NFL Awards: Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Dak Prescott up for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys have been announced as finalists for both the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

Finalists for eight of The Associated Press' 2023 NFL awards were announced on Thursday. Winners will be revealed during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 8, three days before Super Bowl LVIII.

MVP

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Will Anderson, Houston Texans

Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions

Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens

Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens

Jim Schwartz, Cleveland Browns

Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans