NFL Awards: Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Dak Prescott up for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year
Winners will be revealed during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 8
Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys have been announced as finalists for both the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards.
Finalists for eight of The Associated Press' 2023 NFL awards were announced on Thursday. Winners will be revealed during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 8, three days before Super Bowl LVIII.
MVP
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys
Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Will Anderson, Houston Texans
Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers
Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams
Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
COACH OF THE YEAR
Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens
DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans
Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR
Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions
Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens
Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens
Jim Schwartz, Cleveland Browns
Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans