Neymar tells Real Madrid’s Brazilian contingent it is ‘hell’ to play with Kylian Mbappé

By Kylian Mbappé’s (25) own admission, his relationship with former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar (32) ran “hot and cold”.

The pair played together on 136 occasions for PSG and combined for 54 goals between 2017 and 2023. Neymar left Les Parisiens to move to Saudi Arabia back in the summer of 2023, however, due to injury, he is yet to establish himself at Al-Hilal. Mbappé, meanwhile, left PSG this summer on a free transfer and amid acrimonious circumstances. The France captain remains in conflict with his former club over unpaid wages.

After rejecting the chance to join Real Madrid back in 2022, he accepted their proposition this summer. He endured a difficult start to life at the Bernabeu, and there were questions about how both he and Vinicius Jr, one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or later this year, would fit into the same team.

Speaking on Europe 1, journalist Cyril Hanouna revealed that Neymar has contacted Vinicius Jr, as well as the rest of Real Madrid’s Brazilian contingent (Rodrygo, Eder Militao…), telling them that it is “catastrophic” to play with Mbappé. “The Brazilians [at Real Madrid] are friends with Neymar. It has always been a war between Neymar and Mbappé. Neymar has sent a paper about Mbappé to the Brazilians, telling them that it was catastrophic, that it was hell,” said Hanouna.

Mbappé put in a man-of-the-match performance against Real Sociedad as Los Blancos won 2-0. The France captain now has four goals in six matches for his new club, including three in La Liga.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle