Next Millwall manager odds: Matt Bloomfield bookies favourite to replace Neil Harris

Neil Harris stepping down as Millwall boss might have come as a surprise to many but for him it is the right time to leave the job he loves, for a second time.

He rejoined the club in February and the brief was simple, keep the club he also served as a player, in the Championship and he did far more than that, guiding them to a 13th-place finish.

This season hasn’t gone quite as well, without a win in four and currently sat in 11th place but they are only six points off the play-off places.

What was most surprising by the news is that he will take charge of the Lions for one final time at home tonight, against Sheffield United, before his final game on Saturday away at Middlesbrough.

Does the advance notice mean that there will be a new manager in place by the time The Lions face Blackburn on 21 December?

Wycombe boss to make the move

When betting sites first announced the possible replacements the usual suspects were all there, Steve Cooper, Mark Robins, Michael Appleton and former boss Gary Rowett all among the favourites but a new name has jumped to the top of the list.

Matt Bloomfield 2/5 BetVictor Steve Cooper 6/1 BetVictor Gary Rowett 12/1 Parimatch Mark Robins 16/1 BetVictor Kevin Muscat 16/1 Parimatch Michael Appleton 20/1 BetVictor Steven Schumacher 20/1 BetVictor David Moyes 20/1 BetVictor

Current Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield is just 2/5 to make the move from Adams Park to The Den, after guiding his team to the top of League One, with 40 points from their opening 18 games.

The Chairboys won’t want to lose their manager though, so it depends on the level of compensation the Championship club are willing to pay.

Duo could make an immediate return?

It is no surprise to see Cooper named among the favourites for the role by football betting sites after he was sacked by Leicester just over two weeks ago.

He spent time in the Championship with Nottingham Forest before guiding them up to the Premier League and after just five months at Leicester, he might have to drop down a division to rebuild his stock - after what many will see as failing twice in the top flight.

You can get 6/1 on him replacing Harris, ahead of former Coventry boss Mark Robins, at 16/1, who was recently sacked by the club where he spent over seven years.

The former Manchester United striker exceeded all expectations while at Coventry, guiding them to the Championship Play-Off final and the FA Cup semi-final, where they were beaten by United on penalties.

Outsider bets

A new name in the mix is former Millwall favourite Kevin Muscat who betting apps have joint with Robbins at 16/1 to return to the club he captained to the FA Cup final.

The former defender is currently in charge of Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port, who he guided to the 2024 league title.

Former boss Gary Rowett is at 12/1 to return to the club, while David Moyes is 20/1 , but I think we can rule out his return to management being in the bottom half of the Championship.

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

