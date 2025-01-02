NFL Cheerleader Sisters from Opposing Teams Compare Biggest Rules They Must Follow, from Early Call Times to Makeup Requirements

Nicole DeSantis of the Atlanta Falcons and her sister Olivia DeSantis of the Baltimore Ravens gave an inside look at the differences between NFL cheer teams

Team spirit is mandatory.

Sisters Nicole and Olivia DeSantis gave followers an inside look at the rules and guidelines they must follow as cheerleaders in the NFL on opposing teams.

Nicole is a cheerleader on the Atlanta Falcons in her fifth year with the team, while Olivia cheers for the Baltimore Ravens and is wrapping up her debut year on the squad. The sisters sat down together to go over their "game day differences" in a TikTok shared on Sunday, Dec. 29.

The girls then began to rattle off a slew of guidelines they must follow, from practice logistics to their game day schedules. While there were a few similarities, there were many more differences between teams.

Nicole, who's actually a native of Baltimore but moved to Georgia for the job, often shares glimpses of her life as an NFL cheerleader on social media. Her content ranges from "get ready with me" videos to "day in the life" styled vlogs.

Olivia, who's based in Baltimore for her cheerleading gig, also started posting cheerleading content when she joined the team this season. Her videos feature game-day glam transformations and snippets from her performances alongside her teammates on the field.

Read on for the differences the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders must follow on game day, according to Olivia and Nicole DeSantis.

Cheerleaders must report to the field hours before kickoff

Todd Kirkland/Getty An Atlanta Falcons cheerleader performs at a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cheerleaders must report to the stadium early, regardless of their team. However, Nicole and Olivia noted that call times differ between the Falcons and Ravens.

For the Falcons, Nicole shared in the TikTok that they arrive "usually six hours before" the game begins. For an afternoon game, she said they have to show up to the field "dressed and read" around 7:00 a.m. or 7:15 a.m. local time.

However, Nicole made clear in the video that "every game is kind of different for both" of the teams. Olivia, meanwhile, said she and her Ravens cheerleader teammates report around 8:00 a.m. for a 1:00 p.m. game.

Hair and makeup is required for cheer practice

Both teams must arrive presentable for practice before a game; however, the extent to which hair and makeup are applied differs between teams. "We have to show up put together," Nicole said of the Falcons cheerleaders in the TikTok.

While it isn't required to be completely glammed, Nicole said they have to "make it look like we didn't just roll out of bed." She explained, "We don’t have to have full hair and makeup done for practice. Just minimum makeup and hair."

As for Olivia and the Ravens cheerleaders, she said in the clip that they "show up to the stadium full hair and makeup ready to go." She added, "We walk right on the field for practice."

Some cheerleaders must do their own glam for games

Rob Carr/Getty Baltimore Ravens cheerleader performs at a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in August 2023.

When it comes to doing hair and makeup, some teams require cheerleaders to do their own while others have professional artists to assist them in their glam. Nicole revealed on TikTok that she and her Ravens teammates do it themselves.

"We do our own hair and makeup," she said in the clip. "A few games this year, we were really lucky and had hair and makeup people there to help us out — but every game we do our own hair and makeup for practice and the game."

Olivia said her situation is a bit different as a Ravens cheerleader. "We have our own hair and makeup queens and kings who bless us every game and do our hair and makeup for us," she explained. "You don’t have to go to them... but like why would you not!"

Some cheerleaders have to wear specific outfits when arriving at the stadium

Similar to hair and makeup protocol before a game, teams have varying rules about outfit requirements when arriving at the stadium to cheer.

Nicole said in the TikTok that she and her Falcons teammates can "wear whatever we want" when they walk into the stadium — but like the makeup rule, she said their outfit "has to look presentable for games."

Olivia and her Ravens teammates "have a specific outfit for when we walk in and out of the stadium," she said in the clip. "What we’re wearing for practice is what you have to walk into the stadium."

Not all NFL cheerleaders are required to have cheers!

