. That didn’t disappear all of a sudden. I still believe he can do that again."

The Indianapolis Colts are staying with their current regime after owner Jim Irsay said coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard will return.

The Miami Dolphins are also sticking with their leaders: Owner Stephen Ross said coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier will return after an 8-9 season.

“As we now look towards 2025, our football operations will continue to be led by Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel with my full support,” Ross said on X. “Their positive working relationship is an asset to the Dolphins, and I believe in the value of stability.

“However, continuity in leadership is not to be confused with an acceptance that status quo is good enough.”

Next moves

The coaching movement might not be over. The Dallas Cowboys are one of a few teams that is still mulling the next move following a 7-10 season that put coach Mike McCarthy on the hot seat.

Three NFL coaches were fired during the regular season, including Chicago's Matt Eberflus, New Orleans' Dennis Allen and the New York Jets' Robert Saleh.

