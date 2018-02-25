Neymar injures ankle, status for PSG's Real Madrid game in doubt

Neymar injured his ankle against Marseille just nine days before a crucial Champions League match against Real Madrid. (Getty)

Neymar injured his right ankle and was stretchered off the field in pain with less than 15 minutes remaining in PSG’s 3-0 win over Marseille on Sunday.

The Brazilian forward, chasing an opponent, planted his right foot awkwardly and immediately crumpled to the turf.

Neymar sai de campo chorando após lesão, uma triste notícia para quem gosta de futebol. @lucianopotter pic.twitter.com/hribDCTDgq — Inter Vídeos (@Intervideos1) February 25, 2018





Replays showed that the ankle rolled and hyperextended to the outside:

Video de la lesión de tobillo de Neymar hoy en #LeClassique. Si se pierde el partido de vuelta en 9 dias vs Real Madrid será el momento de Di María, quien tiene una cuenta pendiente con los merengues. pic.twitter.com/qplFssCTKd — Pablo F. Urquiza (@soccerfede) February 25, 2018





After roughly three minutes of treatment, Neymar, in agony, was carried off the pitch. PSG, having already used all three subs, was forced to play a man down for the final 10 minutes.

Neymar torce o tornozelo e sai chorando de campo…

Que não seja nada demais, #FORÇANEYMAR pic.twitter.com/eyhm34plJ1 — twitch.tv/FIFATRADEBR (@FIFATRADEBRASIL) February 25, 2018

Story Continues





The injury didn’t matter on the day. PSG had already secured a victory that took it 14 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

But it could be a crushing blow to PSG going forward. Neymar will have nine days to recover for a Champions League round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid on March 6.

The Parisians carry a 3-1 deficit into the home leg. They therefore must win 2-0 or by at least three goals to avoid elimination.

Asked about Neymar’s availability going forward, manager Unai Emery said, “If I had to pick my Real Madrid side now, I would say that Neymar could feature. The first look says it is a sprain. There will be further tests to be totally sure. We are optimistic.”

Without Neymar, overcoming the 2-0 deficit would become a significantly more difficult task. The Brazilian has tallied 26 goals and 16 assists in all competitions in his first season in the French capital. Even against tougher competition in the Champions League, he’s scored six and set up three in seven games. He’s been nothing short of dominant, the creative force behind almost everything PSG does going forward.

Showdowns like the one against Madrid are the reason he came to Paris — and the reason PSG paid hundreds of millions of dollars to sign him from Barcelona. To miss the biggest match of the season would be a massive disappointment.

More to come as more information on the severity of Neymar’s injury becomes available.

– – – – – – –

Henry Bushnell covers global soccer, and occasionally other ball games, for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Question? Comment? Email him at henrydbushnell@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @HenryBushnell.