KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 21: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after his team's touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151550 ORIG FILE ID: 2190980657

The NFL regular season is over. Time to start thinking about who's going to Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

The NFL playoff schedule is set, with Super Wild Card Weekend ready for Saturday, Sunday and Monday (and, remember, the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions are off for an extra week thanks to earning the AFC and NFC byes).

MORE: The 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 18

But let’s take a moment to look at the big picture of the playoffs, especially if you want to forecast if your favorite team can make it to the Super Bowl by winning their respective conference. Maybe a lower seed can pull off some upsets, right?

So here’s the NFL playoffs bracket as we get set for the postseason to kick off this Saturday:

BEHOLD! THE BRACKET! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/m2uKxHZsIX — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 6, 2025

This article originally appeared on For The Win: NFL bracket 2025: See how the playoffs seeding breaks down