Kevin C. Cox/Getty The Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders perform in a game against the Indianapolis Colts in December 2023

While it may be hard to believe, not every NFL cheerleading team has audible cheers! Nicole said in the TikTok that she and the Falcons "don't" chant cheers during games.

"Out mouths are closed the entire game. We don’t yell, we don’t scream, we don’t do any of that," she made clear.

In comparison, Olivia and Ravens are a bit more traditional. "During games, we actually yell cheers. Like, ‘D-D-D-Defense!’" she said as an example.

Cheerleaders must have filler routines prepared

When there's a break in gameplay on the field, like a timeout, for example, NFL cheerleaders don't stop! They use the opportunity to keep the energy up and the team spirit alive in the crowd.

Nicole said in the TikTok that the Falcons cheerleaders "have about 30 to 40 fillers" that they resort to during games. "So any time the DJ is playing music or there’s a timeout, these are the routines that our captain can call," she explained.

Olivia said she and the Ravens cheerleaders, meanwhile, have "about five separate fillers."

Cheerleaders must learn a new dance routine for each game

Scott Taetsch/Getty The Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders take the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks in November 2023.

NFL cheerleaders have several numbers that they perform during the game — and the choreography differs from week to week, too!

"We have two new end zone dances every game and we also have a pregame routine that we do every game... our player tunnel when we run out," Nicole said in the TikTok of the Falcons cheerleaders.

Olivia and the Ravens don't have a pregame routine requirement. "We do one new routine in the end zone at each game," she said in the clip. She also noted that their team's version of a "player tunnel" is called the "gauntlet."

Cheerleaders must practice before a game

To ensure their routines and choreography are perfect during game time, cheerleaders must practice beforehand. However, practice times differ per team.

"Our pregame practice on game day is for usually like an hour, an hour and a half. Unless we have a crazy halftime routine, then it might be multiple hours," Nicole said in the TikTok of the Falcons cheerleaders.

Olivia said pregame practice for the Ravens cheerleaders "is about two to two and a half hours" in duration.

Not all cheerleaders are allowed to practice on the field

Scott Taetsch/Getty The Baltimore Ravens perform at the game against the Carolina Panthers in November 2022.

To preserve the field for game time, not all cheerleaders are allowed to practice directly on the grass.

"We can dance on the field unless they just painted, then we can’t dance on the paint," Nicole said of the Falcons cheerleaders. "But, usually we can practice [on the field]."

Olivia said the Ravens cheerleaders have different guidelines. "Our grounds crew puts down a tarp for us on the field to practice our end zone routine during our practice before the game," she said in the TikTok.

Some cheerleaders are required to make appearances on game day

NFL cheerleaders amp up the fans both on and off the field! Even before games, they make their way through the crowd in the stadiums to interact with the spectators to generate excitement.

Nicole said she and the Falcons cheerleaders have "a rotation" for their game-day appearances. "There are appearances every game," she said in the TikTok. "Some games I have an appearance, some games I don’t — and those happen right before the game."

Olivia said in the clip that she and the Ravens cheerleaders "have an appearance for every single game."

Cheerleaders must follow a game day rotation

Scott Taetsch/Getty The Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders pose with fans during training camp at M&T Bank Stadium in July 2021

While there are always cheerleaders bringing the spirit to the field, there's an order or rotation that they seamlessly enact during the game.

Nicole said the Falcons cheer rotation on game day "has been different every year" since she's been on the team. "But this year, we have five lines and one rotates out just for the actual game... so they’ll go around, do appearances and stuff."

She added, "Neither of us dance at every single game on the field the entire game."

Olivia explained the Ravens' cheerleading rotation differs. "So we have five sidelines. Two sidelines will do first half, one sideline does the full game and the other two will do the second half of the game," she said.

"For whatever half you don’t dance, you’re doing appearances in the stadium, like going to suites… seat visits," she continued. "Got to visit my mom’s seat at one of the games!"

Cheerleaders only cheer at playoff games if they are home

Nicole and Olivia shared similar guidelines for playoff games.

"Playoffs coming up, we will only cheer at a playoff game if it’s at home," Nicole said of the Falcons schedule. Olivia of the Ravens added, "...like every other game."

