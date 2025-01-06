NFL Black Monday live updates: Latest rumors, news, analysis on coach firings

NFL teams once again didn't wait until "Black Monday" to take drastic action with their coaching staffs this season.

With Week 18 wrapping up Sunday and the playoff picture complete, four teams already find themselves with vacancies in their top jobs: the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots. History suggests more firings are still to come, with dismissals of key assistant coaches also likely in several spots. And it shouldn't take long for teams to begin moving on their searches, with interview requests sure to start filtering in.

Here are all the latest updates on coach firings and moves throughout the league on Monday:

Giants' team meeting takes place early Monday: Decision on Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen soon after?

According to NorthJersey.com, part of the USA TODAY Network, the Giants have a team meeting at 8 a.m. ET followed by team brass debriefs. A decision on the fates of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll could come soon afterward.

The Giants went 3-14 in 2024, their 100th season that was supposed to be a celebratory campaign. Instead, the brain trust hired three years ago could be on the chopping block. Quarterback Daniel Jones was benched and released midseason, and the team snapped a 10-game losing streak – the longest in franchise history – in Week 17.

The morning after … the waiting game begins. #Giants100 team meeting at 8 a.m. Team brass debriefs and look aheads to follow: https://t.co/r1yAltBjDS pic.twitter.com/iZeV98DYqo — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) January 6, 2025

Daboll was Coach of the Year following the 2022 season, which included a surprise playoff appearance and postseason victory. Owner John Mara has not tipped his hand one way or another, but moving on from either Schoen or Daboll – one's firing does not necessarily guarantee the other – would continue a cycle of change at the top of the organization dating back to the dismissal of Tom Coughlin nearly a decade ago.

What's going on with Mike McCarthy and Cowboys? Coach, Jerry Jones address uncertain future

The Dallas Cowboys' season ended the way it began: without Jerry Jones making a firm commitment to Mike McCarthy.

Following Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Washington Commanders that wrapped up a 7-10 campaign for Dallas, the owner continued his long-running approach of speaking highly of his head coach while stopping short of saying anything definitive regarding McCarthy's job status for next season.

"Mike's one of the best coaches that I think there is," Jones said. "He was made the coach here because I thought that, and he's done absolutely nothing to diminish my opinion of him as a coach."

McCarthy, who is under contract through Jan, 14, made it clear he wanted to remain with the organization despite speculation he could pursue another opening.

“Absolutely. I have a lot invested here, and the Cowboys have a lot invested in me,” McCarthy said. “And then there’s a personal side to all these decisions. They all point the right direction. I think anytime you invest your time, energy, your belief, the connection you have, the relationships that are in place here, the understanding of what the organization can do and is willing to do. Those are all positive attributes that you take into account."

Lions' win could have ramifications for Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn in coaching searches

The Detroit Lions' win over the Minnesota Vikings shaped the NFC playoff picture, but it also could have fallout for several teams' coaching searches.

With the Lions having a bye, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn can now conduct virtual interviews for head-coaching roles starting Wednesday. Had Detroit lost, they would have had to wait an additional week.

Johnson is seen widely as one of the most in-demand coaching candidates after withdrawing from consideration during the last two hiring cycles. Glenn has kept the Lions defense rolling despite a bevy of injuries, and he has been linked to both the Jets and the Saints openings given his history with each franchise as a former player and assistant coach, respectively.

Next up for Patriots: Mike Vrabel?

On a day designed to be defined by on-field action, the Patriots turned heads with what they did after the completion of another trying year.

Robert Kraft fired coach Jerod Mayo after only one season in what the Patriots owned called "one of the hardest decisions I have ever made."

With Kraft making an abrupt pivot on the coach he appointed to be Bill Belichick's successor, USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell sees the Patriots positioning themselves for one candidate in particular: Mike Vrabel. The former Tennessee Titans coach - and Patriots Hall of Famer after his storied playing career - is arguably the most enticing candidate on the market, and he already interview with the Jets last Friday.

While the Patriots will still be required to adhere to the Rooney Rule in their interview process, expect Vrabel's presence to hang over the search. And read Bell's column on why the connection is so hard to shake.

Antonio Pierce mum on status with Raiders after loss

After the Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Los Angeles Chargers in their season finale, Antonio Pierce had no interest in ruminating on where he stood with the organization.

"No comment," Pierce said when asked about his job security.

The Silver and Black continue to keep everyone in the dark regarding Pierce's future. There's been little insight as to the team's plans since owner Mark Davis said at the league meeting in early December that he was "very disappointed" with this season's results.

Despite Las Vegas falling to 4-13, several players – including record-setting rookie tight end Brock Bowers – backed Pierce amid the ongoing uncertainty. Now it's up to Davis to make clear if he wants to bring back the coach he saw fit to make his full-time head coach after his successful interim stint or start from scratch.

Pederson holding out hope on Jaguars future

Doug Pederson might have had the hottest seat of any coach entering Week 18, but the leader of the Jacksonville Jaguars is still optimistic he'll be given a reprieve.

"I’ll find out this week," Pederson said after a 26-23 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts dropped the Jaguars to 4-13 on the season. "It's hard to speculate right now. Emotions are running. I hope I’m still here, honestly. I feel like we have the makings of being a good football team. Our main guys need to get healthy, we need to continue to work hard. I’m optimistic and hopeful that happens."

Owner Shad Khan seemed to put the pressure on before the season by saying this season's iteration of the Jaguars was the best team to be assembled in franchise history. He gave Pederson a vote of confidence after a 1-4 start and did not make a move after Jacksonville suffered its greatest deficit ever in a defeat with a 52-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.

No changes in Indianapolis as Irsay backs Shane Steichen, Chris Ballard

Being eliminated by a 45-33 loss to the New York Giants in Week 17 ramped up speculation that the Indianapolis Colts could shake things up by dismissing coach Shane Steichen and/or general manager Chris Ballard. After the season was completed Sunday, owner Jim Irsay moved quickly to confirm the duo would be sticking around another year.

“I’ve been evaluating our entire operation, and I believe in Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen and our collective ability to make the improvements needed to take us to the next level in 2025,” Irsay wrote in a statement posted to social media. “I know fans who want an immediate change in leadership will be disappointed. That means we all have a lot to prove, so we’ll get back to work and keep doing what we can to earn your support and make you proud to be a Colts fan.”

The Colts have not been to the playoffs since the 2020 season and last won the AFC South title in the 2014 campaign. Since then, every other team in the division has claimed the crown at least twice.

Dolphins sticking with Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier

Despite acknowledging that the Dolphins "fell short of our expectations this season," owner Stephen Ross said he will keep coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier in place.

"Their positive working relationship is an asset to the Dolphins, and I believe in the value of stability," Ross said in a statement Sunday. "However, continuity in leadership is not to be confused with acceptance that status quo is good enough. We will take a hard look at where we have fallen sort and make the necessary changes to deliver our ultimate goal of building and sustaining a winning team that competes for championships."

Miami finished 8-9 for the Dolphins' first losing season since 2019.

One of the first offseason tasks for McDaniel and Grier: get clarity on how to proceed with Tyreek Hill after the five-time All-Pro wide receiver indicated he would like to leave.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL coach firing live updates: Latest rumors, news on Black Monday