NFC championship: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels sets playoff record for passing yards by a rookie

The Eagles rolled over Daniels and the Commanders to grab a 55-23 win and secure a trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday

Jayden Daniels is now the most productive rookie quarterback in NFL playoff history. (AP/Derik Hamilton)

Add another achievement to Jayden Daniels' remarkable rookie season.

The Washington Commanders quarterback is fresh off a regular season that some are touting as the greatest ever by a rookie. Now he's the most productive rookie quarterback in playoff history.

Daniels entered Sunday's NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles five yards short of the record for most passing yards by a rookie in the playoffs. He got there early.

Daniels' first pass of the day was for a 3-yard gain to tight end Zach Ertz. His second completion went for seven yards to Olamide Zaccheaus to gain a first down near midfield on third-and-6.

Great effort from Olamide Zaccheaus to pick up the first down.



The completion put Daniels at 577 yards this postseason, surpassing Russell Wilson, who threw for 572 yards as a rookie for the Seattle Seahawks in 2012. Wilson reached that number in two games, with 187 yards in a wild-card win over Washington and 385 yards passing in a divisional-round loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Daniels threw for 268 yards in Washington's wild-card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then passed for 299 yards in Washington's divisional-round upset of the Detroit Lions. His record-clinching pass to Zaccheaus on Sunday kept alive an 18-play opening drive for the Commanders that ended in a field goal for a 3-0 lead.

But after that early lead, the Eagles still cruised to a blowout 55-23 win over the Commanders on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Saquon Barkley racked up 118 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, and Jalen Hurts punched in another three himself to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. Daniels finished the game throwing 29-of-48 for 255 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was also the team's leading rusher with 48 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Daniels' postseason follows up a regular season in which he led Washington to a 12-5 record as the clear-cut favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He completed 69% of his passes for 209.9 yards per game with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions while adding 891 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

With Daniels at quarterback in the postseason, Washington advanced to its first NFC championship game appearance since the 1991 season. Even though their postseason run was cut short, Daniels' career in the league is off to a tremendous start.