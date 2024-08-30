NFC South: Bucs, Falcons, Saints... and maybe even Panthers vie for wide open division

NFC SOUTH

Coach: Raheem Morris (first season with the Falcons, 21-38 in the regular season).

Last season: 7-10 (third in the division).

Key additions: QB Kirk Cousins, QB Michael Penix Jr., EDGE Matthew Judon, DL Ruke Orhorhoro, S Justin Simmons.

Key subtractions: QB Desmond Ridder, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, TE Jonnu Smith, CB Jeff Okudah.

Looking ahead: Quarterback Kirk Cousins is coming off an injury to his Achilles tendon, which puts a massive question mark over everything else the Falcons have going for them. They’re going for it, though: In the last month of the offseason alone, Atlanta traded for edge rusher Matthew Judon and signed safety Justin Simmons to pair with star defensive back Jessie Bates. The Falcons have defensive talent, a stout offensive line, plenty of offensive weapons and maybe an important fail safe behind Cousins, too: Atlanta used its top pick on quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Coach: Dave Canales (first season as an NFL head coach).

Last season: 2-15 (fourth in the division).

Key additions: RB Jonathon Brooks, WR Diontae Johnson, WR Xavier Legette, IOL Robert Hunt, EDGE Jadeveon Clowney.

Key subtractions: EDGE Brian Burns, EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, LB Frankie Luvu, S Vonn Bell, S Jeremy Chinn.

Looking ahead: After only one year, the pressure is already on quarterback Bryce Young, who was the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and then got massively outplayed by star quarterback C.J. Stroud when both were rookies. Carolina tried to get Young some help by drafting wide receiver Xavier Legette in the first round and signing interior lineman Robert Hunt, but it’s hard to imagine the Panthers not being one of the worst teams in the league again.

Coach: Dennis Allen (third season with the Saints, 24-46 in the regular season).

Last season: 9-8 (second in the division).

Key additions: WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., T Taliese Fuaga, EDGE Chase Young, LB Willie Gay, CB Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Key subtractions: QB Jameis Winston, DL Malcolm Roach, LB Zack Baun, CB Isaac Yiadom.

Looking ahead: The Saints are in a tricky spot after finishing second in the NFC South last year. They don’t seem to have a franchise quarterback—Derek Carr is slated to start again—and have finally atrophied most of the high-end talent that dotted their rosters throughout coach Sean Payton’s tenure. A rebuild could be on the horizon.

Coach: Todd Bowles (third season with the Buccaneers, 43-58 in the regular season, 1-2 in the playoffs).

Last season: 9-8 (first in the division), lost in the NFC Divisional round to Detroit.

Key additions: IOL Ben Bredeson, IOL Graham Barton, IOL Sua Opeta, EDGE Chris Braswell, S Jordan Whitehead.

Key subtractions: IOL Aaron Stinnie, EDGE Shaquil Barrett, LB Devin White, CB Carlton Davis.

Looking ahead: Quarterback Baker Mayfield resuscitated his career last season with the Buccaneers, leading them to a postseason win, and now he’s back to try to help Tampa Bay repeat as the division champion. The Buccaneers spent a lot of capital in the offseason to try to bolster their offensive line around star tackle Tristan Wirfs and Tampa Bay should once again challenge for a playoff spot.