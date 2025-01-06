NFL bracket 2025: See how the playoffs seeding breaks down
The NFL regular season is over. Time to start thinking about who's going to Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.
The NFL playoff schedule is set, with Super Wild Card Weekend ready for Saturday, Sunday and Monday (and, remember, the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions are off for an extra week thanks to earning the AFC and NFC byes).
MORE: The 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 18
But let’s take a moment to look at the big picture of the playoffs, especially if you want to forecast if your favorite team can make it to the Super Bowl by winning their respective conference. Maybe a lower seed can pull off some upsets, right?
So here’s the NFL playoffs bracket as we get set for the postseason to kick off this Saturday:
BEHOLD! THE BRACKET! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/m2uKxHZsIX
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 6, 2025
More NFL!
The NFL's biggest win total overachievers (Vikings!) and underachievers (Browns?) in 2024
Why there's no Monday Night Football game in Week 18 on January 6, 2025
NFL Draft order 2025 in Week 18: Titans are on top
This article originally appeared on For The Win: NFL bracket 2025: See how the playoffs seeding breaks down